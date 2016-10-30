Every four weeks SCO editors Ben Yokoyama and Charlie Lott will post their fantasy football predictions. This week they are joined by Nate Bodner, Silver Chips Online staff writer and fantasy football afficionado.



To submit your fantasy football picks, you need to pick one player for each of the below categories, and write a brief explanation of why you have chosen him. Send your picks in to our experts at fantasyfootball.sco@gmail.com to get them online.



Start ‘em:

Players who are locks to play this week.

Ben: Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston is getting back in stride after having a few mediocre weeks before the bye. Against a weaker Raiders secondary if Winston can avoid the pressure from pass rushers like Khalil Mack he’ll go off this week.

Charlie: Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Jimmy Graham is once again fantasy relevant! He has a soft matchup this week against the Saints, and he should get into the endzone at least once.

Nate: Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans has an incredibly good matchup against a weak Oakland secondary this week that should help him continue his impressive touchdown streak; three in the last two games, and six in six games this season.



Bench ‘em:

Players who we think should not be in your starting lineup this week.

Ben: Quincy Enunwa, WR, New York Jets

Enunwa’s targets and catches have slowly gone down, despite Eric Decker’s injury. Even against the lowly Browns Enunwa is not a great start with Ryan Fitzpatrick struggling mightily.

Charlie: Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago Bears

Jeffery hasn’t been the WR1 or 2 that fantasy players expected him to be, and things won’t change this week against the vaunted Vikings defense.

Nate: Jonathan Stewart, RB, Carolina Panthers

Stewart was admittedly playing great before his bye week, but the Cardinals’ defense is no joke, allowing the second fewest fantasy points to RBs.



Trust

Players who performed well last week and are certain to have great performances again.

Ben: DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans

Quietly, Murray has been arguably the best fantasy player this entire season. Now he’ll get the weak Chargers’ defense in beautiful San Diego, where he can run over their defense despite Derrick Henry getting a few more touches.

Charlie: Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

Michael Thomas was undrafted in many leagues, but is quickly surpassing Willie Snead and Brandin Cooks as Drew Brees’ favorite possession receiver and red zone target.

Nate: Latavius Murray, RB, Oakland Raiders

Murray looked fantastic last week, dropping two TDs against the Jaguars, and now he has another great matchup against the Bucs.



Bust:

Players who had one great performance, but we think won’t do so well this week.

Ben: Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

Normally a very consistent performer, Brees will have some serious trouble this week against the Seahawks.

Charlie: Kevin Hogan, QB, Cleveland Browns

Don’t start anybody that the Browns play at quarterback, even if Hogan did rush for 100 yards last week and he has an exploitable matchup against the Jets.

Nate: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Dak has been playing pretty well, and the Cowboys have some serious offensive weapons, but the Eagles’ defense is the real deal. The game will be won or lost on the ground, and Dak won’t put up good numbers.



Week 8 Off the waiver wire:

Players who are under the radar, and can be picked up in most fantasy leagues.

Ben: Donte Moncrief, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Moncrief seems to have recovered from injury, and current number two Philip Dorsett is not proving himself consistent. Moncrief’s full health return will be a blessing for quarterback Andrew Luck.

Charlie: James Starks, RB, Green Bay Packers

With Eddie Lacy out for the season, Ty Montgomery is the only healthy back on the Packers roster, and he barely counts. Starks will be the workhorse when he returns in three weeks, making him a nice bench stash.

Nate: Rob Kelley, RB, Washington Redskins

With Matt Jones injury and the apparent return of his fumble problem, Rob Kelley is a lock to see his role in the offense expand drastically. He scored a TD last week off minimal touches, and now that he’s getting more, this talented back could explode.