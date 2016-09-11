SCO Fantasy Football Picks Week 1 by Charles Lott , Online Features Editor and Benjamin Yokoyama , Online Sports Editor

Once a week SCO staff writers Ben Yokoyama and Charlie Lott will post their fantasy football predictions alongside those of a special guest student from the general Blair population.



To submit your fantasy football picks, you need to pick one player for each of the below categories, and write a brief explanation of why you have chosen him. Send your picks in to our experts at fantasyfootball.sco@gmail.com to get them online.



This week we welcome Blair senior and varsity quarterback Desmond Colby



Start ‘em:

Players who are locks to play this week.

Ben: Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders, QB

The Saints defense is dreadful, as it was last year, and the year before. He has two big weapons to flank him in Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree and his experience from last year should help him improve.

Charlie: Rashad Jennings, New York Giants, RB

I see the Giants/Cowboys game turning into a shootout, and Jennings will be the primary benefactor against the Cowboys' lacking defensive line.

Desmond: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers, WR

This is going to be the start of a great year for Antonio Brown and I don't see the Redskins defense slowing him down at all.



Bench ‘em:

Players who we think should not be in your starting lineup this week.

Ben: Julian Edelman, New England Patriots, WR

It looks like Gronk is going to play week one, which will take away a lot of Edelman's targets. Jimmy Garappolo will not have an easy week one against the tough Cardinals defense.

Charlie: Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings, WR

Anyone starting Diggs in their flex should think twice. Shaun Hill will be leading the Vikings offense, which should scare away Diggs and Laquon Treadwell owners.

Desmond: Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia Eagles, WR

With a new quarterback in the system Jordan will not get the chances he has in the past.



Trust:

Players who performed well last week and are certain to have great performances again.

Ben: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans, RB

He and Demarco Murray are sharing touches, but how could you not give your goal-line touches to this big man who looked great in the preseason?

Charlie: Spencer Ware, Kansas City Chiefs, RB

Ware is a big talking point for fantasy football analysts, and for good reason. Until Jamaal Charles and Charcandrick West come back, Ware will be the bell cow in an explosive offense.

Desmond: Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings, RB

Week in and week out Peterson gets it done. I see him having a big first game.



Bust:

Players who had one great performance, but we think won’t do so well this week.

Ben: Ameer Abdullah, Detroit Lions, RB

The Lions don't have a very strong offensive line, and Abdullah is no game changing rusher. Look for Theo Riddick to get a lot of passes out of the backfield.

Charlie: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, QB

The Dak Attack will have to wait a week to get up and running. This revamped Giants secondary and pass rush will force the Cowboys to get most of their yards on the ground.

Desmond: Matt Forte, New York Jets, RB

While his production hasn't stopped yet, he is getting older and I don't see him being able to keep up his performances from past years.



Off the waiver wire:

Players who are under the radar, and can be picked up in most fantasy leagues.

Ben: James White, New England Patriots, RB

White scored a few points in the last two years, but with Dion Lewis out, White will probably get a lot of the Pats' dump off passes, but who knows with Bill Belichick anymore.

Charlie: Terrelle Pryor, Cleveland Browns, WR

Pryor had a monster preseason, and with Josh Gordon suspended, he figures to be a player in the Browns offense against the porous Eagles secondary.

Desmond: Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions, WR

With Calvin Johnson gone look for Jones to get a majority of the targets and he could put up a big game.

