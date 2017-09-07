Courtesy of USA Today The 2017 NFL season is finally underway

Although a new school year means leaving the fun heat of summer and replacing it with a full day of education, it also means that SCO's NFL Prediction team is back! This year we have two returning members from 2016, but we've picked up two new members who're ready to get the season started. Sports editor Nate Bodner is joined by Features editor Ellie Williams, and Junior staffers Noah Stern and Eric Feigan to pick every game this NFL season. Every football fan is excited for the season to start, and with a powerhouse AFC matchup to kick off the season, the slate is even better than expected.Nate: PatriotsEllie: PatriotsNoah: ChiefsEric: PatriotsEven though the Chiefs have a great defense and a solid head coach in Andy Reid, but it won't be enough to topple the defending Super Bowl champions.Tight end Rob Gronkowski’s return combined with Tom Brady’s stellar offense gives New England the upper hand.The Patriots are the clear favorites to win the Super Bowl but the loss of Julian Edelman will hurt the Patriots too much to overcome the pesky Chiefs.The Patriots outclass the Chiefs. They have the better coach, individual players, and a strong offense that will drive them to victory.Nate: BillsEllie: BillsNoah: BillsEric: BillsThe Jets have begun a major rebuild and have gotten rid of virtually all of their best players. They won't get many wins.The Bills are looking good and the Jets aren’t.The Jets will need a miracle and a prayer to beat any team in the NFL.The Bill's are solid team, while the Jets are lacking in all areas of the field.Nate: TexansEllie: TexansNoah: TexansEric: TexansEven though the offense is suspect this year, the defense should be more than enough to deal with the Jags.Houston’s defense is no match for the Jaguars.With a true quarterback, the Texans are a scary team.The Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is subpar at best, and the Texans strong defense and decent offense will lead them to victory.Nate: SteelersEllie: SteelersNoah: SteelersEric: SteelersThe Browns are rebuilding and it seems like they have a chance of actually having a franchise QB in Deshone Kizer, but they can't hope to beat the star power of Ben, Brown, and Bell.Even though the Browns are looking better this season, there’s no way they can beat the Steelers O line.The Browns have made drastic improvements to their team but it won't be enough to beat the Steelers.The Browns are one of the worst teams in the NFL and have no chance against a powerhouse like Pittsburgh.Nate: LionsEllie: CardinalsNoah: CardinalsEric: CardinalsThe Lions are a team on the rise and Matt Stafford is more than capable enough to out duel the aging Carson Palmer.Stafford can’t take down one of the best defenses in the league.The Cardinals had a fluke season last year and will come back and be Super Bowl contenders.The Cardinals have one of the best and consistent defenses in the NFL and this will allow them to edge out the Lions.Nate: FalconsEllie: FalconsNoah: FalconsEric: FalconsJulio Jones and Devonta Freeman are a hard duo to stop for even the best defenses, and the Bears don't have a good defense.The Falcons have an improved defense and a MVP quarterback ready to crush the Bears.The Falcons are the Super Bowl runner ups and have made improvements to their team while the Bears continue to be bad.Atlanta was a Super Bowl contender last year and will continue to be one of the dominating teams in the NFL.Nate: RaidersEllie: RaidersNoah: RaidersEric: RaidersWhile I believe that the Titans have a ton of young talent, the Raiders, with Khalil Mack have the defensive edge.Oakland has stepped up their defense since their last game against Tennessee where they won 17-0.It’s two good offenses going up against two okay defenses. The Raiders have the better offense and that makes them the better team.Both teams offensive talent is about the same, the Raiders however, have a slight experience edge over the Titans.Nate: BengalsEllie: RavensNoah: RavensEric: BengalsAndy Dalton has enough weapons to pull out a scrappy victory over their division rivalsThe Ravens have only gotten better since last season while the Bengals are short 2 key players.Without Vontaze Burfict the Bengals defense doesn't look as intimidating and the Ravens have made a lot of improvements to their team.The Bengals are the overall more solid team.Nate: RedskinsEllie: RedskinsNoah: EaglesEric: EaglesWhile this Redskins team is a lot different than a year ago, the Skins definitely still have the talent to sweep Philadelphia for a third consecutive year.The Redskins can take advantage of the Eagles’ weak secondary and they’ve gone 4-0 against the Eagles the past two years.The Redskins have too many chemistry problems to win a football game right now.With the lost of receiving options Desean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, the Redskins offensive will be ineffective.Nate: RamsEllie: RamsNoah: RamsEric: ColtsWithout Luck, the Colts will stumble in their season openerThe absence of Luck, Kelly, and Davis give the Rams a good shot at a win.The Rams are an up and coming team and without Andrew Luck, the Colts will look lost.The Rams are too inexperienced to compete right now.Nate: PanthersEllie: PanthersNoah: PanthersEric: PanthersThis is going to be a comeback year for the Cam Newton, the 2015 MVP, and he'll start his campaign with a dominate performance against the lowly 49ersThe Panthers will recreate last season’s 46-27 victory over the 49ers.The 49ers don’t have enough talent to win a game against a good team.The 49ers lack the individual star power necessary to beat the Panthers.Nate: PackersEllie: PackersNoah: PackersEric: SeahawksThe Seahawks have a slight edge in talent on both sides of the ball, but Green Bay has Aaron Rodgers.This will be a close game but the Seahawks are 0-2 versus the packers the last two years.The Packers have Aaron Rodgers, that’s the best recipe to win a football game.The Seahawks have a great secondary which should be able to contain Rodgers throwing game.Nate: GiantsEllie: GiantsNoah: GiantsEric: GiantsThe Cowboys defense is the worst in the division and the Giants only added talent to last years offense.The Cowboys couldn’t beat the Giants last year so I can’t see them winning.The Giants may have the most complete team in the NFL and the Cowboys are now overrated.The Giants were one of two teams who beat the Cowboys last year and they have only improved during this offseason.Nate: VikingsEllie: VikingsNoah: VikingsEric: SaintsThe Saints defense is garbage and Drew Brees has lost receiving weapons from last year.Vikings play best at home and the Saints’ defense gave up an average of 30 points per game last year.The Saints secondary is brutal and that will prove costly in this game.Drew Brees will be the Saints saving grace and will lead them to a win.Nate: ChargersEllie: ChargersNoah: BroncosEric: BroncosTrevor Siemian is considered by many to be the fifth best QB in the AFC West. Philip Rivers and the Chargers deep receiving corps will out perform the questionable Denver offense.The Chargers talented young offense will outperform the uninspiring BroncosThe Chargers don’t have a defense and the Broncos offense is just good enough to get past it. The Chargers offense has no chance against the No Fly Zone.The Broncos defense will shut down Philip Rivers and keep San Diego in check.