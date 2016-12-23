Tags: iono, lip balm, Matt Post, Prim Phoolsombat, Thailand
7 hours ago
Senior sells lip balm for a cause
Senior Prim Phoolsombat is raising money to send school supplies to Thailand by selling homemade lip balms for $3 each.
She started her own brand called "iono," short for ionosphere, and works with Sherwood student Matt Post, who is the Chief Operating Officer, "I deal with a lot of the behind the scenes work of the organization. I help organize sale locations and maintain our digital presence," Post said.
All of Phoolsombat’s lip balms bear the name "iono" on their label, with a graphic of a hot-air balloon, which she sketches, and Post turns into graphics. "I hope to send the message that students can go beyond their limitations-fly beyond the stratosphere to the ionosphere-with just a little support in their education,” Phoolsombat said.
Phoolsombat has already donated 70 school supply packages to a Thai elementary school with low income students. She also hopes to expand to other areas and have drives to be able to donate lightly used shoes and basic school uniforms.
The decision to raise money for underprivileged students in Thailand came easy to her. "I'm a Thai immigrant, and currently, the Thai public school system is an absolute mess. Schools aren't receiving the benefits of those funds, and students have been suffering in the midst of great political chaos," Phoolsombat said.
Phoolsombat has been passionate about education since middle school student government and has gone on to become SGA-MCR president. "My passion for education reform in Montgomery County has led me to realize the amount of work that needs to be done in Thailand," Phoolsombat said.
The balm is made of organic cocoa butter, organic shea butter, beeswax, coconut oil, vitamins and flavoring.
Beyond Blair, Phoolsombat and Post started a website to sell more of their product. Phoolsombat has also sold her product at markets all around Maryland and Virginia. She will not be continuing this practice into the winter season. A variety of flavors are available from gingerbread and peppermint to rose and coconut.
Phoolsombat guarantees to deliver the lip balms before winter break to Blair students who order at least a couple days before break. "I throw in a gold bag for free with a purchase of 3 balms or more, which is very convenient for stocking stuffers or as a small gift," Phoolsombat said.
She started her own brand called "iono," short for ionosphere, and works with Sherwood student Matt Post, who is the Chief Operating Officer, "I deal with a lot of the behind the scenes work of the organization. I help organize sale locations and maintain our digital presence," Post said.
All of Phoolsombat’s lip balms bear the name "iono" on their label, with a graphic of a hot-air balloon, which she sketches, and Post turns into graphics. "I hope to send the message that students can go beyond their limitations-fly beyond the stratosphere to the ionosphere-with just a little support in their education,” Phoolsombat said.
Phoolsombat has already donated 70 school supply packages to a Thai elementary school with low income students. She also hopes to expand to other areas and have drives to be able to donate lightly used shoes and basic school uniforms.
The decision to raise money for underprivileged students in Thailand came easy to her. "I'm a Thai immigrant, and currently, the Thai public school system is an absolute mess. Schools aren't receiving the benefits of those funds, and students have been suffering in the midst of great political chaos," Phoolsombat said.
Phoolsombat has been passionate about education since middle school student government and has gone on to become SGA-MCR president. "My passion for education reform in Montgomery County has led me to realize the amount of work that needs to be done in Thailand," Phoolsombat said.
The balm is made of organic cocoa butter, organic shea butter, beeswax, coconut oil, vitamins and flavoring.
Beyond Blair, Phoolsombat and Post started a website to sell more of their product. Phoolsombat has also sold her product at markets all around Maryland and Virginia. She will not be continuing this practice into the winter season. A variety of flavors are available from gingerbread and peppermint to rose and coconut.
Phoolsombat guarantees to deliver the lip balms before winter break to Blair students who order at least a couple days before break. "I throw in a gold bag for free with a purchase of 3 balms or more, which is very convenient for stocking stuffers or as a small gift," Phoolsombat said.
Tweet
Discuss this Article
Silver Chips Online invites you to share your thoughts about this article. Please use this forum to further discussion of the story topic and refrain from personal attacks and offensive language. SCO reserves the right to deny any comment. No comments that include hyperlinks will be posted. If you have a question for us, please include your email address or use this form.