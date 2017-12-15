Standings:

Ellie: 106-70

Nate: 106-70

Eric: 105-71

Noah: 98-78



Broncos at Colts

Nate: Broncos

Ellie: Broncos

Noah: Broncos

Eric: Broncos



Nate says: The Broncos decisive thrashing of the Jets last week showed that we shouldn't completely give up on them yet. And the Colts are exactly the type of team we can give up on.

Ellie says: The Broncos broke their losing streak last week, expect them to rebound further against the freefalling Colts.

Noah says: The Broncos defense shut down the surprising Jets offense last week and should do the same to a terrible Colts offense.

Eric says:This is a battle of two of the worst teams...but the Colts are still going to lose.



Bears at Lions

Nate: Lions

Ellie: Lions

Noah: Bears

Eric: Lions



Nate says: Stafford and the Lions offense will break through and stay ahead of Chicago in this divisional matchup.

Ellie says: The lions came out on top in week 11 and not much has changed since then.

Noah says: Mitch Trubisky will have a big game against a not so great Lions defense. The Bears defense stifled the Bengals offense last week and should do the same this week.

Eric says:Stafford will spearhead the Lion's offense and the Bears will lose by a very slim margin.



Chargers at Chiefs

Nate: Chiefs

Ellie: Chiefs

Noah: Chargers

Eric: Chargers



Nate says: The Chiefs need to win this game to keep and secure their hold on the AFC West. On their home field, they'll get it done.

Ellie says: Both teams are searching for a win to break their 4 week losing streaks, but the Chiefs have the skill on both sides of the ball to put the Chargers in their rightful place.

Noah says: The Chargers are heating up at the right time. With a win this week, the Chargers will take over the division lead with a win over the tanking Chiefs.

Eric says:The Chargers are coming back and poised to take over their division, just your favorite NFL predictors.



Eagles at Giants

Nate: Eagles

Ellie: Eagles

Noah: Eagles

Eric: Eagles



Nate says: Even though losing Wentz will severely dampen playoff hopes, it doesn't hurt the Eagles enough that they won't be able to take down a Giants team that lacks any semblance of a run game or offensive identity.

Ellie says: No contest. The Eagles have been on fire all season while the Giants are 2-11.

Noah says: I don’t care that Carson Wentz is hurt, it doesn’t matter. Nick Foles is more than a capable backup QB and should lead the high flying Eagles right into another win against this awful, awful Giants team.

Eric says:Any team that can edge out Dallas is a super bowl contender in my book, don't expect the pitiful Giants to get in the way.



Bengals at Vikings

Nate: Vikings

Ellie: Vikings

Noah: Vikings

Eric: Vikings



Nate says: The Bengals offense got absolutely manhandled last week by the Bears. If Chicago can do it, than the elite Vikings defense should definitely be able to hold down the fort at home.

Ellie says: The Bengals only wins have been against sub par teams, so they’ll fall easily when faced with a team who knows what they’re doing.

Noah says: The Vikings will bounce back this week after a very close loss against the Panthers last week. The Bengals are still overrated and they shouldn’t win a game.

Eric says:The Bengals play dirty... and dirty teams always take dirty L's.



Ravens at Browns

Nate: Ravens

Ellie: Ravens

Noah: Ravens

Eric: Ravens



Nate says: The Browns are slipping closer and closer to that elusive 0-16 record. I think this year may be the year.

Ellie says: Poor Browns.

Noah says: Oh c’mon man. The Easter Bunny has a better chance of winning this game than the Browns.

Eric says:Anybody who is in last place this far into the season, doesn't stand a chance. ;)



Cardinals at Redskins

Nate: Redskins

Ellie: Redskins

Noah: Cardinals

Eric: Redskins



Nate says: Kirk Cousins has statistically been one of the best QBs in the league in his time as a starter for Washington. Even with all the injuries to the offense and the line, he will still find a way to produce. Skins fans should remember that this offseason.

Ellie says: The Cardinals offense only averages 322 yards per game. They are no match for the skins defense.

Noah says: The Cards will come roaring into DC after a defensive standout against a potent Titans offense. The Redskins offense is just so much worse than the Titans, who Arizona played last week, and the Skins got pounded at the Chargers last week.

Eric says:I hate to side with Nate, but the Cardinals are just terrible.



Packers at Panthers

Nate: Packers

Ellie: Packers

Noah: Panthers

Eric: Panthers



Nate says; Rodgers will trigger an offensive explosion for the Packers that will propel them into playoff position. This is going to be a great game.

Ellie says: The recently healthy Rodgers will bring some much needed firepower to the Green Bay offense.

Noah says: Aaron Rodgers is coming back this week but Cam Newton has the better defense and offensive weapons. The Panthers should win this one handsomely.

Eric says:It would be a mistake to overrate Rodgers when he hasn't played a game in 12 weeks.



Jets at Saints

Nate: Saints

Ellie: Saints

Noah: Saints

Eric:Saints



Nate says: The Saints offense has so many weapons that the Jets D just won't be able to keep up. But if New York plays better than they did last week, it could be a closer game that people think.

Ellie says: Brees is ready to bounce back from the shameful loss in Atlanta last week.

Noah says: Alvin Kamara may not play but the Saints are just so much better than the Jets still.

Eric says: Josh McCown won't be able to compete with future hall of famer Drew Brees and the Saints, especially with playoff positioning at stake.





Dolphins at Bills

Nate: Bills

Ellie: Bills

Noah: Bills

Eric: Bills



Nate says: The weather will be a factor in this game. The worse the conditions, the worse the Dolphins, a team from Miami, Florida, will play.

Ellie says: The Bills have only been scraping by for the past 5 weeks, but this is an essential win in order to remain playoff contenders.

Noah says: The Bills will keep their playoff hopes alive with one more win and then tank in the final two weeks.

Eric says:The Bills need this win to stay continue to be a playoff contender, they will win out of necessity.



Texans at Jaguars

Nate: Jaguars

Ellie: Jaguars

Noah: Jaguars

Eric:Jaguars



Nate says: Can't pick the Texans with whoever might be suiting up for them at QB. The Jags defense is lock-down.

Ellie says: The Jags have been mowing down teams a lot better than the Texans recently.

Noah says: It’s a battle of the great defenses and okay offenses. The Jaguars have the better defense and will win this game.

Eric says: Against the green and black the Texans attack will lack with Tom Savage at Quarterback.



Rams at Seahawks

Nate: Seahawks

Ellie: Seahawks

Noah: Rams

Eric: Rams



Nate says: The Seahawks on their home turf is never anything to be taken lightly, and despite the high level at which the Rams offense has been operating, I expect them to struggle this Sunday, just like they did in their last meeting with Seattle.

Ellie says: The Seahawks will bounce back after an ugly loss on the road last week as the Rams and their lackluster defense will fall to three loses in a row.

Noah says: The Rams want revenge for earlier in the year and will come out firing against this Russell Wilson lead Seahawks team.

Eric says: The Seahawks got the beat down last week against the Jags. Expect the Rams to continue the trend.



Titans at 49ers

Nate: 49ers

Ellie: 49ers

Noah: 49ers

Eric: Titans



Nate says: The Titans have struggled mightily on offense of late, and the Niners have won two in a row. I'll go with the hot hand in this one.

Ellie says: Garoppolo has led the 49ers to take 3 out of the last 4 games, I have confidence he can do the same this week.

Noah says: Another NFC West team will play spoiler to the Titans playoff hopes. The 49ers don’t care that much but after a less than poor offensive showing, the Titans won’t be able to get anything going.

Eric says: A lucky win from Garoppolo las Sunday doesn't guarantee a win this week.



Patriots at Steelers

Nate: Patriots

Ellie: Patriots

Noah: Steelers

Eric: Steelers



Nate says: This is a huge game with major AFC playoff implications. Brady and the Patriots thrive in these situations. They'll quiet the Pittsburgh crowd on Sunday.

Ellie says: The Patriots will be fighting hard to redeem themselves after Monday night’s embarrassment, and claim their rightful spot at the top of the AFC.

Noah says: Playing for Ryan Shazier, the Steelers came out and played a great game against their toughest opponent to beat. The Steelers will do that again against their second most difficult opponent to beat at Heinz Field.

Eric says:The Steelers have delivered time and time again, they perform especially well as an upset team.



Cowboys at Raiders

Nate: Cowboys

Ellie: Cowboys

Noah: Cowboys

Eric: Cowboys



Nate says: I don't think the Cowboys offense is going to just magically explode just because Zeke is back, because Alfred Morris has been rushing well in his absence. But that being said, the 'Boys offense will still be able to tear through a suspect Raider defense.

Ellie says: This is an important game for both teams, but Ezekiel Elliott will bring the heat against the Raiders defense.

Noah says: Zeke is coming back. The Cowboys will finally have an offense against a lackluster Raiders defense.

Eric says: With Zeke back, expect the Cowboys to take advantage of the Raiders defense.



Falcons at Buccaneers

Nate: Falcons

Ellie: Falcons

Noah: Falcons

Eric: Falcons



Nate says: As I've said the past few weeks, the Bucs defense is a mess and their offense isn't much better. The Falcons should secure an easy win.

Ellie says: The records speak for themselves here, the Falcons are on a roll and the Bucs won’t be able to stop them.

Noah says: The Falcons will win out and make sure that they have an opportunity to make it back to the Superbowl this season.

Eric says: Hot off their victory last week, the Falcons will tear apart the Bucs.



