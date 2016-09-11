Courtesy of Sporting News Quarterback Derek Carr is looking to improve on a good 2015 season.

Although a new school year means leaving the fun heat of summer and replacing it with a full day of education, it also means that SCO's NFL Prediction team is back! This year we have no returning team members from 2015, but with four new members we're ready to get the season started. Sports editor Ben Yokoyama is joined by staff writers Ryan Handel, Nate Bodner and Ellie Williams to pick every game this NFL season. Every football fan is excited for week one, but with a Super Bowl rematch to kick off the season, the slate is even better than expected.Ben: PanthersNate: PanthersRyan: PanthersEllie: BroncosThis may be the only game where the Panthers defense is not the best in the stadium, but Cam Newton should squeak out this win.Broncos lost key figures on offense and defense. They won't beat Carolina with a QB who's never started an NFL gameWithout the strong leadership of Peyton Manning, the Broncos will crumble. The revamped Broncos offense will be no match for Kuechly and the Panthers D.Broncos defense will hold up against the Panthers’ strong offense, even without Jackson and Trevathan.Ben: VikingsNate: VikingsRyan: TitansEllie: VikingsThe Titans are always a disaster. A quick QB replacement with Sam Bradford is an easy fix for Teddy Bridgewater's injury.Yes, Teddy Bridgewater is out for the season. But it doesn't matter. Adrian Peterson and a proficient defense will lead the Vikings to a dub.Marcus Mariota will make this the year that the futile Titans finally perform, and fragile Sam Bradford will be unable to outduel him.With two viable options for quarterbacks, the Vikings can take on the Titans’ weak offense.Ben: TexansNate: TexansRyan: TexansEllie: TexansJay Cutler is sooooo bad.Texas has a ton of offensive weapons and the Bears failed to improve off a disappointing 2015 campaign.The Bears will be no match for the J.J. Watt-led Texans, who are a Super Bowl contender after acquiring Brock Osweiler.Brock Osweiler and Lamar Miller will lead the Texans to victory on their home turf.Ben: BrownsNate: EaglesRyan: BrownsEllie: EaglesCarson Wentz can't carry a team yet, and RG3's success seems to come when he's not married…It's the Browns. Without Josh Gordon. Come onLook for the Browns to steal one here as Carson Wentz makes too many rookie mistakes in his first NFL game.The Eagles’ solid offense will take advantage of the Browns’ spotty defense.Ben: RavensNate: RavensRyan: BillsEllie:RavensThe Bills are another team you can never trust, no matter how good their team looks.Coming off an injury ruined 2015 season you better believe the Ravens will come out swinging this year.Football is won in the trenches, and the Bills’ tough offensive and defensive lines will get the job done against the Ravens.The Bills will crumble under the Ravens’ healed offensive.Ben: ChargersNate: ChiefsRyan: ChiefsEllie: ChiefsThe Chiefs have running backs to make up for the loss of Jamaal Charles, but Philip Rivers has healthy receivers again.The Chargers defense is not nearly good enough to stop the Chiefs at home.Jamaal Charles has already shown us he can bounce back from an ACL injury. He will gash the Chargers defense in his return.The Chiefs’ strong defense will overpower the glimmer of hope the Chargers saw with Melvin Gordon.Ben: RaidersNate: RaidersRyan: RaidersEllie: RaidersOakland has improved for so many years. It's their time now.The Saints defense is one of the worst in the league, and Derek Carr and Amari Cooper have an ever growing connection on offense. Raiders all the way.The Oakland passing attack will smoke the weak Saints secondary to earn the Raiders a week 1 victory.The Saints’ sad defense doesn’t stand a chance.Ben: FalconsNate: BuccaneersRyan: BuccaneersEllie: BuccaneersIf you try to make the argument for Winston, Martin and Evans, you can make a better argument for Matt Ryan, Devonta Freeman and Julio Jones.I don't care what you say about the Falcons. The combined skill of Jameis Winston, Doug Martin and Mike Evans is scary. It's a division game. Anything is possible.Matt Ryan has been declining for years, while the Buccaneers are a team on the rise.The Buccaneers will bring it with their strong offense led by Jameis Winston.Ben: JetsNate: BengalsRyan: JetsEllie: JetsThe Jets have arguably the best D-Line in the league and two great receivers.The combined power and skill of Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard are going to wreck havoc among the Jets front seven.The dominant Jets D-line will stuff Hill and Bernard and force Dalton into costly turnovers.The Jets have a solid roster that will overwhelm the Bengals.Ben: JaguarsNate: PackersRyan: PackersEllie: JaguarsBlake Bortles is the man.Best QB in the league, with all his weapons back.Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will eke out a win over the suddenly tough Jags.Receivers Allen Hurns and Allen Robinson will secure the win.Ben: SeahawksNate: SeahawksRyan: DolphinsEllie: SeahawksThey still have a top three defense and Ryan Tannehill is still a disappointment.While the RB situation is uncertain, Russell Wilson and the Legion of Boom will be enough to get a win.Ndamukong Suh will punish the Seahawks weak O-line and lift the Dolphins to the upset.The Seahawks’ QB will dominate the Dolphins’ defense.Ben: GiantsNate: CowboysRyan: CowboysEllie: GiantsI hate Ezekiel Elliott, I hate Jerry Jones, I hate the Cowboys.Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliot are going to have the edge over this defense. Say what you want about the Giants spending $200 million in the offseason, but guess what? They did that a few years ago and it didn't help that much then.With the league’s best offensive line and three running backs that are arguably all better than any Giants RBs, the Cowboys ground game will have a hayday against the Giants.Questionable QB Dak Prescott won’t hold up against the Cowboys’ revamped D-Line.Ben: LionsNate: ColtsRyan: ColtsEllie: LionsI think the Lions will be awful this year, but Andrew Luck needs time to get back into his game.Andrew Luck is back. His wide receivers look great. That's a win.Matthew Stafford will be lost without his favorite target Calvin Johnson as Luck begins a strong rebound from a poor showing last season.Even without Calvin Johnson the Lions’ offense can pull out a win against the Colts.Ben: CardinalsNate: CardinalsRyan: PatriotsEllie: PatriotsI can't pick against a defense like that playing a young quarterback.With starting QB Tom Brady and starting RB Dion Lewis out, the Pats are set up for a tough loss in Arizona this weekend.Brady is suspended, but the Patriots still have the NFL’s best coach. Belichick will find a way to win against the more talented Cardinals.The Cardinals won’t be able to block the Patriots’ excellent passing.Ben: RedskinsNate: RedskinsRyan: SteelersEllie: SteelersI going to pick them every week by the way.Cousins has to prove himself this season. And with arguably the best pass catching corps in the league, I think the Skins can pull out a win at home this week.Although Bell is out, Roethlisberger, Brown, and DeAngelo Williams are a trio good enough to take down the ‘Skins.The Steelers can move the ball and the Redskins aren’t strong enough to stop them.Ben: 49ersNate: RamsRyan: RamsEllie: RamsIt's easy for professionals to stop a running back if they know there won't be any passes to go with it.The Rams will have it easy against Blaine Gabbert, who didn't prove himself last year as the starter in San Francisco.Jeff Fisher does need 7 wins to get to his signature 7-9 record. He’ll get one here as Gurley will run all over the lowly 49ers.The 49ers are no match for Todd Gurley or Aaron Donald.