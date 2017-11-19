Standings:

Ellie: 91-55

Eric: 91-55

Nate: 90-56

Noah: 82-64



Titans at Steelers

Nate: Steelers

Ellie: Steelers

Noah: Steelers

Eric: Steelers



Nate says: The Steelers at home is a tough matchup for any team, so I expect the Titans to struggle.

Ellie says: Roethlisberger is going to destroy the Tennessee defense.

Noah says: *Pick Made After*

Eric says: The Steelers consistent offense will result in a Tennessee loss.



Jaguars at Browns

Nate: Jaguars

Ellie: Jaguars

Noah: Jaguars

Eric: Jaguars



Nate says: The Jags boast one of the best defenses in the league. They will lock down Cleveland

Ellie says: There’s no contest. The Browns are still winless while the Jags are 6-3.

Noah says: Not picking the Browns until they win a game.

Eric says:Leonard Fournette will wear down the Browns defense to win the game.



Buccaneers at Dolphins

Nate: Buccaneers

Ellie: Dolphins

Noah: Dolphins

Eric: Dolphins



Nate says: Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Bucs to a successful, if not very pretty win over the Jets last week. And now with Mike Evans back in the lineup, their passing attack will be even stronger.

Ellie says: The Dolphins are looking for a rebound after losing their last three games, and a home field advantage never hurts.

Noah says: The Buccaneers have turned into one of the worst teams in the league this year. The Dolphins have looked OK, but not great. But they have looked better than the Bucs so this one goes to the Fins.

Eric says:This game could go either way, but Ryan Fitzpatrick is more prone to making mistakes which may result in a Dolphins victory.



Ravens at Packers

Nate: Packers

Ellie: Packers

Noah: Packers

Eric: Ravens



Nate says: Brett Hundley prevailed against the Bears on the road, so I'll give him the benefit of the doubt at home against a Ravens team that's been struggling to put up points.

Ellie says: Aaron Rodgers will have no problem cutting through the Ravens lackluster defense.

Noah says: The Ravens just aren’t good. Even with Brett Hundley, the Packers are still better.

Eric says:The Ravens have one of the best defenses in the NFL, so without Rodgers, the Packers more rudimentary style of play will not be able to overcome the Ravens strong defensive line.



Lions at Bears

Nate: Lions

Ellie: Lions

Noah: Lions

Eric: Bears



Nate says: The Bears are going to put up a fight in this one, and their front seven will do a good job of stopping the Lions run game, but Stafford will ultimately win this one through the air.

Ellie says: Detroit is looking to win three in a row, and they have the talent to beat the Bears.

Noah says: Matt Stafford should have another nice week this week against a terrible Bears defense.

Eric says:Chicago gave the Packers a run for their money last week but made a few key mistakes. If the Bears don't make the same mistakes this week, they'll be able to pull off a win.



Rams at Vikings

Nate: Rams

Ellie: Rams

Noah: Vikings

Eric: Vikings



Nate says: This is going to be a battle of an elite offense versus an elite defense. I'll give it to Goff and the Rams offense on the road.

Ellie says: Both teams have had surprisingly good seasons so far, but I think Jared Goff can pull out a win against the Vikings.

Noah says: The Defense of the Vikings will slow down the hot Rams offense.

Eric says:The Rams offense is good, but the Vikings defense is better, expect the Vikings to narrowly defeat Los Angeles.



Cardinals at Texans

Nate: Texans

Ellie: Texans

Noah: Cardinals

Eric: Cardinals



Nate says: Tom Savage will outduel Drew Stanton any day. He's got better receivers too.

Ellie says: The Texans are overdue for a win and looking to redeem themselves after 3 losses in a row.

Noah says: Without Deshaun Watson, the Texans just aren’t a good team.

Eric says:With Blaine Gabbert stepping up as QB, the Cardinals offense will out perform the Texans defense.



Chiefs at Giants

Nate: Chiefs

Ellie: Chiefs

Noah: Chiefs

Eric: Chiefs



Nate says: The Giants are TERRIBLE.

Ellie says: The Chiefs will have no problem toppling this lackluster Giants team.

Noah says: The Giants will not be able to win a game with Bob Mcadoo at the helm.

Eric says:This should be a blowout game with the Giants losing their 5 away game of the season.



Redskins at Saints

Nate: Redskins

Ellie: Saints

Noah: Saints

Eric: Saints



Nate says: The Skins will snap the Saints seven game win streak.

Ellie says: The Saints have momentum. The Redskins don’t.

Noah says: The Saints show no signs of slowing down after a dominant win against an okay Bills team last week. The Redskins are the most inconsistent team in the league.

Eric says:New Orleans has one of the most dangerous offensives in the NFL with Drew Brees at quarterback. The Saints offense will outperform the Redskins defense.



Bills at Chargers

Nate: Chargers

Ellie: Chargers

Noah: Chargers

Eric: Chargers



Nate says: The Bills have been very inconsistent this season, and are fresh off a thrashing at the hands of New Orleans. They're taking another L this week.

Ellie says: Don’t let the Chargers 3-6 record fool you, they’ll still be able to put the Bills in their place.

Noah says: The Chargers will pick up right where the Saints left off and beat the Bills.

Eric says:The Bills sudden change in quarterback to Nathan Peterman will not help against the Chargers strong pass rush.



Bengals at Broncos

Nate: Bengals

Ellie: Broncos

Noah: Bengals

Eric: Broncos



Nate says: The Bengals pass defense has been lock down this season. And with Brock Osweiler throwing the ball for Denver, I don't expect them to be able to move the ball well.

Ellie says: It’s time for Denver to break out of their slump and with the Bengals struggling offense, this shouldn’t be a problem.

Noah says: With no quarterback, the Broncos will not be able to win anything.

Eric says:The Broncos strong defense will shut down the Bengals dysfunctional offense.



Patriots at Raiders

Nate: Patriots

Ellie: Patriots

Noah: Patriots

Eric: Patriots



Nate says: This one will be closer than people expect, but at the end of the day Tom Brady will make the clutch throws and get the win on the road.

Ellie says: New England is number one in passing yards right now and the Raiders won’t be able to keep up.

Noah says: The Raiders have been more than disappointing this season and the Patriots offense should dismantle the Raiders defense.

Eric says:The Raiders don't stand a chance of stopping the Patriots strong offense.



Eagles at Cowboys

Nate: Eagles

Ellie: Eagles

Noah: Eagles

Eric: Cowboys



Nate says: The Eagles run defense is top-notch, and the Dallas run game minus Elliot and their O-line minus Smith are just not good, as we saw last week when they got trounced by Atlanta.

Ellie says: The Eagles have been on fire, and there’s no way Prescott can stop them.

Noah says: The Cowboys can’t win without Zeke. The Eagles will dominate.

Eric says:Prescott will lead Dallas to an win against the Eagles, there is no way Philadelphia will come out on top.



Falcons at Seahawks

Nate: Seahawks

Ellie: Falcons

Noah: Falcons

Eric: Falcons



Nate says: Julio Jones is going to go off without all-pro corner Richard Sherman on him, but the Seahawks will win the the majority of the other matchups.

Ellie says: The Falcons should be able to beat the injury ridden Seahawks on the road.

Noah says: The Falcons had a solid win last week and the Seahawks lost Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor to injury. The entirety of the Legion of Boom is injured. The Falcons offense should win.

Eric says:This is going to be one of the most nail biting games of this week, but the Falcons defense will end up shutting down Wilson and co.

