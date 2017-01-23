Skate like a girl
The casual observer might not even realize that Blair hockey number nine is sophomore Mollie Dalbey, the only girl on the Blair ice hockey team.
Top ten tweets: 1/17-1/23
Every week on Silver Chips Online the top ten tweets will aim to highlight the ten most important, most clever, or funniest tweets of the week. Keep caught up with news, sports, and social media in this week's roundup.
SCOback Movie of the Week: Rear Window
Each week on the SCOback Movie of the Week, we'll feature and review one must-watch throwback film. Stay up to date with the selected film every week to be immersed in some awesome old movies.
Blair boys' basketball team earns tight win against Sherwood
Neither team led by more than six points for the duration of the contest, and the game was tied at 46 with 30 seconds to play. However, the Blazers struck last on a tip-in by senior forward Julius Cobb with less than a second left on the clock to escape with a 48-46 win.
Deciding the presidency based on 538 people
In the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by almost 3 million but had 70 less Electoral College votes than Donald Trump, resulting in her loss. She had more of the public’s support but less of the 538 electors who had the final word. By the law, she isn’t our President, but she should be.
Showing a war through a screen
Bana Alabed, seven, is a little Syrian girl bringing the daily struggles of living in a war zone and what is happening inside of Aleppo to the forefront of national media. Her medium for doing this? Twitter. During Syria's civil war, social media is helping the international community care more about the Aleppo conflict by directly seeing how it affects those living in Aleppo.
Inauguration day protests struggle to obtain permits
Groups seeking to protest on Inauguration day, or around that time, are struggling to obtain permits to march on National Park Service grounds and other public property.
Born to Run too long
Much like the Boss's (Bruce Springsteen's) famous concerts, his new autobiography Born to Run runs a little over time. The book serves as a guide to the prolific singer/songwriter's life, and is a must-read for any Springsteen fan or 20th century music aficionado, but the lengthy descriptions of his inspiration and medical health are a bit much.
Blair girls basketball topples Springbrook
The Blair Blazers won 60-24 on Friday against the Springbrook Blue Devils. The first quarter saw the Blazers start off slowly, allowing the Blue Devils to match them score for score. Despite the shooting ability of the Springbrook guards, Blair was able to take the lead in the second quarter.
