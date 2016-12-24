Silver Chips Online

Montgomery Blair High School's Online Student Newspaper
Sunday, January 1, 2017 3:32 am
Latest:
Our experts believe Philip Rivers and the Chargers keep the dispirited Browns winless in Week 16. Courtesy of USA Today
Professional»

NFL Week 16 Predictions

by Ellie Williams, Nate Bodner, Ryan Handel and Benjamin Yokoyama | Dec. 24, 2016
Two weeks left in the NFL season means teams will be clinching divisions and playoff berths left and right. Some teams may do so without stepping foot on the field, like the Cowboys did on Thursday.
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is a solid start this week. Courtesy of Sports on Earth
Sports Blog»

SCO Fantasy Football Picks Week 16

by Benjamin Yokoyama and Charles Lott | Dec. 23, 2016
Get ready for your fantasy football championship! Every four weeks SCO editors Ben Yokoyama and Charlie Lott will post their fantasy football predictions. This week they are joined by Blair senior Steven Dunne.
Lifestyle Blog»

Merry Krishnamas?

by Mehana Daftary | Dec. 22, 2016
I’m a Hindu who also celebrates Christmas. It’s not as weird as it sounds. Everyone has their own Christmas traditions, just like my family. Every year, my family (all 50+ of us), travel to the same place and it is a lot of fun.
Food»

Give your holidays some pizzazz with this red, white and green bread

by Neva Taylor | Dec. 22, 2016
This week on SCO Yummy, we're talking all about bread.
Lifestyle Blog»

Unexpected gifts that your friends, family and wallet will love

by Zoe Friedman | Dec. 22, 2016
The holidays always bring joy, family, good food and of course; stress. But, never fear, SCO is here for all of your gifting needs!

Opinions »

Snapchat streaks are the true test of friendship.

Snapchat streaking in style

by Pedraam Faridjoo | Dec. 2, 2016
Although the average person may not pay much attention to Snapstreaks, for some, keeping a Snapchat streak alive has become a test of friendship, or just a fun challenge to see how many days they can go without forgetting to reply.

The activist power of TV

by Neva Taylor | Nov. 30, 2016

Trump selects a motley crew of cabinet members

by Charles Lott | Nov. 30, 2016

News »

Senior Prim Phoolsombat holds a bag with a variety of lip balms she made.

Senior sells lip balm for a cause

by Ellie Williams | Dec. 22, 2016
Senior Prim Phoolsombat is raising money to send school supplies to Thailand by selling homemade lip balms for $3 each.

Cheer to the top

by Zoe Friedman | Dec. 8, 2016

Japanese classes make rice balls for a good cause

by Benjamin Yokoyama | Dec. 2, 2016

Entertainment »

Though the movie surprises audience with a twist, the rest of the film goes downhill.

A collateral mess: Collateral Beauty disappoints

by Alyssa Berrios | Dec. 26, 2016
Will Smith fans may have been eager to hear that he would be acting in a new movie, Collateral Beauty. However, half an hour into the film and Collateral Beauty seemed like a never-ending story heading nowhere.Collateral Beauty is a modern-day "Christmas Carol" without the feeling of wanting to watch it over again.

Rogue One heck of a movie

by Pedraam Faridjoo | Dec. 26, 2016

Fantastic effects and where to find them

by Amy Forsbacka | Dec. 14, 2016

Sports »

Our experts believe in the Texans this week against the Jaguars.

NFL Week 15 Predictions

by Ellie Williams, Ryan Handel, Nate Bodner and Benjamin Yokoyama | Dec. 18, 2016
The NFL season is winding down, which means the playoff races are ramping up. The Seahawks became the second team to punch their ticket after a Thursday night win, following in the footsteps of their NFC counterparts the Cowboys.

Blair girls basketball triumphs over Walter Johnson

by Neva Taylor | Dec. 16, 2016

Blair girls basketball rolls over Einstein

by Zoe Friedman | Dec. 16, 2016

SCO Videos »
 
 
 

Poll »

Which reindeer, other than Rudolph, is the best?
  • Dasher
  • Dancer
  • Prancer
  • Vixen
  • Comet
  • Cupid
  • Donner
  • Blitzen
Discuss this Poll
 

SCO Media