Blair boys' soccer cruises by Clarksburg by Sandeep David , Online Opinions Editor

The Blair Blazers (8-4-2) took down the Clarksburg Coyotes (2-8-2) 3-0 Wednesday on senior night. The offensive game was played mainly in Clarksburg's half of the field, with the defense making quick clearances downfield for the forwards.



From the beginning, the Blazers poured on the pressure, with a couple breakaways resulting in a flurry of shots and a goal that was called back in the first 20 minutes of action. Blair finally got on the board after sophomore midfielder Htoo Eh Redford-Maung chipped Clarksburg's keeper on a breakaway.



After Redford-Maung connected, the offense seemed to click as senior forward Rolf Ngana slotted another breakaway goal home with an assist from senior captain Jordi Long. The Blazers ended the first half up 2-0 but had many more opportunities to score.



The second half opened slowly for the Blazers as they couldn't seem to get their offense running despite precise passing from senior midfielders Long and Jesus Hernandez. Clarksburg's only chance to cut down Blair's lead came five minutes into the second half but the shot was saved by keeper Ricky Benitez. Past that, neither team was able to get the upper hand, with each team's defense making good stops.



Blair's defense, led by senior Daniel Zavarce was able to keep the Coyotes away from the box for most of the half, but the Blazer offense couldn't find the back of the net even with chances coming from Long and Ngana. The lone goal of the half came off the foot of Ngana with two minutes left.



The defense stayed strong the entire game, keeping the ball in Clarksburg's half for most of the game. "The defense played amazing and it meant a lot to see the fans that came out," senior Daniel Zavarce said. The win meant a lot to the Blazers as it was senior night. "It was a good night. It's always good to win, but it was really special tonight because it was one of our last games," Hernandez added.



With the playoffs coming up, the Blazers are still working on specifics in practice. "We have a lot to improve for the playoffs, but we're going to get there," Ngana said. The Blazers face Churchill on Thursday for their first game of the playoffs.