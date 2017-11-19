Tags: NFL, NFL Predictions, Pro Sports
Nov. 19, 2017
NFL Predictions Week 11
Standings:
Ellie: 91-55
Eric: 91-55
Nate: 90-56
Noah: 82-64
Titans at Steelers
Nate: Steelers
Ellie: Steelers
Noah: Steelers
Eric: Steelers
Nate says: The Steelers at home is a tough matchup for any team, so I expect the Titans to struggle.
Ellie says: Roethlisberger is going to destroy the Tennessee defense.
Noah says: *Pick Made After*
Eric says: The Steelers consistent offense will result in a Tennessee loss.
Jaguars at Browns
Nate: Jaguars
Ellie: Jaguars
Noah: Jaguars
Eric: Jaguars
Nate says: The Jags boast one of the best defenses in the league. They will lock down Cleveland
Ellie says: There’s no contest. The Browns are still winless while the Jags are 6-3.
Noah says: Not picking the Browns until they win a game.
Eric says:Leonard Fournette will wear down the Browns defense to win the game.
Buccaneers at Dolphins
Nate: Buccaneers
Ellie: Dolphins
Noah: Dolphins
Eric: Dolphins
Nate says: Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Bucs to a successful, if not very pretty win over the Jets last week. And now with Mike Evans back in the lineup, their passing attack will be even stronger.
Ellie says: The Dolphins are looking for a rebound after losing their last three games, and a home field advantage never hurts.
Noah says: The Buccaneers have turned into one of the worst teams in the league this year. The Dolphins have looked OK, but not great. But they have looked better than the Bucs so this one goes to the Fins.
Eric says:This game could go either way, but Ryan Fitzpatrick is more prone to making mistakes which may result in a Dolphins victory.
Ravens at Packers
Nate: Packers
Ellie: Packers
Noah: Packers
Eric: Ravens
Nate says: Brett Hundley prevailed against the Bears on the road, so I'll give him the benefit of the doubt at home against a Ravens team that's been struggling to put up points.
Ellie says: Aaron Rodgers will have no problem cutting through the Ravens lackluster defense.
Noah says: The Ravens just aren’t good. Even with Brett Hundley, the Packers are still better.
Eric says:The Ravens have one of the best defenses in the NFL, so without Rodgers, the Packers more rudimentary style of play will not be able to overcome the Ravens strong defensive line.
Lions at Bears
Nate: Lions
Ellie: Lions
Noah: Lions
Eric: Bears
Nate says: The Bears are going to put up a fight in this one, and their front seven will do a good job of stopping the Lions run game, but Stafford will ultimately win this one through the air.
Ellie says: Detroit is looking to win three in a row, and they have the talent to beat the Bears.
Noah says: Matt Stafford should have another nice week this week against a terrible Bears defense.
Eric says:Chicago gave the Packers a run for their money last week but made a few key mistakes. If the Bears don't make the same mistakes this week, they'll be able to pull off a win.
Rams at Vikings
Nate: Rams
Ellie: Rams
Noah: Vikings
Eric: Vikings
Nate says: This is going to be a battle of an elite offense versus an elite defense. I'll give it to Goff and the Rams offense on the road.
Ellie says: Both teams have had surprisingly good seasons so far, but I think Jared Goff can pull out a win against the Vikings.
Noah says: The Defense of the Vikings will slow down the hot Rams offense.
Eric says:The Rams offense is good, but the Vikings defense is better, expect the Vikings to narrowly defeat Los Angeles.
Cardinals at Texans
Nate: Texans
Ellie: Texans
Noah: Cardinals
Eric: Cardinals
Nate says: Tom Savage will outduel Drew Stanton any day. He's got better receivers too.
Ellie says: The Texans are overdue for a win and looking to redeem themselves after 3 losses in a row.
Noah says: Without Deshaun Watson, the Texans just aren’t a good team.
Eric says:With Blaine Gabbert stepping up as QB, the Cardinals offense will out perform the Texans defense.
Chiefs at Giants
Nate: Chiefs
Ellie: Chiefs
Noah: Chiefs
Eric: Chiefs
Nate says: The Giants are TERRIBLE.
Ellie says: The Chiefs will have no problem toppling this lackluster Giants team.
Noah says: The Giants will not be able to win a game with Bob Mcadoo at the helm.
Eric says:This should be a blowout game with the Giants losing their 5 away game of the season.
Redskins at Saints
Nate: Redskins
Ellie: Saints
Noah: Saints
Eric: Saints
Nate says: The Skins will snap the Saints seven game win streak.
Ellie says: The Saints have momentum. The Redskins don’t.
Noah says: The Saints show no signs of slowing down after a dominant win against an okay Bills team last week. The Redskins are the most inconsistent team in the league.
Eric says:New Orleans has one of the most dangerous offensives in the NFL with Drew Brees at quarterback. The Saints offense will outperform the Redskins defense.
Bills at Chargers
Nate: Chargers
Ellie: Chargers
Noah: Chargers
Eric: Chargers
Nate says: The Bills have been very inconsistent this season, and are fresh off a thrashing at the hands of New Orleans. They're taking another L this week.
Ellie says: Don’t let the Chargers 3-6 record fool you, they’ll still be able to put the Bills in their place.
Noah says: The Chargers will pick up right where the Saints left off and beat the Bills.
Eric says:The Bills sudden change in quarterback to Nathan Peterman will not help against the Chargers strong pass rush.
Bengals at Broncos
Nate: Bengals
Ellie: Broncos
Noah: Bengals
Eric: Broncos
Nate says: The Bengals pass defense has been lock down this season. And with Brock Osweiler throwing the ball for Denver, I don't expect them to be able to move the ball well.
Ellie says: It’s time for Denver to break out of their slump and with the Bengals struggling offense, this shouldn’t be a problem.
Noah says: With no quarterback, the Broncos will not be able to win anything.
Eric says:The Broncos strong defense will shut down the Bengals dysfunctional offense.
Patriots at Raiders
Nate: Patriots
Ellie: Patriots
Noah: Patriots
Eric: Patriots
Nate says: This one will be closer than people expect, but at the end of the day Tom Brady will make the clutch throws and get the win on the road.
Ellie says: New England is number one in passing yards right now and the Raiders won’t be able to keep up.
Noah says: The Raiders have been more than disappointing this season and the Patriots offense should dismantle the Raiders defense.
Eric says:The Raiders don't stand a chance of stopping the Patriots strong offense.
Eagles at Cowboys
Nate: Eagles
Ellie: Eagles
Noah: Eagles
Eric: Cowboys
Nate says: The Eagles run defense is top-notch, and the Dallas run game minus Elliot and their O-line minus Smith are just not good, as we saw last week when they got trounced by Atlanta.
Ellie says: The Eagles have been on fire, and there’s no way Prescott can stop them.
Noah says: The Cowboys can’t win without Zeke. The Eagles will dominate.
Eric says:Prescott will lead Dallas to an win against the Eagles, there is no way Philadelphia will come out on top.
Falcons at Seahawks
Nate: Seahawks
Ellie: Falcons
Noah: Falcons
Eric: Falcons
Nate says: Julio Jones is going to go off without all-pro corner Richard Sherman on him, but the Seahawks will win the the majority of the other matchups.
Ellie says: The Falcons should be able to beat the injury ridden Seahawks on the road.
Noah says: The Falcons had a solid win last week and the Seahawks lost Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor to injury. The entirety of the Legion of Boom is injured. The Falcons offense should win.
Eric says:This is going to be one of the most nail biting games of this week, but the Falcons defense will end up shutting down Wilson and co.
