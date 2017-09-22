Courtesy of Youtube Mike Evans and the Bucs have a tough matchup against Minnesota. Who's going to come out on top? Scroll down to see what our experts think.

Nate: 23-31Noah: 22-31Ellie: 20-31Eric: 19-31Nate: RamsEllie: RamsNoah: RamsEric: RamsThe Rams are a talented young team that should be able to handle the lowly 49ersThe 49ers have yet to score a touchdown, while the Rams are on the rise.The Rams took a rough loss at home last week but will bounce back and have a nice game against the 49ers.The unsteady 49ers quarterback will be unable to convert on enough important third downs an red zone opportunities.Nate: RavensEllie: RavensNoah: RavensEric: RavensThe Ravens tough defense should be able to force turnovers and stifle Blake Bortles and the Jags.The Jaguars fell apart last week and their defense can’t handle Flacco.The Ravens have come out this season and showed why they belong. The Jaguars are mediocre at best and the Ravens will beat them.The Ravens have a more experienced offense and their defense is a great counter to the Jaguars high octane running game.Nate: SteelersEllie: SteelersNoah: SteelersEric: SteelersThe Bears just don't have the talent on either side of the ball to beat the Steelers.The Bears injury riddled offense has nothing on the Steelers.The Bears are a bad team. The Steelers are not. The Steelers will win handsomely.The Steelers outclass the Bears in all aspects of the game.Nate: BroncosEllie: BroncosNoah: BroncosEric: BillsTrevor Siemian put on an impressive showing against Dallas last week, and the Broncos defense was even better. The Bills will just not be able to get anything going this weekSiemian has torn through every defense he’s faced so far, the Bills won’t be any different.With the Broncos defense looking great as usual, and the offense starting to click, the Bills pose no threat to this team.A lucky win against the Dallas means nothing, expect the Bills to defend their home field.Nate: PanthersEllie: SaintsNoah: PanthersEric: SaintsThe Saints defense is atrocious, and even though the Panthers had trouble putting points on the board last week, they should definitely be able to knock off their division rivals.The Saints were crushed last week but I see a comeback against the Panthers who are struggling without Olsen.The Panthers offense has been a no show this season but their defense has been stellar. This will lead them to a close win against the Saints.The Panthers only scored 9 points last week? Pathetic. Drew Brees will tear them apart.Nate: BuccaneersEllie: BuccaneersNoah: BuccaneersEric: BuccaneersIf Sam Bradford doesn't suit up, expect the Bucs to dominate this one.This could be a close game but Tampa’s defense will give them an edge.The Buccaneers came out strong last week and showed that they are a playoff contender. A tough loss to the Steelers is still in the back of the Vikings mind and will allow the Bucs to stomp all over the Vikings.The rested Bucs will edge out the Vikings in a close game. Any given Sunday, if you know what I'm sayin'Nate: BrownsEllie: BrownsNoah: BrownsEric: BrownsAs crazy as it sounds, Rookie QB Deshone KIzer and the beginnings of a revamped defense in Cleveland could take down the Colts and whichever QB they decide to start.The Browns are a little less terrible than the Colts.Two of the worst teams in the NFL. Without Andrew Luck, the Colts will allow this young Browns team to pull out their first victory this year.The Colts have proven that without Luck they can't win, even against the Browns.Nate: DolphinsEllie: DolphinsNoah: DolphinsEric: DolphinsThe Fins stole one from a solid Chargers team last week, but I'm sure they won't have as much trouble this time around in the meadowlands.The Jets are still a mess.Jay Cutler showed that he is still a formidable quarterback in the NFL and the Jets are a bad team. The Dolphins will pull out the victory.While the Dolphins are somewhat mediocre, the Jets are straight up terrible.Nate: PatriotsEllie: PatriotsNoah: PatriotsEric: PatriotsBrady torched the Saints for 450 yards and three TD's last week and I do not think he's going to slow down.Brock Osweiler just isn’t skilled enough to take on Tom Brady.The Texans will make this game much closer than people think but the Patriots are just too good.Last week Brady and Gronk went off, reminding us of the Super Bowl team the Patriots are.Nate: FalconsEllie: FalconsNoah: FalconsEric: FalconsThe Falcons offense is just too good, and Matt Stafford's fourth quarter magic will be too little too late.Atlanta is a powerhouse team, even without Vic Beasley.The Lions are overrated after two wins and the Falcons are a good team. The Falcons will pull out a tight victory in Detroit.Right now, the Falcons are the best team in the NFL, i'd be surprised if the Lions pulled out a victory.Nate: EaglesEllie: EaglesNoah: EaglesEric: EaglesThe Giants offensive woes don't show any signs of slowing, while the Eagles have looked like a very solid team through two weeks.The Giants are a mess.The Giants have shown that they aren’t a good team after two weeks. I believed in them but they are not a true NFL team right now. The Eagles have played well and will continue to do so with a victory here.The Giants have lost all their firepower in terms of their passing game. This will be crippling to their offense.Nate: TitansEllie: TitansNoah: SeahawksEric: SeahawksThe Seahawks offensive line problems are stifling a powerful offense. If the Hawks can't put up points, Mariota and the Titans will make them pay.The Seahawks O-line looks tragic and Seattle is always worse on the road.The Titans are an up and coming team but it won’t be enough for a win against the powerhouse Seahawks.The Seahawks are infamous for their brutal and consistent defense and their explosive offense. The Titans will lose.Nate: ChiefsEllie: ChiefsNoah: ChiefsEric: ChiefsThe Chiefs are ready to contend for a Super Bowl in my book. They have a balanced offense and a very stellar defense. I don't think many teams have what it takes to beat them.The Chiefs are a stronger team in all aspects and the Chargers are still struggling.The Chiefs are here and want to win now. The Chargers don’t pose much of a threat and the Chiefs will pull out an easy victory against their division rivals.The Chiefs showed us what they are capable of in week 1. The Chargers have yet prove themselves.Nate: PackersEllie: PackersNoah: PackersEric: PackersThe Bengals are trying to right themselves after firing their former offensive coordinator. But I don't think they're going to be ready to contend with a decent team anytime soon.The Bengals offense is full of holes.The Bengals are terrible all over the field. The Packers are good. No contest here.Playing at Lambeau field against one of the best quarterbacks in the league? The Bengals don't stand a chance.Nate: RedskinsEllie: RaidersNoah: RaidersEric: RaidersCall me crazy, but I'm sensing an upset at Fedex Field is coming. #HTTR.Lynch is back and better than ever.The Redskins had a nice win last week but the Raiders are looking better than ever. It will be close but the Raiders will win.The Raiders came out swinging this year and their momentum will carry over and help them beat the Redskins .Nate: CardinalsEllie: CowboysNoah: CardinalsEric:CowboysThe 'boys are overrated. Everyone saw that last week when they got throttled by Denver's defense. If the Cardinals can run the clock, and control the line of scrimmage, they could take this one at home.Both teams have had disappointing starts to their seasons, but without Johnson, Arizona’s offense looks much less menacing.The Cowboys are too overrated and the Cardinals are too underrated. It will be extremely close but after a terrible showing last week, the Cowboys will slouch in a loss.The first bad week of Zeke's careers means nothing, expect him to bounce back against the Cardinals.