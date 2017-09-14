Courtesy of SB Nation Can Kirk Cousins and the Redskins rebound this week? See what our team has to say.

The injury demon struck early, with stars like David Johnson, Allen Robinson, and Danny Woodhead all leaving Sunday with serious, if not season ending injuries. Will their coaches and back-ups be able to lead their teams to victory this week?Noah: 12-15Nate: 9-15Ellie: 9-15Eric: 7-15Nate: TexansEllie: BengalsNoah: TexansEric: TexansAfter both teams disgusting week one performances, I'm not sure what to make of this game. But give me J.J. Watt over anyone on the Bengals defense.Both teams flopped week one but the Texans will be missing their starting left tackle and most of their go-to tight ends.The Texans had a disappointing loss in week one but the Bengals were even worse.The Texans had one of the worst debuts in week 1, but the Bengals debut may have been worse.Nate: PanthersEllie: PanthersNoah: PanthersEric: PanthersDon't give the Bills to much credit on their nice looking win last week, as it came against the Jets. Cam Newton should be able to pick them apart sunday.The Panthers need to make up for last year’s disaster and should easily overpower the Bills.The Bills frankly aren’t good enough to win a football game against a decent team.The Bills won against the Jets last week, but will crumble against an experienced team like the Panthers.Nate: BuccaneersEllie: BuccaneersNoah: BuccaneersEric: BuccaneersOne of two teams to not play last week, expect the Bucs to come out strong in their debut.The Bears put up a good fight last week but Tampa Bay’s offense will pose more of a threat than Atlanta’s.The Bears came up short against a really good falcons team but the inexperience will catch up to them.The Buccaneers have playoff potential, while the Bears inexperience will cost them another game.Nate: SteelersEllie: SteelersNoah: VikingsEric: SteelersSam Bradford looked very impressive monday night, but the Steelers defense will pose a more serious threat than the weak Saints secondary.This will be a close game but Roethlisberger always performs better at home.The Vikings showed up in Week 1 against a great Saints offense, and that will translate into another great showing against the Steelers big three.The Steelers and the Vikings are pretty evenly matched, but I believe the Steelers will edge out the Vikings in their offensive game.Nate: CardinalsEllie: CardinalsNoah: CardinalsEric: CardinalsWithout Luck, the Colts are screwed. See what I did there?David Johnson or no David Johnson there's no way the Cardinals win to this Luckless Colts team.The Cardinals lost David Johnson for most of the season, but the Colts looked worse than the Jets last week.Without their starting QB, the Colts were roadkill for the Rams, if he doesn't play again the Colts are in for another rough game.Nate: PatriotsEllie: PatriotsNoah: PatriotsEric: PatriotsTom Brady should tear this incomplete Saints secondary to shreds.The only thing worse than facing Brady and Belichick on a winning streak is facing Brady and Belichick after a loss.The Patriots will come back from a poor showing last week and demolish the Saints.The Pats had an unlucky game in week 1 and should definitely bounce back against an inexperienced Saint's secondary.Nate: RavensEllie: RavensNoah: RavensEric: RavensThe Ravens tough defense will be too much for rookie QB Deshone Kizer to handle.The Browns defense isn’t strong enough to handle Flacco.The Browns put up a fight against the Steelers last week but their young players will be no match for the Ravens.The Ravens solid defense will be impenetrable for rookie Deshone Kizer.Nate: TitansEllie: TitansNoah: JaguarsEric: TitansFournette will have another big game for the Jags, but bet on the Titans' Mariota to outduel Blake Bortles.The Titans are an up and coming team whereas the Jaguars just lost Allen Robinson.The Titans looked good against a great Raiders team last week, but the Jaguars shut down the Texans with 10 sacks.The Titans played an exceptional game against the Raiders, I believe they have the tools and drive to edge out the Jaguars.Nate: ChiefsEllie: ChiefsNoah: ChiefsEric: EaglesKansas City won't make the same mistakes as Washington, so the Eagle's defense won't be able to set up Carson Wentz as nicely. The birds will have a tough time driving the length of the field against that KC defense.Former Eagles coach Andy Reid is out for blood, and the Eagles defense won’t be able to handle it.The Eagles are good but not good enough to beat maybe the best team in the NFL.The Eagles are an underrated in NFL and could definitely steal this one from the Chiefs.Nate: RaidersEllie: RaidersNoah: RaidersEric: RaidersOakland is going to run all over the Jets in their home opener.Noah says it all.The Jets stink. Game over.The Jets are one of the worst teams in the NFL, they stand no chance.Nate: ChargersEllie: ChargersNoah: DolphinsEric: ChargersThe Chargers looked strong offensively in the second half against Denver, nearly coming back to tie the game late. The Miami defense won't pose as big a threat.I didn't trust Cutler the first time around, I definitely don't trust Cutler 2.0.Jay Cutler and Adam Gase will work well together just like in Chicago and will pull out a tight victory over the Chargers.The Dolphins were absent in the first, while the Chargers held their own against a strong Broncos team.Nate: BroncosEllie: CowboysNoah: CowboysEric: BroncosThe Broncos defense is still one of the best in the league, and if Trevor Semien can keep their offense on the field, they should be able to outlast the Cowboys.Until Elliot is actually suspended, the Cowboys have the most complete offense in football.The Cowboys offense put a beating on a good Giants defense last week. The Broncos defense is good but the Cowboys are the more complete team.The Broncos beat an impressive Chargers team and have the momentum to beat the Cowboys.Nate: SeahawksEllie: SeahawksNoah: SeahawksEric: SeahawksThe Seahawks defense was able to contain one of the best QB's of our generation for the majority of the game last week. I expect them to lock down their lowly division rivals.The Seahawks are solid NFC contenders while the 49ers are floundering.The 49ers are up and coming but just not there yet against a good and experienced Seahawks squad.The Seahawks outclass the an inexperienced 49ers team.Nate: RedskinsEllie: RamsNoah: RamsEric: RedskinsAgainst a more experienced offense, the Rams defense won't seem nearly as impressive.The Redskins O line will cost them yet another win.Kirk Cousins looked lost last week without good receiving options and the Rams pounced on the Colts. It will be close but the Rams will pull out the win.Kirk Cousins will have a bounce back week and lead his team to victory.Nate: PackersEllie: FalconsNoah: PackersEric: PackersAaron Rodgers will outplay Matt Ryan in a high scoring shootoutThis could go either way but Atlanta is playing at home with a powerful offense.Matt Ryan and the Falcons won a close game against the lousy Bears last week. The Packers defense showed up last week. Good defense plus Aaron Rodgers is a win.Aaron Rodgers is a beast and will have the upperhand against an inconsistent Falcons defense.Nate: LionsEllie: GiantsNoah: GiantsEric: GiantsEli Manning looked incredibly poor last week, while Matt Stafford looked great in a big win. Expect the same from both QB's this time around.If OBJ plays, there will no contest.It all depends on if OBJ plays. If he plays than the Giants will pull out with little harm. If not than the Giants have more of a test.I faith OBJ is making his debut this week. He is going to push the Giants over the top.