Another week down in the NFL season. Last week we saw a ton of injuries to some major players, most notably Danny Woodhead. Just kidding. Adrian Peterson left last week's game with a torn meniscus, and his status is seriously doubtful for this week. Doug Martin, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jonathan Stewart also succumbed to injury. Can their replacements bring their teams to victory? See what our prediction team has to say.



Standings:

Ellie: 24-8

Nate: 18-14

Ben: 17-15

Ryan: 16-16



Texans at Patriots

Ben: Patriots

Nate: Texans

Ryan: Texans

Ellie: Patriots



Ben says: It doesn't matter how good Jacoby Brissett is. He passed for 100 yards and never threw a pass more than a yard downfield. The Patriots can function solely on their offensive scheme.

Nate says: Numerous injuries will be the downfall of the Pats on TNF.

Ryan says: Injuries to their quarterback and tight end will finally do in the Pats for a loss.

Ellie says: Jimmy Garoppolo is a better quarterback overall, compared to Brock Osweiler.



Ravens at Jaguars

Ben: Jaguars

Nate: Jaguars

Ryan: Ravens

Ellie: Jaguars



Ben says: The Jags got obliterated last week by the Chargers but I believe in Blake Bortles and his excellent receiving corps.

Nate says: Bortles will revive the Jaguar offense this week against the Ravens.

Ryan says: Joe Flacco is going to torch the horrid Jaguars secondary.

Ellie says: Wide receiver Allen Robinson’s impressive plays against the Ravens last season are sure to repeat themselves.



Redskins at Giants

Ben: Redskins

Nate: Redskins

Ryan: Giants

Ellie: Giants



Ben says: I wish I hadn't decided to pick them every week. If Kirk Cousins can calm down and make simple passes the Redskins should score a lot more.

Nate says: This will be the week that the offense settles down and starts making big time plays. The defense needs work, but it will hold this week against division rivals.

Ryan says: Controversy in the Redskins locker room is boiling. The surprisingly effective Giants will pummel Washington.

Ellie says: The Giants’ defense is set to take down Cousins’ shaky passes.



Lions at Packers

Ben: Packers

Nate: Packers

Ryan: Lions

Ellie: Packers



Ben says: Aaron Rodgers doesn't lose twice in a row very often. The Lions don’t have the offense to keep up.

Nate says: Lions defense won’t be able to keep pace with Aaron Rodgers with week.

Ryan says: The Packers defense was just exploited by a quarterback that had only been on his team for two weeks. Matt Stafford will have no trouble replicating Sam Bradford’s performance.

Ellie says: The Packers’ strong offense can overpower Matt Stafford.



Browns at Dolphins

Ben: Dolphins

Nate: Dolphins

Ryan: Dolphins

Ellie: Dolphins



Ben says: Jarvis Landry looking good, while the Browns are losing offense left and right.

Nate says: Browns are on their third QB in three weeks. That can’t bode well for them.

Ryan says: Rookie Cody Kessler will have no shot at outplaying Ryan Tannehill.

Ellie says: After collapsing to the Ravens last week, the Browns’ season might be over.



Vikings at Panthers

Ben: Panthers

Nate: Panthers

Ryan: Panthers

Ellie: Panthers



Ben says: Cam Newton knows how to put up points, even against a good defense.

Nate says: Without the threat of Adrian Peterson to worry about, the Panther defense will have no problems handling Sam Bradford.

Ryan says: The Vikings are going to struggle against the tough Panthers without their star running back.

Ellie says: Carolina is strong with the ball on both sides and I don't have confidence Sam Bradford can play well two games in a row.



Broncos at Bengals

Ben: Broncos

Nate: Broncos

Ryan: Broncos

Ellie: Bengals



Ben says: You don't mess with a defense like that.

Nate says: Bengals are by no means deserving of a losing record all ready, but a struggling Jeremy Hill combined with the juggernaut Denver defense, Cincinnati will drop this one at home.

Ryan says: A brutal early schedule for the Bengals will leave them at 1-2 after this game.

Ellie says: They lost against one of the best teams in football last week, but the Bengals can come out on top here. I'm not convinced Siemian can handle the Bengals in their own stadium in his first test on the road.



Cardinals at Bills

Ben: Cardinals

Nate: Cardinals

Ryan: Cardinals

Ellie: Cardinals



Ben says: The Cards rested David Johnson last week for the second half, and he’ll be ready against a big Bills D-Line.

Nate says: Expect the Bills struggles to continue this week.

Ryan says: No matter what Rex Ryan says about it, the Bills are no match for Carson Palmer and the Cardinals.

Ellie says: The Cardinals continue to be a top team on offense and defense, and the Bills are 0-2.



Raiders at Titans

Ben: Raiders

Nate: Titans

Ryan: Raiders

Ellie: Titans



Ben says: The Raiders had a mad comeback against the Falcons but came up just short. They have momentum against a bad Titans offense.

Nate says: Mariota and a revitalized DeMarco Murray will orchestrate an upset this week against a less than average Raider defense

Ryan says: The Raiders offense has been doing its job. Now their defense just needs to step up here.

Ellie says: The Raiders have given up over 1000 yards in their first two games.



Rams at Buccaneers

Ben: Rams

Nate: Rams

Ryan: Buccaneers

Ellie: Buccaneers



Ben says: The Rams defense has to feel good after holding the Seahawks to three points and with Jameis Winston throwing four picks last week.

Nate says: This is the breakout week for second-year star Todd Gurley.

Ryan says: Jameis Winston and Mike Evans will certainly be able to beat an offense that hasn't scored a touchdown this year.

Ellie says: The Rams haven't scored a touchdown this season.



49ers at Seahawks

Ben: Seahawks

Nate: Seahawks

Ryan: 49ers

Ellie: Seahawks



Ben says: The Seahawks won't let themselves take another division loss. They need to figure out how to use their running game again and a bad 49ers D will give them a chance.

Nate says: The ‘hawks O-Line has to hold this week for Russell Wilson to have a chance.

Ryan says: Just like the Rams, the Seahawks are having their share of offensive struggles. 49ers for the upset.

Ellie says: The Seahawks offense is concerning, but their defense will hold up against San Francisco.



Steelers at Eagles

Ben: Steelers

Nate: Steelers

Ryan: Steelers

Ellie: Steelers



Ben says: They look like Super Bowl contenders right now.

Nate says: The dream start to the season ends now for rookie QB Carson Wentz, as he come up against the Eagles first real threat this season.

Ryan says: Who needs Le’veon Bell when you have ageless wonder Deangelo Williams?

Ellie says: The Eagles are looking strong and have a promising new QB, but the Steelers have some of the best players in the league.



Jets at Chiefs

Ben: Jets

Nate: Jets

Ryan: Jets

Ellie: Chiefs



Ben says: The Chiefs looked really bad against the Texans last week. Alex Smith can't carry a team while his backs don't do much.

Nate says: Superior wide receivers, and the poise of veteran running back Matt Forte will be enough to secure a win.

Ryan says: Although both teams are 1-1, the Jets have looked superior so far, both offensively and defensively.

Ellie says: Both teams have been looking inconsistent, but Darelle Revis is the most inconsistent right now.



Chargers at Colts

Ben: Chargers

Nate: Chargers

Ryan: Chargers

Ellie: Chargers



Ben says: The Colts looked awful in weeks one and two, and Philip Rivers has been bringing the heat on offense.

Nate says: No Keenan Allen, no Danny Woodhead, apparently no problems for the Chargers. Unless the injury bug keeps going around, San Diego will breeze past the Colts.

Ryan says: The Chargers will easily get past the terrible Colts O-line.

Ellie says: Andrew Luck doesn’t look ready for a comeback.



Bears at Cowboys

Ben: Cowboys

Nate: Cowboys

Ryan: Cowboys

Ellie: Cowboys



Ben says: Ezekiel Elliott gets benched, but the entire Bears team should get benched for their Monday Night Football performance.

Nate says: I hate the cowboys, but unless the Bears pull off a miracle, they are going to get whipped.

Ryan says: There's no way anyone could pick the Bears after watching Monday Night Football last week.

Ellie says: The Bears’ losing streak continues.



Falcons at Saints

Ben: Falcons

Nate: Saints

Ryan: Falcons

Ellie: Saints



Ben says: In a quarterback shootout, Matt Ryan will come out on top.

Nate says: Saints will get the best of Falcons in this offensive duel.

Ryan says: The Falcons showed they were contenders with a win over the Raiders last week.

Ellie says: The Saints offense is solid despite the loss to the Giants last week.