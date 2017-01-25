Jan. 25, 2017
Top ten tweets: 1/17-1/23
Every week on Silver Chips Online the top ten tweets will aim to highlight the ten most important, most clever, or funniest tweets of the week. Keep caught up with news, sports, and social media in this week's roundup.
President Donald Trump, famous for his use of twitter throughout the campaign process, sent out this simple tweet with an accompanying photo of his family and staff soon after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America. It was also his first official tweet using the @POTUS handle, which stands for President of the United States.
The day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, women's marches were held all over the country to uphold the values of equality and to protest against discrimination based on gender. Roughly 1 percent of Americans participated in marches in cities across the country, including actress Emma Watson, who tweeted out these photos of the event.
Former president Barack Obama shows he's still got some jokes up his sleeve in his first tweet since giving up the @POTUS44 handle. Americans will be happy to note that he is, indeed, taking a quick vacation before returning to work; it's a lot of work being President, and it surely showed in the graying of his hair.
This weekend, the Atlanta Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending the Falcons and Patriots to Super Bowl LI. The NFL's twitter account tweeted out this image, featuring the game's powerhouse quarterback battle between MVP candidates Tom Brady and Matt Ryan.
This tweet by actor Nick Offerman shows him participating in the women's march, wearing one of the pink hats donned by many of the protesters. The caption, "I'm a nasty girl," refers to a comment made by President Donald Trump in one of his debates with Hillary Clinton, in which he was heard describing her under his breath as, "Such a nasty woman."
NBC's Chuck Todd interviewed Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump's advisors, after news was released following the inauguration. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer misreported the turnout of the inauguration, and Conway backed up his claims by saying that he merely used, "alternative facts." The hashtag #alternativefacts quickly gained popularity on Twitter, including this funny tweet from Blair math teacher David Stein.
While much of the focus this week was on the departure of former president Barack Obama from office, many also noted that first lady Michelle Obama is stepping down. Talk show host Ellen Degeneres tweeted this sentimental and comical photo of a shopping spree she went on with Michelle, telling the world that she will always be in her heart.
This tweet comes from Enes Kanter, center for the Oklahoma City Thunder of the National Basketball Association. During this week's announcement of the starters for the 2017 NBA All-Star game, it was revealed that Steph Curry would be starting over Kanter's teammate Russell Westbrook, who is averaging a triple-double (double digit points, assists, and rebounds) on the season. This feat hasn't been accomplished since Oscar Robertson did it in 1962.
The Blazer Ragers is a student-run Blair sports twitter account, and this week after the Battle of the Boulevard between the Blair and Northwood varsity basketball teams, they sent out this gem. After the Northwood Athletics twitter account misreported the score and winner of the game, the Blazer Ragers called them out for it.
This tweet comes from Chris Adams, and refers to one of several social media crazes involving the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Michelle Obama, wife of former president Barack Obama, was seen sporting a look of displeasure during Trump's swearing-in ceremony, and people went wild with the hashtag #MichelleFace.
President Donald Trump, famous for his use of twitter throughout the campaign process, sent out this simple tweet with an accompanying photo of his family and staff soon after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America. It was also his first official tweet using the @POTUS handle, which stands for President of the United States.
The day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, women's marches were held all over the country to uphold the values of equality and to protest against discrimination based on gender. Roughly 1 percent of Americans participated in marches in cities across the country, including actress Emma Watson, who tweeted out these photos of the event.
Former president Barack Obama shows he's still got some jokes up his sleeve in his first tweet since giving up the @POTUS44 handle. Americans will be happy to note that he is, indeed, taking a quick vacation before returning to work; it's a lot of work being President, and it surely showed in the graying of his hair.
This weekend, the Atlanta Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending the Falcons and Patriots to Super Bowl LI. The NFL's twitter account tweeted out this image, featuring the game's powerhouse quarterback battle between MVP candidates Tom Brady and Matt Ryan.
This tweet by actor Nick Offerman shows him participating in the women's march, wearing one of the pink hats donned by many of the protesters. The caption, "I'm a nasty girl," refers to a comment made by President Donald Trump in one of his debates with Hillary Clinton, in which he was heard describing her under his breath as, "Such a nasty woman."
NBC's Chuck Todd interviewed Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump's advisors, after news was released following the inauguration. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer misreported the turnout of the inauguration, and Conway backed up his claims by saying that he merely used, "alternative facts." The hashtag #alternativefacts quickly gained popularity on Twitter, including this funny tweet from Blair math teacher David Stein.
While much of the focus this week was on the departure of former president Barack Obama from office, many also noted that first lady Michelle Obama is stepping down. Talk show host Ellen Degeneres tweeted this sentimental and comical photo of a shopping spree she went on with Michelle, telling the world that she will always be in her heart.
This tweet comes from Enes Kanter, center for the Oklahoma City Thunder of the National Basketball Association. During this week's announcement of the starters for the 2017 NBA All-Star game, it was revealed that Steph Curry would be starting over Kanter's teammate Russell Westbrook, who is averaging a triple-double (double digit points, assists, and rebounds) on the season. This feat hasn't been accomplished since Oscar Robertson did it in 1962.
The Blazer Ragers is a student-run Blair sports twitter account, and this week after the Battle of the Boulevard between the Blair and Northwood varsity basketball teams, they sent out this gem. After the Northwood Athletics twitter account misreported the score and winner of the game, the Blazer Ragers called them out for it.
This tweet comes from Chris Adams, and refers to one of several social media crazes involving the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Michelle Obama, wife of former president Barack Obama, was seen sporting a look of displeasure during Trump's swearing-in ceremony, and people went wild with the hashtag #MichelleFace.
Tweet
Discuss this Article
Silver Chips Online invites you to share your thoughts about this article. Please use this forum to further discussion of the story topic and refrain from personal attacks and offensive language. SCO reserves the right to deny any comment. No comments that include hyperlinks will be posted. If you have a question for us, please include your email address or use this form.