Standings:

Eric: 74-45

Ellie: 73-46

Nate: 71-48

Noah: 64-55



Bills at Jets

Nate: Bills

Ellie: Bills

Noah: Bills

Eric: Bills



Nate says: The Bills are finally moving forward and becoming a respectable team, and they should easily handle New York on Thursday night

Ellie says: The Bills beat the Jets in their season opener and should be able to do it again this week.

Noah says: The Bills have a good team finally and will put together an impressive win against a surprising Jets team.

Eric says:The Jets have had a rough season, don't expect them to turn it around.



Buccaneers at Saints

Nate: Saints

Ellie: Saints

Noah: Saints

Eric: Saints



Nate says: The Bucs have been terrible these past few weeks, while the Saints are on a five game win streak. Expect New Orleans to take down the floundering Buccaneers.

Ellie says: The Bucs have lost their last three games and I don’t see them coming back this week against a strong Saints offense.

Noah says: The Saints finally have an okay defense and that is enough to allow the potent offense to win games. Jameis Winston will struggle again.

Eric says: Drew Brees will have the Bucs defense running in circles.



Falcons at Panthers

Nate: Panthers

Ellie: Falcons

Noah: Panthers

Eric: Falcons



Nate says: The Falcons are a completely different team than they were last year, and it's not a good thing. They barely scraped together a win against the Jets, despite a ton of miscues. Carolina won't let them off that easy.

Ellie says: I’m not giving up on the Falcons just yet.

Noah says: The Falcons can officially be called overrated. The Panthers look good.

Eric says: The Falcons have been under performing recently, expect their win against the Panthers to be a critical turning point in their season.



Rams at Giants

Nate: Rams

Ellie: Rams

Noah: Rams

Eric: Rams



Nate says: Sean McVay has gotten the Rams offense firing on all cylinders, and it should easily be enough to beat the depleted Giants.

Ellie says: The Giants are struggling and the Rams should easily overpower their O-line.

Noah says: The Rams offense is great and the defense should put it together eventually. The Giants stink. I can smell them from DC.

Eric says: The Giants are one of the worst teams in the NFL this season and have no chance of beating a solid Rams team.



Ravens at Titans

Nate: Titans

Ellie: Titans

Noah: Titans

Eric: Titans



Nate says: Without Flacco, it might be hard for an already not great Raven's offense to move the ball.

Ellie says: The Ravens are running out of steam and without Flacco they won’t be able to put up points against the Titans.

Noah says: I thought the Titans would do better this year but they should be able to pull out a win against a lowly Ravens team.

Eric says: The Ravens offense is dependent on Flacco's leadership and skill, without him they won't be able to launch any effective offensive plays.



Bengals at Jaguars

Nate: Jaguars

Ellie: Jaguars

Noah: Jaguars

Eric: Jaguars



Nate says: I'll give this one to the Jags because of how good their defense has been lately.

Ellie says: Andy Dalton’s offense won’t be able to take down the strong Jags D-line.

Noah says: Jacksonville will have another dominant game against a lackluster Bengals offensive line.

Eric says:The Jags are one of the most inconsistent teams in the NFL, however after recent upsets I bet they edge out the Bengals



Broncos at Eagles

Nate: Eagles

Ellie: Eagles

Noah: Eagles

Eric: Eagles



Nate says: Trevor Siemian won't be able to move the ball against the Eagles solid defense.

Ellie says: Call the Eagles butter… cause they’re on a roll.

Noah says: Without a formidable quarterback, the Broncos are terrible even with a good defense. But the Eagles have shown that they are the best team in the league and acquiring Jay Ajayi should solidify their run game.

Eric says:The Broncos have no leadership on their offensive line and won't be able to throw any points on the board.



Colts at Texans

Nate: Texans

Ellie: Texans

Noah: Texans

Eric: Texans



Nate says: Deshaun Watson is dazzling the NFL, and everyone is ogling him like they forgot how good he was in college. He was never not good, and recently he's been on fire.

Ellie says:

Noah says: Deshaun Watson can be called an MVP candidate. He will lead them to a blowout victory against the terrible Colts team.

Eric says:The Texans are an up and coming team this year, with players like Deshaun Watson, expect a win against the Colts.



Redskins at Seahawks

Nate: Redskins

Ellie: Seahawks

Noah: Seahawks

Eric: Seahawks



Nate says: I'm feeling good about the Skins defense this week with players getting healthy. If the line can protect Cousins at all, the offense will have a chance to do some damage. We got this.

Ellie says: Seattle’s winning streak will continue this week when they face the weak Redskins offense.

Noah says: The Seahawks should be able to put it together against an injury riddled Redskins team.

Eric says:The Redskins will lose, they choked in their last game, expect them to screw up again.



Cardinals at 49ers

Nate: 49ers

Ellie: 49ers

Noah: Cardinals

Eric: 49ers



Nate says: Without Carson Palmer for the season and playing a road division game, the Cardinals may be in the perfect spot to give San Francisco their first win of the season.

Ellie says: The Cardinals have been looking shaky all season, and the 49ers are long overdue for a win.

Noah says: I can’t not pick my Cardinals. We suck but I’m still picking them.

Eric says:In past season the Cardinals have been a solid team, but this year they have shown little talent or drive.



Chiefs at Cowboys

Nate: Chiefs

Ellie: Cowboys

Noah: Chiefs

Eric: Cowboys



Nate says: The Cowboys are a mediocre team that doesn't deserve all the hype they get. The Chiefs should tear their defense apart.

Ellie says: The Cowboys have momentum from last week’s game and the home field advantage.

Noah says: The Cowboys secondary is not good enough to catch up with the Chiefs receivers.

Eric says:Never bet against the Cowboys. They are already on the road to turning their season around and no one should expect an overrated Chiefs team to get in the way of their Super Bowl run



Raiders at Dolphins

Nate: Raiders

Ellie: Raiders

Noah: Raiders

Eric: Raiders



Nate says: The complete destruction of the Raiders season will be complete if they can't even beat the Dolphins.

Ellie says: Miami got crushed last week and the Raiders have looked strong even if their record says otherwise.

Noah says: The Dolphins are overrated too and the Raiders should find a way to beat them.

Eric says: The Dolphins got blown out 40-0 by the Ravens a week ago, against a quality Raiders team, expect a loss.



Lions at Packers

Nate: Lions

Ellie: Lions

Noah: Lions

Eric: Lions



Nate says: Without Rodgers, the Packers offense becomes simple and predictable. Give this game to their division rival.

Ellie says: The Lions are hungry for a win and will take advantage of a Rodger-less Packers team.

Noah says: Matthew Stafford is better than Brett Hundley.

Eric says: Aaron Rodgers makes the Packers a powerhouse, without him it is unlikely they will be able to pull out a victory against a well equipped Lions teams.



