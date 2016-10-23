The Vikings will put their undefeated season on the line the Eagles. Cam Newton and the Panthers will take a week off hoping to regain some momentum, while the Steelers look to grab a win against the Patriots without their quarterback. The Redskins will look to take their fifth win in a row while the Ravens will play the Jets this week.



Standings:

Ellie: 55-37

Ben: 55-37

Nate: 54-38

Ryan: 50-42



Bears at Packers

Ben: Packers

Nate: Packers

Ryan: Packers

Ellie: Packers



Ben says: Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica.

Nate says: Aaron Rodgers and his superior pass catchers will make short work of an inexperienced Bears secondary.

Ryan says: The Bears finally looked like they put things together against the Jaguars. But, they blew the game in the 4th quarter. If they can’t put together a complete game against the Jags, don’t expect them to beat the Packers.

Ellie says: Rodgers is looking to bounce back from the crushing loss to Dallas last week.



Giants at Rams

Ben: Rams

Nate: Rams

Ryan: Giants

Ellie: Rams



Ben says: I guessed too late.

Nate says: Case Keenum played phenomenally last week, and if that continues, Todd Gurley will have room to run all over the Giants defense.

Ryan says: I'll ride with the Giants as long as Odell Beckham is hot.

Ellie says: The Giants got lucky last week against the Ravens. Won’t happen again.



Saints at Chiefs

Ben: Saints

Nate: Chiefs

Ryan: Chiefs

Ellie: Chiefs



Ben says: Drew Brees is leading a huge offense with lots of weapons.

Nate says: A far superior defense will keep the ball rolling for the Chiefs this week at Arrowhead stadium.

Ryan says: The powerful combination of Jamaal Charles and Spencer Ware will be too much for the Saints to handle.

Ellie says: Kansas City ranks #2 in the AFC for yards rushed while the Saints rushing defense is mediocre at best.



Vikings at Eagles

Ben: Eagles

Nate: Vikings

Ryan: Vikings

Ellie: Vikings



Ben says: No more undefeated teams after this week.

Nate says: Carson Wentz took a pounding against the Redskins last week, getting sacked 5 times, and that will continue against the Vikings, who have the best defense in the league so far.

Ryan says: Sam Bradford will be eager to take out his former team.

Ellie says:Bradford and Wentz are both trying to prove themselves in this game, but the Vikings’ defense won’t let the Eagles win.



Colts at Titans

Ben: Colts

Nate: Titans

Ryan: Titans

Ellie: Titans



Ben says: I'm just picking against everyone else.

Nate says: Colts run defense has been torched for 100+ yards the past few weeks, and I expect that trend to continue against DeMarco Murray.

Ryan says: The roles in the AFC South have switched; the Titans are now the superior team to the Colts.

Ellie says: The Indianapolis offense is inconsistent and the Titans are hungry for a third win at home.



Bills at Dolphins

Ben: Bills

Nate: Bills

Ryan: Bills

Ellie: Bills



Ben says: These dudes are rolling even though Rex Ryan doesn't seem like the type of coach anyone would like.

Nate says: Bills defense has been on fire lately and Ryan Tannehill and the ‘fins doesn’t stand a chance.

Ryan says: Even with Lesean McCoy out, the Bills will get past the sloppy Dolphins.

Ellie says: The Bills have been dominating the past 4 weeks, winning by an average of 17 points.



Redskins at Lions

Ben: Redskins

Nate: Redskins

Ryan: Redskins

Ellie: Redskins



Ben says: I have to pick them!

Nate says: Case Keenum went off against the Lions last week. Case Keenum. Kirk Cousins could have a monster game.

Ryan says: The Lions were explosive on offense last week, but the Redskins have Josh Norman to stifle the Lions’ passing attack.

Ellie says: Both teams are evenly matched but the Redskins’ momentum from the past four wins could carry them through.



Browns at Bengals

Ben: Bengals

Nate: Bengals

Ryan: Bengals

Ellie: Bengals



Ben says: The Browns are the only Cleveland team that is stuck in the losing ways.

Nate says: Yes, the Browns will win a few games this year, but this is not going to be the week. Bengals are one of the most underperforming teams right now, and a home game vs the Browns is a perfect way to jumpstart the team.

Ryan says: The Bengals are clearly in a down year, but luckily for them every year is a down year for the Browns.

Ellie says: The Browns are the only winless team left, sadly this game won’t change that.



Raiders at Jaguars

Ben: Jaguars

Nate: Raiders

Ryan: Raiders

Ellie: Raiders



Ben says: These are my two favorite quarterbacks in the league going at it, but I have to take the Jags in an upset over Derek Carr.

Nate says: Blake Bortles has been pretty bad so far this season, failing to take advantage of poor matchups. Derek Carr and the Raiders will out-duel the Jags as Bortles continues to struggle

Ryan says: The Jaguars needed a 4th comeback to beat the Bears. They'll be no match for the Raiders.

Ellie says: The Oakland defense led by Carr and Cooper will put up big numbers allowing their defense to take control of the game.



Ravens at Jets

Ben: Jets

Nate: Ravens

Ryan: Ravens

Ellie: Ravens



Ben says: The Jets have been having trouble on defense, but the Ravens are having trouble on offense too.

Nate says: Jets looked listless and slow against the Cardinals. The Ravens receivers will be able to exploit the Jets secondary that has been torched many times this season.

Ryan says: Geno Smith is starting for the Jets this week. Enough said.

Ellie says: The ravens defense will be too strong for inexperienced QB Geno Smith to handle.



Chargers at Falcons

Ben: Falcons

Nate: Chargers

Ryan: Falcons

Ellie: Falcons



Ben says: The Chargers have one cornerback in Jason Verrett, but other than that Matt Ryan should have a field day.

Nate says: Philip Rivers is consistently among the top quarterbacks in the league, and Jason Verrett can slow Julio Jones down enough this week to win.

Ryan says: The Chargers played well against the Broncos, but their momentum will be stopped by the Falcons and their prolific offense.

Ellie says: Combination of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones will be too much for the Chargers’ defense.



Buccaneers at 49ers

Ben: 49ers

Nate: Buccaneers

Ryan: Buccaneers

Ellie: Buccaneers



Ben says: With Doug Martin coming back from an injury, the Bucs have a small boost on offense, but Colin Kaepernick will have to make a statement if he wants to stay in the league.

Nate says: After the bye, Doug Martin and the rest of Tampa’s young stars are more than ready to punish the struggling 49ers

Ryan says: What happened to the Week 1 49ers? Since Week 2 the 49ers have been pitiful. Expect their losing streak to continue against the Bucs.

Ellie says: Tampa’s offense will crush a depleted 49ers team who have lost 6 in a row.



Patriots at Steelers

Ben: Patriots

Nate: Patriots

Ryan: Patriots

Ellie: Patriots



Ben says: Steelers with Ben Roethlisberger? Probably won't end up too badly if they were playing anybody else.

Nate says: Without Big Ben, the Steelers won’t be able to put up a fight against New England

Ryan says: The Steelers were awful last week and they'll only be worse with Landry Jones under center.

Ellie says: Tom Brady’s offense will have no problem crushing the Steelers without Ben



Seahawks at Cardinals

Ben: Seahawks

Nate: Seahawks

Ryan: Cardinals

Ellie: Cardinals



Ben says: Can't stand the Seahawks but an out of practice Carson Palmer has been struggling recently.

Nate says: Carson Palmer has been struggling, and the Seahawks defense will be able to shut him down. David Johnson can’t do everything.

Ryan says: Don't sleep on the Cardinals. Even at 3-3, they're still one of the NFL’s top teams.

Ellie says: Cardinals running back David Johnson will run all over the Seahawks.



Texans at Broncos

Ben: Broncos

Nate: Broncos

Ryan: Broncos

Ellie: Broncos



Ben says: The Texans defense lost JJ Watt and Brock Osweiler isn't good enough to lead this team.

Nate says: Brock Osweiler and the Texans are no match for Denver's superior defense

Ryan says: Osweiler commits too many costly turnovers to beat his former team’s tough defense.

Ellie says: The Broncos defense led by Von Miller will create plenty of issues for the Texans offense.