After five weeks, the Vikings are the only undefeated team standing. A Broncos loss and an Eagles loss left the Vikings alone on their bye week. Cam Newton and Carson Palmer look to return strong after sitting it out for one week with concussions. The Panthers are really struggling and are hoping to get out of their funk with Newton back behind center. The Redskins and Ravens are headed in opposite directions. While Washington has won three straight, Baltimore has lost two in a row. See who our team picked this week.



Standings:

Ellie: 47-30

Ben: 47-30

Nate: 45-32

Ryan: 42-35



Broncos at Chargers

Ben: Broncos

Nate: Broncos

Ryan: Broncos

Ellie: Broncos



Ben says: The Chargers suffer late loss after late loss. This one won't happen so late at least.

Nate says: The Chargers already poor defense is now without another key player for the season. The Broncos will handle them easily.

Ryan says: The Broncos will be glad to have Trevor Siemian back under center this week. He’ll lead his team to victory against the Chargers, who can’t seem to catch a break.

Ellie says: The Chargers’ losing streak will continue into week six when they face the Broncos’ solid offense.



Eagles at Redskins

Ben: Redskins

Nate: Redskins

Ryan: Redskins

Ellie: Eagles



Ben says: Carson Wentz showed he can be vulnerable last week.

Nate says: The Redskins are rolling on a three game win streak, and Eagles RBs are having trouble holding the football.

Ryan says: The Redskins are finally on a roll, and the Eagles’ momentum is heading in the opposite direction.

Ellie says: The Redskins aren’t ready for Philadelphia’s revamped defense.



Steelers at Dolphins

Ben: Steelers

Nate: Steelers

Ryan: Steelers

Ellie: Steelers



Ben says: The Dolphins lost to the Titans last week. That's pretty bad.

Nate says: The Dolphins RBs are a mess with Arian Foster out, and Ryan Tannehill is having his worst season ever.

Ryan says: Don’t forget, the only game the Dolphins have won this season is an overtime win over the hapless Browns.

Ellie says: The Steelers’ high powered offense is going to slaughter the Dolphins, who just released four offensive players of their own.



Jaguars at Bears

Ben: Jaguars

Nate: Jaguars

Ryan: Bears

Ellie: Jaguars



Ben says: The Jaguars are the best 1-3 team in the league. Blake Bortles should be able to take down the Bears defense.

Nate says: Hoyer came in the clutch for the Bears last week, but the Jaguars passing attack will prove too much for Chicago to come back from this week.

Ryan says: The Bears may have found an unexpected solution to their offensive struggles: Brian Hoyer. He has the talent to lead the Bears to a win over the Jags.

Ellie says: Chicago QB Brian Hoyer is completing more passes than Jacksonville QB Blake Bortles, but the Bears still aren’t putting up points.



Browns at Titans

Ben: Titans

Nate: Titans

Ryan: Titans

Ellie: Titans



Ben says: Marcus Mariota showed his two-faceted attack last week against the Dolphins.

Nate says: DeMarco Murray is one of the league's top RBs through five weeks, and he certainly won’t be slowing down against the Browns porous run defense.

Ryan says: As one of the NFL’s most underrated teams, the Titans should easily defeat the Browns, who everyone can agree are terrible.

Ellie says: The winless, injury-ridden Browns don’t stand a chance.



Bengals at Patriots

Ben: Patriots

Nate: Patriots

Ryan: Patriots

Ellie: Patriots



Ben says: Big Tom is getting the Pats back on track after a surprising Week 4 loss.

Nate says: TB12 is back and better than ever. Every team in the league should be afraid.

Ryan says: If rookie Dak Prescott can pick apart the Bengals defense, Tom Brady is a sure bet to do the same.

Ellie says: New England hasn’t lost a game to Cincinnati since 1986.



49ers at Bills

Ben: Bills

Nate: Bills

Ryan: Bills

Ellie: Bills



Ben says: The Bills have pulled out wins against some big defenses in the last two weeks, they should make it three against Colin Kaepernick.

Nate says: Kaepernick is back and nobody knows what to expect, but everyone has come to expect a strong performance from the Bills front seven. The 49ers offensive woes won’t end this week.

Ryan says: Don’t expect anything crazy from Colin Kaepernick in his first start of the year; Rex Ryan will have his defense ready to defend Chip Kelly’s option attack.

Ellie says: The Bills strong defense will be able to shut down the struggling San Francisco offense in Colin Kaepernick’s season debut.



Ravens at Giants

Ben: Giants

Nate: Ravens

Ryan: Giants

Ellie: Ravens



Ben says: The Giants have lost to the Packers and the Vikings in back to back weeks, but the Ravens will be another tough test. OBJ has balanced his temper and their offense should come back to life.

Nate says: Ravens looking to bounce back from back-to-back home losses, and the dysfunctional Giants with not be able to put up a fight.

Ryan says: The Ravens’ 3-2 record is not what it seems; they have eked out wins over the Jaguars, Browns, and Bills. The Giants will win by virtue of being the slightly less mediocre team.

Ellie says: Both teams are coming off multiple losses and looking for a comeback, but the new Baltimore offense could easily overpower the Giants.



Rams at Lions

Ben: Lions

Nate: Lions

Ryan: Rams

Ellie: Lions



Ben says: The Lions bounced back from a loss to the Bears with a win against the Eagles, and Matthew Stafford has been lighting up the scoresheets.

Nate says: Rams offensive struggles will continue as Stafford and the Lions heat up.

Ryan says: The Rams have been able to defend Russell Wilson and Carson Palmer with success, and they’ll be able to handle Matthew Stafford.

Ellie says:The Lions broke their losing streak last week against Philadelphia and are on the rise despite a rocky offense.



Panthers at Saints

Ben: Panthers

Nate: Saints

Ryan: Panthers

Ellie: Panthers



Ben says: I can't pick against a defense like that.

Nate says: Panthers are an absolute mess on both sides of the ball, and the Saints at least have some offense.

Ryan says: Cam Newton will steamroll the weak Saints defense in his return.

Ellie says: Panthers QB Cam Newton’s return will lead them to victory.



Chiefs at Raiders

Ben: Raiders

Nate: Raiders

Ryan: Raiders

Ellie: Raiders



Ben says: These Raiders deserve to be tied with the Broncos atop the AFC West.

Nate says: Raiders making a case for head of the AFC West and Derek Carr is finally becoming a franchise star.

Ryan says: In their blowout loss to the Steelers, the Chiefs proved that they can’t contend with top teams like the Raiders.

Ellie says: Raiders are looking for their fourth straight win against their Kansas City rivals, and Carr will take advantage of the Chief’s weak defense.



Cowboys at Packers

Ben: Packers

Nate: Packers

Ryan: Cowboys

Ellie: Packers



Ben says: Dak Prescott may be good, but Aaron Rodgers and his offense are much better.

Nate says: The Green Bay defense is the first formidable defense that's faced the Cowboys thus far. The Packers will expose the young Dallas offense.

Ryan says: Expect calls for Dak Prescott to keep the starting quarterback job from Tony Romo once he wins this game.

Ellie says: Aaron Rodgers and a rock solid defense will crush the Cowboys.



Falcons at Seahawks

Ben: Falcons

Nate: Seahawks

Ryan: Falcons

Ellie: Seahawks



Ben says: Matt Ryan and Julio Jones can light it up. Not even Richard Sherman can guard Julio.

Nate says: Legion of Boom will be able to slow down this powerful offense.

Ryan says: The Seahawks have only been able to produce offensively against the porous defenses of the 49ers and Jets. It won’t just be their inability to defend the Falcons that will cause the Seahawks to lose; their offensive struggles will also be a culprit.

Ellie says: The Seahawks defense is one of the best in the league, and is ready to take on the strong Atlanta offense.



Colts at Texans

Ben: Colts

Nate: Colts

Ryan: Texans

Ellie: Texans



Ben says: Without big JJ Watt, even the awful Colts O-Line will have it easier than they would have.

Nate says: Texans do. It have enough offensive talent to exploit a weakened Colts defense.

Ryan says: The Texans will get back on track against the Colts, whose poor offensive line won’t be able to block Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus.

Ellie says: The Colts’ struggling offense can’t protect their star QB, and the Texans have a defense that will shut down Luck.



Jets at Cardinals

Ben: Cardinals

Nate: Cardinals

Ryan: Cardinals

Ellie: Cardinals



Ben says: The game's in Arizona and Ryan Fitzpatrick lost his number two Eric Decker. Even with Drew Stanton at the helm, the Jets can't keep up.

Nate says: Cardinals will continue their climb back to the top this week as the floundering Jets continue to struggle.

Ryan says: The Jets’ brutal early schedule will continue to punish them as they fall to the Cardinals.

Ellie says: The combination of Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald will be too much for the Jets’ defense to handle.