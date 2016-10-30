Tags: Chance The Rapper, concerts
51 min ago
Chance the Rapper colors outside the lines in his World Tour
In The Magnificent Coloring World Tour, Chance the Rapper took the audience on an emotional journey through his music by featuring songs from all three of his mixtapes, as well as his joint album with The Social Experiment in a concert experience that can't be forgotten. He seamlessly mashed new and old songs and transitioned from high-energy to emotional songs all the while feeding off the crowd's energy in his own unique style.
As the lights go down and the crowd screams, the first notes of "Angels" rings out and everyone is transported into the mind and dreams of Chance the Rapper ("Please say the rapper"). In this world there is a talking lion named Carlos who, along with other his puppet friends, leads Chance the rapper on a journey through his music to find his message.
Francis and The Lights, who features in Chance's hit song, "Summer Friends" opened the concert at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, VA . Francis and the Lights played songs such as "Friends" and others from his album "Farewell, Starlite!" Although the concert was in an arena that holds 10,000 plus people, Chance created an intimate concert experience by giving the audience a look into his head and playing on their emotions with some of his slower songs.
Chance did not just put on a concert, he put on a play, the other characters being figments of his imagination brought to life by giant puppets. Through each song he told a new story all the while coming closer to the message that Carlos kept (very annoyingly, interrupting every song) telling him not to forget. He started the show with a bit of "Angels" but quickly transitioned to "Blessings" and older songs off of his second mixtape "Acid Rap," such as "Pusha Man," and "Cocoa Butter Kisses". He briefly interrupted his music to properly introduce himself as Chance the Rapper, as if everyone in the arena didn't know exactly who he is, and to thank the crowd for coming to his concert. He then, after coaxing by Carlos, threw it all the way back by performing "Brain Cells" from his first mixtape from 2012, "10 Day".
Chance the Rapper often transitioned from high energy songs to slow, emotional songs like "Special" by D.R.A.M, during which he actually had a bed and was sung to sleep by a giant purple puppet with huge eyes. As the show progressed, with Carlos' coaxing Chance the rapper finally got to his message; the gospel. Easing into it with "Sunday Candy" Chance performed four of his gospel songs from "Coloring Book" with a choir full of mini Carlos the lion puppets. He ended with an extended version of the "Blessings" reprise, where he took everyone to church, reminding them that their blessings were still coming over and over again.
After "Blessings" the lights dimmed but as people began to exit the camp fire came out and Chance the Rapper and Francis and the Lights came out to do one last performance; "Summer Friends", complete with confetti cannons and a < a href = "https://twitter.com/_Joey_Higgins/status/785255680043352065"> choreographed dance in Chance and Francis' own special style.
All while Chance performed the crowd went crazy, feeding off his manic energy while screaming along. But when he slowed down the crowd slowed with him. The first part of the concert was very hype, there was lots of jumping up and down and screaming the words out to his song, the whole crowd rocked with him, knowing every word of his songs. However, when he started the gospel section, everything slowed down and it was like being taken to church on Easter or being sung to sleep because It was all very soulful and intimate. I found myself reaching for my friends as he sang and swaying softly to the beat instead of the manic screaming and jumping around. While the rest of the concert left me excited this particular section was very calming and soulful, the way that he sang/ rapped every note with so much feeling really made me feel like I could do anything. Especially when he began "Blessings" I felt like he was speaking personally to me and encouraging me by reminding me that better things were coming my way.
Seeing Chance the Rapper in concert is an incredible experience that I would recommend to anyone who is a fan or anyone who just loves good music and great concerts. Chance the Rapper did not just put on a concert, he offered a peek into his brilliant head and gave the audience an unforgettable experience. My only complaint is that there wasn't more.
As the lights go down and the crowd screams, the first notes of "Angels" rings out and everyone is transported into the mind and dreams of Chance the Rapper ("Please say the rapper"). In this world there is a talking lion named Carlos who, along with other his puppet friends, leads Chance the rapper on a journey through his music to find his message.
Francis and The Lights, who features in Chance's hit song, "Summer Friends" opened the concert at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, VA . Francis and the Lights played songs such as "Friends" and others from his album "Farewell, Starlite!" Although the concert was in an arena that holds 10,000 plus people, Chance created an intimate concert experience by giving the audience a look into his head and playing on their emotions with some of his slower songs.
Chance did not just put on a concert, he put on a play, the other characters being figments of his imagination brought to life by giant puppets. Through each song he told a new story all the while coming closer to the message that Carlos kept (very annoyingly, interrupting every song) telling him not to forget. He started the show with a bit of "Angels" but quickly transitioned to "Blessings" and older songs off of his second mixtape "Acid Rap," such as "Pusha Man," and "Cocoa Butter Kisses". He briefly interrupted his music to properly introduce himself as Chance the Rapper, as if everyone in the arena didn't know exactly who he is, and to thank the crowd for coming to his concert. He then, after coaxing by Carlos, threw it all the way back by performing "Brain Cells" from his first mixtape from 2012, "10 Day".
Chance the Rapper often transitioned from high energy songs to slow, emotional songs like "Special" by D.R.A.M, during which he actually had a bed and was sung to sleep by a giant purple puppet with huge eyes. As the show progressed, with Carlos' coaxing Chance the rapper finally got to his message; the gospel. Easing into it with "Sunday Candy" Chance performed four of his gospel songs from "Coloring Book" with a choir full of mini Carlos the lion puppets. He ended with an extended version of the "Blessings" reprise, where he took everyone to church, reminding them that their blessings were still coming over and over again.
After "Blessings" the lights dimmed but as people began to exit the camp fire came out and Chance the Rapper and Francis and the Lights came out to do one last performance; "Summer Friends", complete with confetti cannons and a < a href = "https://twitter.com/_Joey_Higgins/status/785255680043352065"> choreographed dance in Chance and Francis' own special style.
All while Chance performed the crowd went crazy, feeding off his manic energy while screaming along. But when he slowed down the crowd slowed with him. The first part of the concert was very hype, there was lots of jumping up and down and screaming the words out to his song, the whole crowd rocked with him, knowing every word of his songs. However, when he started the gospel section, everything slowed down and it was like being taken to church on Easter or being sung to sleep because It was all very soulful and intimate. I found myself reaching for my friends as he sang and swaying softly to the beat instead of the manic screaming and jumping around. While the rest of the concert left me excited this particular section was very calming and soulful, the way that he sang/ rapped every note with so much feeling really made me feel like I could do anything. Especially when he began "Blessings" I felt like he was speaking personally to me and encouraging me by reminding me that better things were coming my way.
Seeing Chance the Rapper in concert is an incredible experience that I would recommend to anyone who is a fan or anyone who just loves good music and great concerts. Chance the Rapper did not just put on a concert, he offered a peek into his brilliant head and gave the audience an unforgettable experience. My only complaint is that there wasn't more.
Tweet
Discuss this Article
Silver Chips Online invites you to share your thoughts about this article. Please use this forum to further discussion of the story topic and refrain from personal attacks and offensive language. SCO reserves the right to deny any comment. No comments that include hyperlinks will be posted. If you have a question for us, please include your email address or use this form.