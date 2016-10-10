New clubs on the block by Ellie Williams , Staff Writer

Blazers were proud to showcase their clubs during the club fair on Sept. 21. Several of these clubs are new and are looking for new members. From Blair Ragers, to Do Something, there is a club for everyone. Here is a look at some of these new clubs.







Blazer Ragers

The Blazer Ragers club, created by junior Jake Koch-Gallup, strives to bring out and pump up fans at Blair events. This spirit club works to pack the student sections at games and organize themes like Hawaiian or camo. "We want to get more people to come to our student sections and make it more lit," Koch-Gallup said. Meetings for Blazer Ragers are Wednesdays at 2:40 in room 247.



Do Something

Do Something, created by seniors Jessica Che and Rudi Elien, is a non-official branch of the non-profit organization, dosomething.org. The seniors were looking for a club that actively looks for projects to help others. "We have drives and donations to raise awareness of social issues and give back to the community," Che said. Do Something meets on Wednesdays or Thursdays, depending on which is even, in room 218.



Blair Bowling

The Blair Bowling club, created by juniors Lyla DiPaul and Betty Samuel, focuses on bowling and hanging out with friends outside of school. The group meets every Thursday at 2:30 in room 233. The club plays Wii bowling in school, and plans to organize trips to go bowling twice a month. Samuel came up with the idea on a trip to Pennsylvania she took with her friends last spring. "We went bowling one of the nights and had a great time doing it, we all thought, 'Hey, this would be really fun with all our friends!’ so we thought why not make a club at Blair?" Samuel said.



Girl Up

Junior Abby Landsman created the Girl Up club last year. This club is dedicated to spreading awareness and helping girls around the world get an education. This Girl Up organization has branches all around the United States. "It’s associated with the UN [United Nations] so we work with them and it’s also a broader thing so there are different parts of the club all around the country," junior Erin Obaonrin, who joined the club this year, said. Girl Up meets Thursdays after ninth period in room 164.



Foreign Language

The Foreign Language club was created by junior Maya Hammond. This club allows Blazers to learn the basics of different languages and cultures through fun activities. "In Foreign Language club, you’ll get a chance to learn a lot of new things about countries across the world. We’re going to watch movies and make food and learn different languages and it’s going to be a lot of fun," Hammond said.



These are five new clubs at Blair, but there are over 50 others students can join. Those with an idea for a new club, should find a teacher who is interested in being a sponsor, and fill out paperwork with the SGA to make it a reality.



Editor's Note: Abby Landsman is a member of SCO photo staff.