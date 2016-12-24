Silver Chips Online

NFL Week 16 Predictions
Two weeks left in the NFL season means teams will be clinching divisions and playoff berths left and right. Some teams may do so without stepping foot on the field, like the Cowboys did on Thursday.
SCO Fantasy Football Picks Week 16
Get ready for your fantasy football championship! Every four weeks SCO editors Ben Yokoyama and Charlie Lott will post their fantasy football predictions. This week they are joined by Blair senior Steven Dunne.
Merry Krishnamas?
I’m a Hindu who also celebrates Christmas. It’s not as weird as it sounds. Everyone has their own Christmas traditions, just like my family. Every year, my family (all 50+ of us), travel to the same place and it is a lot of fun.
Give your holidays some pizzazz with this red, white and green bread
This week on SCO Yummy, we're talking all about bread.
Unexpected gifts that your friends, family and wallet will love
The holidays always bring joy, family, good food and of course; stress. But, never fear, SCO is here for all of your gifting needs!
Snapchat streaking in style
Although the average person may not pay much attention to Snapstreaks, for some, keeping a Snapchat streak alive has become a test of friendship, or just a fun challenge to see how many days they can go without forgetting to reply.
Senior sells lip balm for a cause
Senior Prim Phoolsombat is raising money to send school supplies to Thailand by selling homemade lip balms for $3 each.
A collateral mess: Collateral Beauty disappoints
Will Smith fans may have been eager to hear that he would be acting in a new movie, Collateral Beauty. However, half an hour into the film and Collateral Beauty seemed like a never-ending story heading nowhere.Collateral Beauty is a modern-day "Christmas Carol" without the feeling of wanting to watch it over again.
NFL Week 15 Predictions
The NFL season is winding down, which means the playoff races are ramping up. The Seahawks became the second team to punch their ticket after a Thursday night win, following in the footsteps of their NFC counterparts the Cowboys.
