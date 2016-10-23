Tags: NFL Predictions
34 min ago
NFL Week 7 Predictions
The Vikings will put their undefeated season on the line the Eagles. Cam Newton and the Panthers will take a week off hoping to regain some momentum, while the Steelers look to grab a win against the Patriots without their quarterback. The Redskins will look to take their fifth win in a row while the Ravens will play the Jets this week.
Standings:
Ellie: 55-37
Ben: 55-37
Nate: 54-38
Ryan: 50-42
Bears at Packers
Ben: Packers
Nate: Packers
Ryan: Packers
Ellie: Packers
Ben says: Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica.
Nate says: Aaron Rodgers and his superior pass catchers will make short work of an inexperienced Bears secondary.
Ryan says: The Bears finally looked like they put things together against the Jaguars. But, they blew the game in the 4th quarter. If they can’t put together a complete game against the Jags, don’t expect them to beat the Packers.
Ellie says: Rodgers is looking to bounce back from the crushing loss to Dallas last week.
Giants at Rams
Ben: Rams
Nate: Rams
Ryan: Giants
Ellie: Rams
Ben says: I guessed too late.
Nate says: Case Keenum played phenomenally last week, and if that continues, Todd Gurley will have room to run all over the Giants defense.
Ryan says: I'll ride with the Giants as long as Odell Beckham is hot.
Ellie says: The Giants got lucky last week against the Ravens. Won’t happen again.
Saints at Chiefs
Ben: Saints
Nate: Chiefs
Ryan: Chiefs
Ellie: Chiefs
Ben says: Drew Brees is leading a huge offense with lots of weapons.
Nate says: A far superior defense will keep the ball rolling for the Chiefs this week at Arrowhead stadium.
Ryan says: The powerful combination of Jamaal Charles and Spencer Ware will be too much for the Saints to handle.
Ellie says: Kansas City ranks #2 in the AFC for yards rushed while the Saints rushing defense is mediocre at best.
Vikings at Eagles
Ben: Eagles
Nate: Vikings
Ryan: Vikings
Ellie: Vikings
Ben says: No more undefeated teams after this week.
Nate says: Carson Wentz took a pounding against the Redskins last week, getting sacked 5 times, and that will continue against the Vikings, who have the best defense in the league so far.
Ryan says: Sam Bradford will be eager to take out his former team.
Ellie says:Bradford and Wentz are both trying to prove themselves in this game, but the Vikings’ defense won’t let the Eagles win.
Colts at Titans
Ben: Colts
Nate: Titans
Ryan: Titans
Ellie: Titans
Ben says: I'm just picking against everyone else.
Nate says: Colts run defense has been torched for 100+ yards the past few weeks, and I expect that trend to continue against DeMarco Murray.
Ryan says: The roles in the AFC South have switched; the Titans are now the superior team to the Colts.
Ellie says: The Indianapolis offense is inconsistent and the Titans are hungry for a third win at home.
Bills at Dolphins
Ben: Bills
Nate: Bills
Ryan: Bills
Ellie: Bills
Ben says: These dudes are rolling even though Rex Ryan doesn't seem like the type of coach anyone would like.
Nate says: Bills defense has been on fire lately and Ryan Tannehill and the ‘fins doesn’t stand a chance.
Ryan says: Even with Lesean McCoy out, the Bills will get past the sloppy Dolphins.
Ellie says: The Bills have been dominating the past 4 weeks, winning by an average of 17 points.
Redskins at Lions
Ben: Redskins
Nate: Redskins
Ryan: Redskins
Ellie: Redskins
Ben says: I have to pick them!
Nate says: Case Keenum went off against the Lions last week. Case Keenum. Kirk Cousins could have a monster game.
Ryan says: The Lions were explosive on offense last week, but the Redskins have Josh Norman to stifle the Lions’ passing attack.
Ellie says: Both teams are evenly matched but the Redskins’ momentum from the past four wins could carry them through.
Browns at Bengals
Ben: Bengals
Nate: Bengals
Ryan: Bengals
Ellie: Bengals
Ben says: The Browns are the only Cleveland team that is stuck in the losing ways.
Nate says: Yes, the Browns will win a few games this year, but this is not going to be the week. Bengals are one of the most underperforming teams right now, and a home game vs the Browns is a perfect way to jumpstart the team.
Ryan says: The Bengals are clearly in a down year, but luckily for them every year is a down year for the Browns.
Ellie says: The Browns are the only winless team left, sadly this game won’t change that.
Raiders at Jaguars
Ben: Jaguars
Nate: Raiders
Ryan: Raiders
Ellie: Raiders
Ben says: These are my two favorite quarterbacks in the league going at it, but I have to take the Jags in an upset over Derek Carr.
Nate says: Blake Bortles has been pretty bad so far this season, failing to take advantage of poor matchups. Derek Carr and the Raiders will out-duel the Jags as Bortles continues to struggle
Ryan says: The Jaguars needed a 4th comeback to beat the Bears. They'll be no match for the Raiders.
Ellie says: The Oakland defense led by Carr and Cooper will put up big numbers allowing their defense to take control of the game.
Ravens at Jets
Ben: Jets
Nate: Ravens
Ryan: Ravens
Ellie: Ravens
Ben says: The Jets have been having trouble on defense, but the Ravens are having trouble on offense too.
Nate says: Jets looked listless and slow against the Cardinals. The Ravens receivers will be able to exploit the Jets secondary that has been torched many times this season.
Ryan says: Geno Smith is starting for the Jets this week. Enough said.
Ellie says: The ravens defense will be too strong for inexperienced QB Geno Smith to handle.
Chargers at Falcons
Ben: Falcons
Nate: Chargers
Ryan: Falcons
Ellie: Falcons
Ben says: The Chargers have one cornerback in Jason Verrett, but other than that Matt Ryan should have a field day.
Nate says: Philip Rivers is consistently among the top quarterbacks in the league, and Jason Verrett can slow Julio Jones down enough this week to win.
Ryan says: The Chargers played well against the Broncos, but their momentum will be stopped by the Falcons and their prolific offense.
Ellie says: Combination of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones will be too much for the Chargers’ defense.
Buccaneers at 49ers
Ben: 49ers
Nate: Buccaneers
Ryan: Buccaneers
Ellie: Buccaneers
Ben says: With Doug Martin coming back from an injury, the Bucs have a small boost on offense, but Colin Kaepernick will have to make a statement if he wants to stay in the league.
Nate says: After the bye, Doug Martin and the rest of Tampa’s young stars are more than ready to punish the struggling 49ers
Ryan says: What happened to the Week 1 49ers? Since Week 2 the 49ers have been pitiful. Expect their losing streak to continue against the Bucs.
Ellie says: Tampa’s offense will crush a depleted 49ers team who have lost 6 in a row.
Patriots at Steelers
Ben: Patriots
Nate: Patriots
Ryan: Patriots
Ellie: Patriots
Ben says: Steelers with Ben Roethlisberger? Probably won't end up too badly if they were playing anybody else.
Nate says: Without Big Ben, the Steelers won’t be able to put up a fight against New England
Ryan says: The Steelers were awful last week and they'll only be worse with Landry Jones under center.
Ellie says: Tom Brady’s offense will have no problem crushing the Steelers without Ben
Seahawks at Cardinals
Ben: Seahawks
Nate: Seahawks
Ryan: Cardinals
Ellie: Cardinals
Ben says: Can't stand the Seahawks but an out of practice Carson Palmer has been struggling recently.
Nate says: Carson Palmer has been struggling, and the Seahawks defense will be able to shut him down. David Johnson can’t do everything.
Ryan says: Don't sleep on the Cardinals. Even at 3-3, they're still one of the NFL’s top teams.
Ellie says: Cardinals running back David Johnson will run all over the Seahawks.
Texans at Broncos
Ben: Broncos
Nate: Broncos
Ryan: Broncos
Ellie: Broncos
Ben says: The Texans defense lost JJ Watt and Brock Osweiler isn't good enough to lead this team.
Nate says: Brock Osweiler and the Texans are no match for Denver's superior defense
Ryan says: Osweiler commits too many costly turnovers to beat his former team’s tough defense.
Ellie says: The Broncos defense led by Von Miller will create plenty of issues for the Texans offense.
Standings:
Ellie: 55-37
Ben: 55-37
Nate: 54-38
Ryan: 50-42
Bears at Packers
Ben: Packers
Nate: Packers
Ryan: Packers
Ellie: Packers
Ben says: Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica.
Nate says: Aaron Rodgers and his superior pass catchers will make short work of an inexperienced Bears secondary.
Ryan says: The Bears finally looked like they put things together against the Jaguars. But, they blew the game in the 4th quarter. If they can’t put together a complete game against the Jags, don’t expect them to beat the Packers.
Ellie says: Rodgers is looking to bounce back from the crushing loss to Dallas last week.
Giants at Rams
Ben: Rams
Nate: Rams
Ryan: Giants
Ellie: Rams
Ben says: I guessed too late.
Nate says: Case Keenum played phenomenally last week, and if that continues, Todd Gurley will have room to run all over the Giants defense.
Ryan says: I'll ride with the Giants as long as Odell Beckham is hot.
Ellie says: The Giants got lucky last week against the Ravens. Won’t happen again.
Saints at Chiefs
Ben: Saints
Nate: Chiefs
Ryan: Chiefs
Ellie: Chiefs
Ben says: Drew Brees is leading a huge offense with lots of weapons.
Nate says: A far superior defense will keep the ball rolling for the Chiefs this week at Arrowhead stadium.
Ryan says: The powerful combination of Jamaal Charles and Spencer Ware will be too much for the Saints to handle.
Ellie says: Kansas City ranks #2 in the AFC for yards rushed while the Saints rushing defense is mediocre at best.
Vikings at Eagles
Ben: Eagles
Nate: Vikings
Ryan: Vikings
Ellie: Vikings
Ben says: No more undefeated teams after this week.
Nate says: Carson Wentz took a pounding against the Redskins last week, getting sacked 5 times, and that will continue against the Vikings, who have the best defense in the league so far.
Ryan says: Sam Bradford will be eager to take out his former team.
Ellie says:Bradford and Wentz are both trying to prove themselves in this game, but the Vikings’ defense won’t let the Eagles win.
Colts at Titans
Ben: Colts
Nate: Titans
Ryan: Titans
Ellie: Titans
Ben says: I'm just picking against everyone else.
Nate says: Colts run defense has been torched for 100+ yards the past few weeks, and I expect that trend to continue against DeMarco Murray.
Ryan says: The roles in the AFC South have switched; the Titans are now the superior team to the Colts.
Ellie says: The Indianapolis offense is inconsistent and the Titans are hungry for a third win at home.
Bills at Dolphins
Ben: Bills
Nate: Bills
Ryan: Bills
Ellie: Bills
Ben says: These dudes are rolling even though Rex Ryan doesn't seem like the type of coach anyone would like.
Nate says: Bills defense has been on fire lately and Ryan Tannehill and the ‘fins doesn’t stand a chance.
Ryan says: Even with Lesean McCoy out, the Bills will get past the sloppy Dolphins.
Ellie says: The Bills have been dominating the past 4 weeks, winning by an average of 17 points.
Redskins at Lions
Ben: Redskins
Nate: Redskins
Ryan: Redskins
Ellie: Redskins
Ben says: I have to pick them!
Nate says: Case Keenum went off against the Lions last week. Case Keenum. Kirk Cousins could have a monster game.
Ryan says: The Lions were explosive on offense last week, but the Redskins have Josh Norman to stifle the Lions’ passing attack.
Ellie says: Both teams are evenly matched but the Redskins’ momentum from the past four wins could carry them through.
Browns at Bengals
Ben: Bengals
Nate: Bengals
Ryan: Bengals
Ellie: Bengals
Ben says: The Browns are the only Cleveland team that is stuck in the losing ways.
Nate says: Yes, the Browns will win a few games this year, but this is not going to be the week. Bengals are one of the most underperforming teams right now, and a home game vs the Browns is a perfect way to jumpstart the team.
Ryan says: The Bengals are clearly in a down year, but luckily for them every year is a down year for the Browns.
Ellie says: The Browns are the only winless team left, sadly this game won’t change that.
Raiders at Jaguars
Ben: Jaguars
Nate: Raiders
Ryan: Raiders
Ellie: Raiders
Ben says: These are my two favorite quarterbacks in the league going at it, but I have to take the Jags in an upset over Derek Carr.
Nate says: Blake Bortles has been pretty bad so far this season, failing to take advantage of poor matchups. Derek Carr and the Raiders will out-duel the Jags as Bortles continues to struggle
Ryan says: The Jaguars needed a 4th comeback to beat the Bears. They'll be no match for the Raiders.
Ellie says: The Oakland defense led by Carr and Cooper will put up big numbers allowing their defense to take control of the game.
Ravens at Jets
Ben: Jets
Nate: Ravens
Ryan: Ravens
Ellie: Ravens
Ben says: The Jets have been having trouble on defense, but the Ravens are having trouble on offense too.
Nate says: Jets looked listless and slow against the Cardinals. The Ravens receivers will be able to exploit the Jets secondary that has been torched many times this season.
Ryan says: Geno Smith is starting for the Jets this week. Enough said.
Ellie says: The ravens defense will be too strong for inexperienced QB Geno Smith to handle.
Chargers at Falcons
Ben: Falcons
Nate: Chargers
Ryan: Falcons
Ellie: Falcons
Ben says: The Chargers have one cornerback in Jason Verrett, but other than that Matt Ryan should have a field day.
Nate says: Philip Rivers is consistently among the top quarterbacks in the league, and Jason Verrett can slow Julio Jones down enough this week to win.
Ryan says: The Chargers played well against the Broncos, but their momentum will be stopped by the Falcons and their prolific offense.
Ellie says: Combination of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones will be too much for the Chargers’ defense.
Buccaneers at 49ers
Ben: 49ers
Nate: Buccaneers
Ryan: Buccaneers
Ellie: Buccaneers
Ben says: With Doug Martin coming back from an injury, the Bucs have a small boost on offense, but Colin Kaepernick will have to make a statement if he wants to stay in the league.
Nate says: After the bye, Doug Martin and the rest of Tampa’s young stars are more than ready to punish the struggling 49ers
Ryan says: What happened to the Week 1 49ers? Since Week 2 the 49ers have been pitiful. Expect their losing streak to continue against the Bucs.
Ellie says: Tampa’s offense will crush a depleted 49ers team who have lost 6 in a row.
Patriots at Steelers
Ben: Patriots
Nate: Patriots
Ryan: Patriots
Ellie: Patriots
Ben says: Steelers with Ben Roethlisberger? Probably won't end up too badly if they were playing anybody else.
Nate says: Without Big Ben, the Steelers won’t be able to put up a fight against New England
Ryan says: The Steelers were awful last week and they'll only be worse with Landry Jones under center.
Ellie says: Tom Brady’s offense will have no problem crushing the Steelers without Ben
Seahawks at Cardinals
Ben: Seahawks
Nate: Seahawks
Ryan: Cardinals
Ellie: Cardinals
Ben says: Can't stand the Seahawks but an out of practice Carson Palmer has been struggling recently.
Nate says: Carson Palmer has been struggling, and the Seahawks defense will be able to shut him down. David Johnson can’t do everything.
Ryan says: Don't sleep on the Cardinals. Even at 3-3, they're still one of the NFL’s top teams.
Ellie says: Cardinals running back David Johnson will run all over the Seahawks.
Texans at Broncos
Ben: Broncos
Nate: Broncos
Ryan: Broncos
Ellie: Broncos
Ben says: The Texans defense lost JJ Watt and Brock Osweiler isn't good enough to lead this team.
Nate says: Brock Osweiler and the Texans are no match for Denver's superior defense
Ryan says: Osweiler commits too many costly turnovers to beat his former team’s tough defense.
Ellie says: The Broncos defense led by Von Miller will create plenty of issues for the Texans offense.
Tweet
Discuss this Article
Silver Chips Online invites you to share your thoughts about this article. Please use this forum to further discussion of the story topic and refrain from personal attacks and offensive language. SCO reserves the right to deny any comment. No comments that include hyperlinks will be posted. If you have a question for us, please include your email address or use this form.