Sept. 7, 2017
NFL Week 1 Predictions
Although a new school year means leaving the fun heat of summer and replacing it with a full day of education, it also means that SCO's NFL Prediction team is back! This year we have two returning members from 2016, but we've picked up two new members who're ready to get the season started. Sports editor Nate Bodner is joined by Features editor Ellie Williams, and Junior staffers Noah Stern and Eric Feigan to pick every game this NFL season. Every football fan is excited for the season to start, and with a powerhouse AFC matchup to kick off the season, the slate is even better than expected.
Chiefs at Patriots
Nate: Patriots
Ellie: Patriots
Noah: Chiefs
Eric: Patriots
Nate says: Even though the Chiefs have a great defense and a solid head coach in Andy Reid, but it won't be enough to topple the defending Super Bowl champions.
Ellie says: Tight end Rob Gronkowski’s return combined with Tom Brady’s stellar offense gives New England the upper hand.
Noah says: The Patriots are the clear favorites to win the Super Bowl but the loss of Julian Edelman will hurt the Patriots too much to overcome the pesky Chiefs.
Eric says: The Patriots outclass the Chiefs. They have the better coach, individual players, and a strong offense that will drive them to victory.
Jets at Bills
Nate: Bills
Ellie: Bills
Noah: Bills
Eric: Bills
Nate says: The Jets have begun a major rebuild and have gotten rid of virtually all of their best players. They won't get many wins.
Ellie says: The Bills are looking good and the Jets aren’t.
Noah says: The Jets will need a miracle and a prayer to beat any team in the NFL.
Eric says: The Bill's are solid team, while the Jets are lacking in all areas of the field.
Jaguars at Texans
Nate: Texans
Ellie: Texans
Noah: Texans
Eric: Texans
Nate says: Even though the offense is suspect this year, the defense should be more than enough to deal with the Jags.
Ellie says: Houston’s defense is no match for the Jaguars.
Noah says: With a true quarterback, the Texans are a scary team.
Eric says:The Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is subpar at best, and the Texans strong defense and decent offense will lead them to victory.
Steelers at Browns
Nate: Steelers
Ellie: Steelers
Noah: Steelers
Eric: Steelers
Nate says: The Browns are rebuilding and it seems like they have a chance of actually having a franchise QB in Deshone Kizer, but they can't hope to beat the star power of Ben, Brown, and Bell.
Ellie says: Even though the Browns are looking better this season, there’s no way they can beat the Steelers O line.
Noah says: The Browns have made drastic improvements to their team but it won't be enough to beat the Steelers.
Eric says: The Browns are one of the worst teams in the NFL and have no chance against a powerhouse like Pittsburgh.
Cardinals at Lions
Nate: Lions
Ellie: Cardinals
Noah: Cardinals
Eric: Cardinals
Nate says: The Lions are a team on the rise and Matt Stafford is more than capable enough to out duel the aging Carson Palmer.
Ellie says: Stafford can’t take down one of the best defenses in the league.
Noah says: The Cardinals had a fluke season last year and will come back and be Super Bowl contenders.
Eric says: The Cardinals have one of the best and consistent defenses in the NFL and this will allow them to edge out the Lions.
Falcons at Bears
Nate: Falcons
Ellie: Falcons
Noah: Falcons
Eric: Falcons
Nate says: Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman are a hard duo to stop for even the best defenses, and the Bears don't have a good defense.
Ellie says: The Falcons have an improved defense and a MVP quarterback ready to crush the Bears.
Noah says: The Falcons are the Super Bowl runner ups and have made improvements to their team while the Bears continue to be bad.
Eric says: Atlanta was a Super Bowl contender last year and will continue to be one of the dominating teams in the NFL.
Raiders at Titans
Nate: Raiders
Ellie: Raiders
Noah: Raiders
Eric: Raiders
Nate says: While I believe that the Titans have a ton of young talent, the Raiders, with Khalil Mack have the defensive edge.
Ellie says: Oakland has stepped up their defense since their last game against Tennessee where they won 17-0.
Noah says: It’s two good offenses going up against two okay defenses. The Raiders have the better offense and that makes them the better team.
Eric says: Both teams offensive talent is about the same, the Raiders however, have a slight experience edge over the Titans.
Ravens at Bengals
Nate: Bengals
Ellie: Ravens
Noah: Ravens
Eric: Bengals
Nate says: Andy Dalton has enough weapons to pull out a scrappy victory over their division rivals
Ellie says: The Ravens have only gotten better since last season while the Bengals are short 2 key players.
Noah says: Without Vontaze Burfict the Bengals defense doesn't look as intimidating and the Ravens have made a lot of improvements to their team.
Eric says: The Bengals are the overall more solid team.
Eagles at Redskins
Nate: Redskins
Ellie: Redskins
Noah: Eagles
Eric: Eagles
Nate says: While this Redskins team is a lot different than a year ago, the Skins definitely still have the talent to sweep Philadelphia for a third consecutive year.
Ellie says: The Redskins can take advantage of the Eagles’ weak secondary and they’ve gone 4-0 against the Eagles the past two years.
Noah says: The Redskins have too many chemistry problems to win a football game right now.
Eric says: With the lost of receiving options Desean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, the Redskins offensive will be ineffective.
Colts at Rams
Nate: Rams
Ellie: Rams
Noah: Rams
Eric: Colts
Nate says: Without Luck, the Colts will stumble in their season opener
Ellie says: The absence of Luck, Kelly, and Davis give the Rams a good shot at a win.
Noah says: The Rams are an up and coming team and without Andrew Luck, the Colts will look lost.
Eric says: The Rams are too inexperienced to compete right now.
Panthers at 49ers
Nate: Panthers
Ellie: Panthers
Noah: Panthers
Eric: Panthers
Nate says: This is going to be a comeback year for the Cam Newton, the 2015 MVP, and he'll start his campaign with a dominate performance against the lowly 49ers
Ellie says: The Panthers will recreate last season’s 46-27 victory over the 49ers.
Noah says: The 49ers don’t have enough talent to win a game against a good team.
Eric says: The 49ers lack the individual star power necessary to beat the Panthers.
Seahawks at Packers
Nate: Packers
Ellie: Packers
Noah: Packers
Eric: Seahawks
Nate says: The Seahawks have a slight edge in talent on both sides of the ball, but Green Bay has Aaron Rodgers.
Ellie says: This will be a close game but the Seahawks are 0-2 versus the packers the last two years.
Noah says: The Packers have Aaron Rodgers, that’s the best recipe to win a football game.
Eric says: The Seahawks have a great secondary which should be able to contain Rodgers throwing game.
Giants at Cowboys
Nate: Giants
Ellie: Giants
Noah: Giants
Eric: Giants
Nate says: The Cowboys defense is the worst in the division and the Giants only added talent to last years offense.
Ellie says: The Cowboys couldn’t beat the Giants last year so I can’t see them winning.
Noah says: The Giants may have the most complete team in the NFL and the Cowboys are now overrated.
Eric says: The Giants were one of two teams who beat the Cowboys last year and they have only improved during this offseason.
Saints at Vikings
Nate: Vikings
Ellie: Vikings
Noah: Vikings
Eric: Saints
Nate says: The Saints defense is garbage and Drew Brees has lost receiving weapons from last year.
Ellie says: Vikings play best at home and the Saints’ defense gave up an average of 30 points per game last year.
Noah says: The Saints secondary is brutal and that will prove costly in this game.
Eric says: Drew Brees will be the Saints saving grace and will lead them to a win.
Chargers at Broncos
Nate: Chargers
Ellie: Chargers
Noah: Broncos
Eric: Broncos
Nate says: Trevor Siemian is considered by many to be the fifth best QB in the AFC West. Philip Rivers and the Chargers deep receiving corps will out perform the questionable Denver offense.
Ellie says: The Chargers talented young offense will outperform the uninspiring Broncos
Noah says: The Chargers don’t have a defense and the Broncos offense is just good enough to get past it. The Chargers offense has no chance against the No Fly Zone.
Eric says: The Broncos defense will shut down Philip Rivers and keep San Diego in check.
