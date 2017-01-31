Montgomery Blair High School's Online Student Newspaper
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:37 pm
Volunteer to beat the cold

by Neva Taylor | 1 hours ago
Even though the holidays are over, it’s important to carry on with those feelings of family, of love and of giving back. It's time to help someone else, whether it be through monetary donations or hard work, by planting a new tree or handing someone a bowl of hot food.
La trayectoria de Un padre no tan padre

por Gisell Ramirez | hace 2 horas
La película recién estrenada, Un padre no tan padre, trata de un anciano que regresa a vivir con su hijo menor después de estar en un hogar de ancianos por años. La relación de Don Servando (Héctor Bonilla) con sus hijos no es la que uno se imagina cuando piensa en una familia.
Getting your chocolate fix

by Zoe Friedman | 2 hours ago
Not all hot chocolate is created equal. Here is a guide to the best cocoa in town; one that achieves a delicate balance of sweet and rich chocolate, a creamy yet refreshing milk base and a subtle hint of hearty spices like cinnamon or nutmeg.
Protestors hold signs at the San Francisco airport. Courtesy of ABC7 News
Top ten tweets: 1/24-1/30

by Charles Lott, Nate Bodner, Ryan Handel, Amy Forsbacka and Ellie Williams | Jan. 31, 2017
Every week on Silver Chips Online the top ten tweets will aim to highlight the ten most important, most clever, or funniest tweets of the week. Keep caught up with news, sports, and social media in this week's roundup.
Meet the Blair SMOB candidates

by Amy Forsbacka | Jan. 30, 2017
Juniors Charles Goldman, Joshua Sorto, Le Do and Michael Yin are all running for Student Member on the Board (SMOB) this year.

A Syrian boy walks through the rubble of Aleppo.

Showing a war through a screen

by Amy Forsbacka | Jan. 14, 2017
Bana Alabed, seven, is a little Syrian girl bringing the daily struggles of living in a war zone and what is happening inside of Aleppo to the forefront of national media. Her medium for doing this? Twitter. During Syria's civil war, social media is helping the international community care more about the Aleppo conflict by directly seeing how it affects those living in Aleppo.

Who can you trust?

by Ryan Handel | Jan. 11, 2017

Lifting the veil on the rise of German Islamophobia

by Amy Forsbacka | Jan. 9, 2017

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will have a live fight on pay-per-view television.

Rappers Chris Brown and Soulja Boy to fight

by Charles Lott | Jan. 31, 2017
Rappers Soulja Boy and Chris Brown have officially announced a pay-per-view fight will be taking place between the two celebrities. The fight is being organized by Soulja Boy through Mayweather Promotions, professional fighter Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s boxing promotional firm.

Inauguration day protests struggle to obtain permits

by Maniza Habib | Jan. 9, 2017

International News Roundup for Dec. 9 to Dec. 20

by Ryan Handel | Dec. 23, 2016

Caption: "A Series of Unfortunate Events" is one of Netflix's newest shows.

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" is seriously good

by Pedraam Faridjoo | Jan. 29, 2017
Looking away from "A Series of Unfortunate Events" is the last thing anyone should do when watching this hilariously bizarre and witty adaptation of Daniel Handler's (also known as Lemony Snicket's) book series.

SCOback Movie of the Week: Rear Window

by Charles Lott and Pedraam Faridjoo | Jan. 23, 2017

Born to Run too long

by Charles Lott | Jan. 15, 2017

Blair boys' basketball suffers tough 59-52 loss

by Nate Bodner | Jan. 29, 2017
The Blair Blazers (7-6) lost to the Paint Branch Panthers (10-5) by a score of 59-52 on Wednesday night. Paint Branch had built a comfortable lead by halftime, but the Blazers nearly battled back to tie it before Paint Branch secured the victory. Missed free throws and countless turnovers cost Blair a chance at an upset over a Panthers' team that took down the locally ranked Kennedy Cavaliers last week.

Girls' basketball dismantles the Bengals 52-38

by Benjamin Yokoyama | Jan. 27, 2017

Blair boys' basketball team earns tight win against Sherwood

by Ryan Handel | Jan. 23, 2017
 
 

