8 hours ago
Police arrest students involved in protest at Paul Ryan's office
On May 18, four Montgomery County students, including Blair senior Brenna Levitan, were arrested at a lie-in protest at Speaker Paul Ryan's office. They were charged with "crowding, obstructing, or incommoding" according to the Huffington Post.
Eight students, who are members of MoCo Students for Gun Control led by Levitan, held a lie-in protest in the hallway in front of Ryan's office. A video was posted to the MoCo Students for Gun Control twitter which showed Capitol Police officers telling the students to leave the premises, warning them that they would be arrested if they did not comply. Part of the group left, but the four, including Levitan, stayed.
Levitan is now out of jail and has made multiple statements about the incident on twitter. "When is enough? @SpeakerRyan ALLOW THE VOTE #AllowTheVote," she posted, regarding a vote on expanding universal background checks.
This story is still in development and will be updated as more information comes through.
