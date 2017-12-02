Standings:

Ellie: 100-60

Nate: 99-61

Eric: 97-63

Noah: 90-70



Redskins at Cowboys

Nate: Redskins

Ellie: Redskins

Noah: Redskins

Eric: Cowboys



Nate says: The Cowboys have lost 3 straight by more than 20 points...They haven't shown any offense without Zeke.

Ellie says: The Redskins will bounce back after an embarrassing loss last week against the Saints.

Noah says: Dak Prescott has proven that he cannot win a game without Zeke. The Redskins will blow them out of the water.

Eric says: Cowboys will destroy the Skins without a doubt



Chiefs at Jets

Nate: Chiefs

Ellie: Chiefs

Noah: Jets

Eric: Chiefs



Nate says: I'm thinking this could be the week that Alex Smith wakes up and this Chiefs offense starts rolling again...or this will be a sloppy game that the Chiefs barely win. Either way, Chiefs are coming out on top

Ellie says: After opening with five straight wins the Chiefs have been struggling to find a foothold, and an easy win over the Jets is just what they need to start the rebound.

Noah says: The Chiefs have gone on a downward spiral and the Jets have been a major success story. The Chiefs will have another tough game.

Eric says: The Chiefs have had a rough couple of weeks but expect them to bounce back against the Jets.



Patriots at Bills

Nate: Patriots

Ellie: Patriots

Noah: Patriots

Eric: Patriots



Nate says: The Patriots make 20 point wins look routine. A big dub on the road will just be another day at the office for Brady and Co.

Ellie says: The Bills have had a surprisingly adequate season so far, but won’t be able to fend off the Patriots offense.

Noah says: The Bills have been okay this season but ever since the first three weeks of the season, the Patriots have been too good to beat.

Eric says:The Pats out class the Bills, expect an easy victory for New England.



Broncos at Dolphins

Nate: Broncos

Ellie: Dolphins

Noah: Dolphins

Eric: Dolphins



Nate says: This is the battle of the mediocre. I'll lean toward Denver because I think they still have the superior defense.

Ellie says: Both teams have underperformed this season, but the Dolphins have the home field advantage and a semi-competent offense.

Noah says: The Dolphins are at home. That is their only advantage here.

Eric says: The Broncos don't have a quarterback which will lead to a problematic offense.



49ers at Bears

Nate: 49ers

Ellie: 49ers

Noah: 49ers

Eric: 49ers



Nate says: The Bears offense does not put enough points on the board to keep games within reach, and I expect a good performance from Jimmy G in his first start as a Niner.

Ellie says: The 49ers are showing the oomph they’ve been lacking for the past two seasons and Groppolo will bring them a much needed win this week.

Noah says: Jimmy Garoppolo will have a nice first start for the 49ers against a putrid Bears defense.

Eric says: Garoppolo will be starting for the first time with the 49ers, expect him to come out strong.



Lions at Ravens

Nate: Lions

Ellie: Ravens

Noah: Lions

Eric: Ravens



Nate says: Stafford is going for 300 plus yards through the air and three TDs in a big Detroit win on the road.

Ellie says: These teams are pretty evenly matched, but the Ravens are playing at home coming off two wins, while the Lions’ inconsistency persists.

Noah says: The Ravens defense is good but the Lions offense will have another breakout week. The Lions will win by a tight margin.

Eric says:The Ravens strong defense will put a stop to Detroit's stellar passing game.



Vikings at Falcons

Nate: Vikings

Ellie: Vikings

Noah: Vikings

Eric: Vikings



Nate says: Julio Jones will come back down to Earth this week, as he's set for a 1-on-1 date with Vikings all-pro corner Xavier Rhodes. Rhodes and the Vikings defense will stifle Atlanta

Ellie says: The Vikings have visibly improved since week one and their momentum will only continue to grow this week against the Falcons.

Noah says: The Falcons have been hot, but the Vikings have been hotter. The Vikings will continue to keep pace with the Eagles.

Eric says:The Vikings are 9-2 and while the Falcons have been playing well, the Vikings will edge out a win.



Buccaneers at Packers

Nate: Packers

Ellie: Packers

Noah: Packers

Eric: Packers



Nate says: The Bucs defense is terrible, and if Brett Hundley can almost win against Pittsburgh, he should be more than capable of taking down Tampa Bay.

Ellie says: The Packers have lost five of their last six games but the Bucs won’t be able to stop Aaron Rodgers’ offense.

Noah says: Again, the Packers are at home and that is their only advantage here.

Eric says:The Packers offense will rip the Bucs defense wide out.



Texans at Titans

Nate: Titans

Ellie: Titans

Noah: Titans

Eric: Titans



Nate says:Tom Savage is not a good quarterback. The Texans have a lot of talent, but right now, they might as well pack it up until next season.

Ellie says: The Titans red zone offense will dominate the Texans.

Noah says: Marcus Mariota has been having a really nice season with a not so good receiving corps. The Texans, without Desean Watson cannot do anything to save their lives.

Eric says:Without Watson, the Texans offense is ineffective and unorganized.



Colts at Jaguars

Nate: Jaguars

Ellie: Jaguars

Noah: Jaguars

Eric: Jaguars



Nate says: The Jags defense will propel them past the Colts.

Ellie says: The Jags are powerhouse. The Colts don’t stand a chance.

Noah says: The Jaguars will have a nice bounceback week against a really bad Colts team.

Eric says:The Colts don't have the talent to defeat a solid team like the Jaguars.



Browns at Chargers

Nate: Chargers

Ellie: Chargers

Noah: Chargers

Eric: Chargers



Nate says: I really doubt the Chargers take an L to The Land for the second consecutive season. I'm excited for Josh Gordon to come back, if that indeed happens.

Ellie says: The Browns still suck.

Noah says: The Chargers were the only team to lose to the Browns last season. The Chargers will do everything in their power to not let that happen again.

Eric says: Can't bring myself to pick for The Land. They're just too bad.



Rams at Cardinals

Nate: Rams

Ellie: Rams

Noah: Cardinals

Eric: Rams



Nate says: The Rams offense is going to pick Arizona apart in this one.

Ellie says: The Rams crushed the Cardinals 33-0 in week 7. Nothing will have changed by this Sunday.

Noah says: The Rams beat a really good Saints team last week but the Cardinals were able to feast on the best defense in the league. The Cardinals are in the middle of a three game homestand and in order to make the playoffs, they have to win out. They will beat this division rival.

Eric says:Off a hot win from their game against the Saints, the Rams will make quick work of the Cardinals.



Giants at Raiders

Nate: Raiders

Ellie: Raiders

Noah: Raiders

Eric: Raiders



Nate says: Even without their top two wide receivers, it's hard to imagine the Giants winning anything, especially since Eli Manning will not be starting at QB.

Ellie says: The 2-9 Giants don’t stand a chance against the Raiders, who are feeling confident coming off a win against Denver.

Noah says: The Giants have beaten a bad Broncos team and a free falling Chiefs team. The Raiders are looking a lot better and should destroy the Giants.

Eric says: The Raiders are looking good so far, while the Giants have been a major disappointment.



Panthers at Saints

Nate: Saints

Ellie: Saints

Noah: Saints

Eric: Saints



Nate says: Carolina has been finding ways to win, but if Cam Newton isn't better and more consistent, the Saints will win this important matchup.

Ellie says: Both teams have had impressive 8-3 seasons but the Saints offense will give them the upper hand.

Noah says: This will be a shootout but the advantage of the Saints running game will give them the edge in this matchup.

Eric says: Coming off a tough loss against the Rams, the Saints will bounce back against the Panthers.



Eagles at Seahawks

Nate: Eagles

Ellie: Eagles

Noah: Eagles

Eric: Eagles



Nate says: I expect them to win, but I want to see how the Eagles offense performs against an elite, though slightly injured defense. They've proved they can blow out teams, but their lack of experience in close games could hurt.

Ellie says: The Seahawks will be fighting hard to avoid losing their away game win streak but expect the Eagles to take the win at home on Sunday.

Noah says: The Eagles are the best team in the NFL right now. They should have an easy win against a depleted Seahawks team.

Eric says:The Eagles are 10-1, and they will continue to coast to 11-1 after this week.



Steelers at Bengals

Nate: Steelers

Ellie: Steelers

Noah: Steelers

Eric: Steelers



Nate says: As has been the case for a while now, the Steelers simply have more offensive talent than most teams in the league.

Ellie says: The Steelers are on a hot streak the Bengals won’t be able to break

Noah says: The Steelers are just better. They’ll win easily.

Eric says:The Steelers have pulled off some incredible wins this season, against the Bengals, they will win with ease.



