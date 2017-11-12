Standings:

Eric: 82-50

Ellie: 81-51

Nate: 80-52

Noah: 73-59



Seahawks at Cardinals

Nate: Seahawks

Ellie: Seahawks

Noah: Cardinals

Eric: Seahawks



Nate says: Seattle is still a playoff caliber team. Playoff caliber teams win games like this.

Ellie says: The Cardinals offense is not on par with the Seahawks and their weaknesses will be exploited in this game.

Noah says: A huge game for both teams. If the Cardinals win, they overtake the Seahawks in the division. If the Seahawks win, they make it very hard for the Cardinals to make the playoffs. I’m going with my team and the team with home field advantage.

Eric says:At this point I feel bad for Cardinals fans, having to support a losing team must be a burden.



Jets at Buccaneers

Nate: Jets

Ellie: Jets

Noah: Jets

Eric: Jets



Nate says: The Bucs have transformed into one of the worst teams in the league this year, and without two of their best offensive weapons, they're screwed.

Ellie says: The Jets aren’t at the height of their game, but they’re still good enough to beat the Bucs, who’ve lost their last 5 games.

Noah says: Without Jameis Winston and Mike Evans, this team has no chance against the most surprising team of the year.

Eric says:The Bucs are lost without Winston and Evans.



Saints at Bills

Nate: Saints

Ellie: Saints

Noah: Saints

Eric: Saints



Nate says: The Saints have won six in a row and aren't about to end that streak to a team that got blown out by the Jets last week.

Ellie says: Drew Brees will stop the Bills in their tracks.

Noah says: The Saints should ride their high flying offense to a win against the Bills.

Eric says:The Saints are hot, the Bills don't have the momentum to win.



Browns at Lions

Nate: Lions

Ellie: Lions

Noah: Lions

Eric: Lions



Nate says: The Browns suck.

Ellie says: The winless Browns don’t stand a chance.

Noah says: The Lions had a nice win against the Packers last week and should dominate the lowly Browns from start to finish.

Eric says:After a quick a win against their division rivals, expect an easy Lions victory.



Bengals at Titans

Nate: Titans

Ellie: Titans

Noah: Titans

Eric: Bengals



Nate says: Against a struggling Bengals team, the Titans should be able to jack up the score early.

Ellie says: I predict I high scoring game, but Mariota will come out on top.

Noah says: If the Titans want to win their division, they have to win this game. They will come out firing on all cylinders.

Eric says:AJ Green will have a monster performance, expect a weak Titans team will buckle under an intense Bengals offense.



Packers at Bears

Nate: Bears

Ellie: Bears

Noah: Bears

Eric:Bears



Nate says: The Packers can't generate enough offense without Rodgers calling the shots. And the defense can't stop anyone either.

Ellie says: The Lions destroyed the Packers defense last week and the Bears will be able to do the same.

Noah says: Mitch Trubisky has looked like what a second overall pick should and should help the Bears to a victory against a Rodgers-less Packers team.

Eric says:The Pack lack in attack without their starting quarterback.



Chargers at Jaguars

Nate: Jaguars

Ellie: Jaguars

Noah: Jaguars

Eric: Jaguars



Nate says: The Jags defense is going to lock down Philip Rivers and the Chargers all game long.

Ellie says: The Chargers winning streak against the Jags goes back 7 years, but their offense won’t be able to stop the Jaguars this season.

Noah says: Both teams are going above their expectations this season but the Jaguars have looked better. They should ride their defense to the victory.

Eric says:The Jags defense is insane, the Chargers aren't going to gain any yards.



Vikings at Redskins

Nate: Redskins

Ellie: Redskins

Noah: Redskins

Eric: Vikings



Nate says: The Redskins O-line will struggle against the Vikings vaunted front seven, but Kirk Cousins definitely still has the better matchup, as Viking QB Case Keenum isn't going to be able to move the ball against the Skins defense.

Ellie says: Expect a close game between these strong D-lines, but the Redskins were able to overpower the Vikings last season so I have hope they can do it again.

Noah says: Coming off a very impressive victory, the Redskins will have a lot of momentum and will pull out a very close win against a good Vikings team.

Eric says: Hail to Redskins? More like fail to the Redskins, don't expect another lucky win this week.



Steelers at Colts

Nate: Steelers

Ellie: Steelers

Noah: Steelers

Eric: Steelers



Nate says: Indy doesn't have the talent on defense to stop guys like Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.

Ellie says: The Steelers have won their last four games against the Colts, this week won’t be any different.

Noah says: The Colts suck.

Eric says:Big Ben will bully Brissett, expect a decisive Steelers victory.



Texans at Rams

Nate: Rams

Ellie: Rams

Noah: Rams

Eric:Rams



Nate says: Jared Goff and Todd Gurley will make short work of the Texans, now that they're back to being disappointing.

Ellie says: The Rams are coming off a 51-17 win and ready to crush the Texans defense.

Noah says: The Rams have looked incredible on offense. The Texans defense is good but not good enough to stop the new look Rams team.

Eric says:With Watson out, the Texans are reverting back to their mediocre play.



Giants at 49ers

Nate: 49ers

Ellie: 49ers

Noah: 49ers

Eric: Giants



Nate says: Get that first win San Francisco! New York is horrendous and there is even talk of Eli getting benched.

Ellie says: It’s about time the 49ers get their first win.

Noah says: The 49ers have looked like the most impressive bad team this season and should chip away at a bad, bad Giants team.

Eric says:The 49ers are 0-8, anyone who expects them to win is delusional.



Cowboys at Falcons

Nate: Cowboys

Ellie: Cowboys

Noah: Cowboys

Eric: Cowboys



Nate says: I'd love to be proven wrong about this one Atlanta, but the Falcons defense does not have the skills to slow down Dallas, or the offensive output to match them.

Ellie says: The Cowboys have won the last three games by more than ten points each, and their streak will continue this week in Atlanta.

Noah says: I hate to do it but the Cowboys will win this one. The Falcons had one dream season and are back to being the Falcons.

Eric says:Last year's Super Bowl champions versus this Super Bowl champions...no contest. Fingers crossed for Thursday.



Patriots at Broncos

Nate: Patriots

Ellie: Patriots

Noah: Patriots

Eric: Patriots



Nate says: I don't know who's going to start at QB for the Broncos, but it doesn't matter. Their quarterbacks aren't good enough.

Ellie says: The Patriots have won five of the last six regular-season meetings with the Broncos.

Noah says: Always a fun matchup, the Broncos will make it close but Tom Brady and the Patriots should win.

Eric says:The Broncos are on a 5 game losing streak, when Brady is done with them it's going to be 6.



Dolphins at Panthers

Nate: Panthers

Ellie: Panthers

Noah: Panthers

Eric: Panthers



Nate says: New receivers are stepping up to fill Kelvin Benjamin's shoes in Carolina, so I think they'll be just fine against the listless Dolphins.

Ellie says: The Panthers are coming off a good week in Atlanta while the Dolphins have lost their past two games against teams far inferior to the Panthers.

Noah says: The Panthers have looked really good and the Dolphins just haven’t. The Panthers will win handsomely.

Eric says: Zero chance for an upset on this one.

