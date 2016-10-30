The NFL no longer has any undefeated teams after the Eagles rocked the Vikings 21-10 last week. This week calls for a short slate of games, as six teams have their bye weeks, including the Ravens. Redskins fans will have to get up early to watch them this Sunday in London against the Bengals after a heartbreaking loss to the Lions. The 1-5 Panthers will try to right the ship against a Cardinals team that somehow tied a football game last week against the Seahawks. Nate moved into a tie for the lead this week, see who our writers pick this week to come out on top.



Standings:

Ellie: 62-44

Ben: 62-44

Nate: 62-44

Ryan: 58-48



Jaguars at Titans

Ben: Jaguars

Nate: Titans

Ryan: Titans

Ellie: Titans



Ben says: The Jags lost a tough one to the Raiders last week, but this is a must-win division game in a bad AFC South.

Nate says: Bortles struggles will continue against the Titans, and the Jags just wont be able to get any offense going.

Ryan says: The Titans seem to be finding their way out of the AFC cellar while the Jaguars remain stuck there.

Ellie says: Blake Bortles on the road is as unreliable as it gets.



Redskins at Bengals

Ben: Redskins

Nate: Redskins

Ryan: Bengals

Ellie: Bengals



Ben says: I know I'll be up bright and early to watch this game over breakfast.

Nate says: Bengals have not looked overly impressive thus far. An upset is possible.

Ryan says: The Bengals are back on track after last week’s win and will carry their momentum into this game against the Redskins.

Ellie says: Both teams have been inconsistent this season and with both teams on the road it could go either way.



Cardinals at Panthers

Ben: Panthers

Nate: Cardinals

Ryan: Cardinals

Ellie: Cardinals



Ben says: Cam Newton can't be kept at bay for this long. He'll get the Panthers out of a slump against another frustrating NFC powerhouse.

Nate says: Panthers have looked dreadful on both sides of the ball so far, while the Cardinals have been heating up.

Ryan says: These are not the same Panthers as last year.

Ellie says: The Cardinals defense will be put to the test against Cam Newton this week, but it should hold up.



Lions at Texans

Ben: Lions

Nate: Lions

Ryan: Lions

Ellie: Lions



Ben says: If Matthew Stafford could play every drive like it's the end of the fourth quarter, the Lions would put up 50 points per game.

Nate says: The way Stafford has been playing, the Lions could absolutely destroy the Texans.

Ryan says: The Brock Osweiler signing is looking worse and worse as he continues to ruin the Texans’ chances of winning with his costly mistakes.

Ellie says: Stafford has come through with the last three games, why doubt him now?



Seahawks at Saints

Ben: Seahawks

Nate: Seahawks

Ryan: Seahawks

Ellie: Seahawks



Ben says: I picked the Saints last week and I regret that decision. The Seahawks have picked up the slack, and that tie won't slow them down this season.

Nate says: Saints defense cannot be trusted to win games.

Ryan says: The Seahawks are going to score a lot more than six points this week against the Saints.

Ellie says: The Saints’ defense is easier to shut down than Arizona’s so the Seahawks are up to the challenge after going up against the Cardinals last week.



Chiefs at Colts

Ben: Chiefs

Nate: Chiefs

Ryan: Chiefs

Ellie: Colts



Ben says: The Colts earned a victory over a bad Titans team, but the Chiefs are the real deal. With a strong defense and a great short offensive gameplan, the Chiefs can make the stops and move the ball.

Nate says: The Chiefs won a tough game last week against the Saints, and now they have an equally good matchup against the porous Colts defense.

Ryan says: This is Spencer Ware’s breakout season. He will run all over the Colts defense.

Ellie says: Indianapolis is finding its balance and I have confidence in Andrew Luck.



Jets at Browns

Ben: Jets

Nate: Browns

Ryan: Browns

Ellie: Jets



Ben says: I simply cannot pick the Browns

Nate says: The Browns aren’t bad enough to lose them all, and the Jets aren’t good enough to be guaranteed a win.

Ryan says: If the Browns are going to win a game this season, it’s got to be this one.

Ellie says: A team going this long without a win is a sign. A sign they won’t win.



Patriots at Bills

Ben: Patriots

Nate: Patriots

Ryan: Patriots

Ellie: Patriots



Ben says: Easy pick after watching the Bills come up short against the Dolphins without LeSean McCoy.

Nate says: This team will not be stopped right now. And a team that's playing as up-and-down as the Bills have been just has no chance.

Ryan says: Bill Belichick is not the type of coach to lose to the same team twice in one year.

Ellie says: The tools Buffalo needs to stop the Patriots are injured so their defense is going to have a hard time slowing down Tom Brady’s offense.



Raiders at Buccaneers

Ben: Raiders

Nate: Raiders

Ryan: Raiders

Ellie: Raiders



Ben says: Derek Carr over Famous Jameis any day.

Nate says: I expect a high scoring game, because these are two talented offenses that will be playing mediocre defenses at best. Carr just has more weapons.

Ryan says: These Raiders are no joke. They are tough enough on both sides of the ball to dominate the Bucs.

Ellie says: Oakland does well on the road, but their defense needs to step up to secure this win.



Chargers at Broncos

Ben: Broncos

Nate: Broncos

Ryan: Chargers

Ellie: Broncos



Ben says: The Broncos are a great defensive team that can even stop Philip Rivers and good enough on offense to keep them ahead.

Nate says: Chargers late win last week was impressive, but the Broncos defense won’t be nearly as easy to beat, especially late in games.

Ryan says: The Chargers are finally putting it together and closing out games.

Ellie says: Broncos QB Trevor Siemian is back to full strength so Denver won’t let the Chargers get another victory.



Packers at Falcons

Ben: Falcons

Nate: Packers

Ryan: Packers

Ellie: Falcons



Ben says: Last year the Falcons got fined for using artificial crowd noise. Nothing like home field advantage.

Nate says: Last year this would have been an easy pick. Now we have to wonder if Aaron Rodgers is going to play like Aaron Rodgers

Ryan says: Relax. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will take care of business in this one.

Ellie says: Matt Ryan is looking like the more solid option right now.



Eagles at Cowboys

Ben: Cowboys

Nate: Cowboys

Ryan: Cowboys

Ellie: Cowboys



Ben says: I've got to give it to the home team here, but both of these teams are rolling through some of the best the NFC has to offer.

Nate says: I hate them, but they have the talent to run over this admittedly talented Eagle defense.

Ryan says: Carson Wentz is starting to show signs of his rookie inexperience, while Dak Prescott looks like a veteran.

Ellie says: Prescott’s hot streak continues.



Vikings at Bears

Ben: Vikings

Nate: Vikings

Ryan: Vikings

Ellie: Vikings



Ben says: Easy bounceback win to get back on the winning side of the game after the first loss of the season.

Nate says: Sam Bradford will bounce back in an impressive fashion this week.

Ryan says: Even after last week’s tough loss to the Eagles, the Vikings are still clearly superior to the Bears.

Ellie says: Minnesota shouldn’t have a problem scoring against the Bears.