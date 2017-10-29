Standings:

Eric: 64-42

Nate: 61-45

Ellie: 61-45

Noah: 54-52



Dolphins at Ravens

Nate: Ravens

Ellie: Ravens

Noah: Ravens

Eric: Dolphins



Nate says: With Matt Moore starting at QB for the Dolphins, they'll be unable to move the ball against a stout Ravens defense

Ellie says: Miami’s D-Line isn’t strong enough to handle Baltimore.

Noah says: Jay Cutler’s health will be the biggest concern for the Fins and the Ravens defense should pull out the dub.

Eric says:After coming off of a rough defeat against the Saints, the Dolphins will rebound and edge out the Ravens.



Vikings at Browns

Nate: Vikings

Ellie: Vikings

Noah: Vikings

Eric: Vikings



Nate says: The Browns have yet to show improvement from last years 1-15 squad.

Ellie says: The Vikings will have no problem crushing the 0-7 Browns.

Noah says: I was high on the Browns for the past few weeks but I’m giving up on them until they get their first win.

Eric says:The Browns have yet to win a game this season, expect a Vikings win.



Chargers at Patriots

Nate: Patriots

Ellie: Patriots

Noah: Patriots

Eric: Patriots



Nate says: Tom Brady and the Pats are almost a force of nature in the NFL these days.

Ellie says: The Chargers have been playing well the past few games but the Patriots offense is just too good.

Noah says: The Chargers have won three in a row but it doesn’t matter because the Patriots defense seemed to come back with a dominant showing against the Falcons last week.

Eric says: Coming off of a decisive win against the Falcons, the Pats should to able to handle the Chargers with ease.



Bears at Saints

Nate: Saints

Ellie: Saints

Noah: Saints

Eric: Bears



Nate says: Drew Brees is a far more experienced quarterback then Mitch Trubisky and it will show.

Ellie says: Both teams are coming off wins, but the Saints have been able to overpower the Bears during their last three meetings.

Noah says: The Bears and Saints seemed to have some momentum but the Saints are just a better team.

Eric says:The Bears are an up and coming team and have improved throughout the season, expect a close win against a good Saints offensive.



Panthers at Buccaneers

Nate: Panthers

Ellie: Panthers

Noah: Panthers

Eric: Panthers



Nate says: The Bucs problems on defense will show, and the Panthers will lead from start to finish.

Ellie says: The Panthers are looking to redeem themselves after losing to the Bears last week and the Bucs defense won’t be able to hold up.

Noah says: Neither team is doing well. The Panthers have the better record and will beat the surprisingly bad Bucs.

Eric says:Both teams are having an inconsistent season, but the Panthers have been performing better against top-tier teams.



Colts at Bengals

Nate: Bengals

Ellie: Bengals

Noah: Bengals

Eric: Bengals



Nate says: There's a lot of things wrong with the Colts on both sides of the ball. This shouldn't be much of a contest, even for the Bengals.

Ellie says: The Bengals are a little less terrible than the Colts.

Noah says: The Colts are terrible. The Bengals aren’t much better but they have the edge in this one.

Eric says:After just coming up short in their game against the Steelers, the Bengals will bounce back against the Colts.



Raiders at Bills

Nate: Raiders

Ellie: Bills

Noah: Bills

Eric: Bills



Nate says: The Raiders upset the Chiefs last week in prime time. Are they back? We can't know for sure, but a road win against a surprisingly good Bills team would be huge.

Ellie says:The last six times these teams met, the home team always wins. Why ruin the streak?

Noah says: The Bills have been incredible for their standards so far this year and the Raiders are disappointing. I’m going with the team that has the better record in this one.

Eric says:The Bills have been a solid team this season, expect their consistency to play a major factor against Raiders just coming off an impressive upset.



49ers at Eagles

Nate: Eagles

Ellie: Eagles

Noah: Eagles

Eric: Eagles



Nate says; Nothing short of a miracle will get the Niners their first win this week.

Ellie says: This game will not be close.

Noah says: C’mon. The best team in the league against the Niners.

Eric says:The 49ers are having a rough season, expect the Eagles to have an easy victory.



Falcons at Jets

Nate: Falcons

Ellie: Falcons

Noah: Jets

Eric: Falcons



Nate says: I expect a close game, but the Falcons will eventually remember who they are and start scoring some damn points.

Ellie says: The Falcons are hungry for a win after the past three games and their defense is no match for the Jets.

Noah says: Big upset here. The Jets have played teams well this year and the Falcons just haven’t looked good.

Eric says:The Falcons have better players and will defeat the Jets.



Texans at Seahawks

Nate: Seahawks

Ellie: Seahawks

Noah: Texans

Eric: Seahawks



Nate says: The Seahawks and the 12th man will silence Watson and the Texans offense at home.

Ellie says: The Seahawks defense looks strong and will lead them to their fourth straight win.

Noah says: The Texans have looked great on offense with Deshaun Watson at the point. The Seahawks have been letting people down and the Texans should be able to win this one.

Eric says:The Seahawks are coming off of a good win against Giants and their momentum will carry to them to a win.



Cowboys at Redskins

Nate: Redskins

Ellie: Cowboys

Noah: Redskins

Eric: Cowboys



Nate says: Despite the 3-3 record, the Skins only losses are to top-3 ranked teams. I think they'll show they deserve to be respected this week.

Ellie says: The Cowboys will use the momentum from their win last weekend to edge out the Redskins.

Noah says: For some reason, every single power rankings has the Redskins in the top ten. They seem to not have given up on them and neither have I. The Cowboys are overrated and will lose here.

Eric says: The Cowboys dominate the Redskins in all areas, expect a Cowboy's win.



Steelers at Lions

Nate: Steelers

Ellie: Steelers

Noah: Steelers

Eric: Steelers



Nate says: Once their offense gets going, Pittsburgh is damn hard to stop. And I don't think the Lions defense is good enough to disrupt them.

Ellie says: The Steelers have beaten far more formidable teams than the Lions.

Noah says: Watch out NFL. The Steelers are GOOD. The Lions don’t stand a chance.

Eric says: The Steelers are coming off of a 3 game winning streak and after their win against the Lions they will have 4.



Broncos at Chiefs

Nate: Chiefs

Ellie: Chiefs

Noah: Chiefs

Eric: Chiefs



Nate says: Do the Chiefs ever not play in prime time? They are really good and should win, but it feels like this is getting excessive.

Ellie says: The Chiefs will get back to winning this week.

Noah says: The Chiefs will bounce back after a tough loss last week and beat their division foes.

Eric says:The Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL and will easily take a win.

