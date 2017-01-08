Silver Chips Online

Lifting the veil on the rise of German Islamophobia
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a ban on the full face veil in a speech at her party's conference. She said wearing the veil, called niqabs and burkas, was not appropriate in Germany. However, banning the veil does not encourage the cultural assimilation of migrant women.
Inauguration day protests struggle to obtain permits
Groups seeking to protest on Inauguration day, or around that time, are struggling to obtain permits to march on National Park Service grounds and other public property.
Hidden no more
Hidden Figures, the story of three African American women that helped put the first man on the moon, is a powerful movie that shows the strength of many African Americans in the face of the adversity. It's a beautifully done, emotional movie that tells a story that everyone should know.
NFL Playoff Predictions
Congratulations to Ellie for winning the SCO NFL predictions this season! This season was full of unexpected surprises like the Cardinals and the Panthers, as well as more pleasant surprises like the Dolphins and Raiders, who have made it back to the playoffs. Now we're moving on to our playoff predictions.
Living in the liberal bubble
Welcome to the bubble; where Donald Trump can't touch us. This is a safe space, a place where open-mindedness and inclusivity comes at the cost of ignorance towards any and all alternative world views. Not even the electoral college is allowed inside.
Snapchat streaking in style
Although the average person may not pay much attention to Snapstreaks, for some, keeping a Snapchat streak alive has become a test of friendship, or just a fun challenge to see how many days they can go without forgetting to reply.
International News Roundup for Dec. 9 to Dec. 20
In a time of turbulence, here are the latest stories from around the world.
SCOback Movie of the Week: Die Hard
Each week on the SCOback Movie of the Week, we'll feature and review one must-watch throwback film. Stay up to date with the selected film every week to be immersed in some awesome old movies.
NFL Week 17 Predictions
As we enter the final weekend of regular season football, Ellie remains in a commanding five game lead. The playoff picture in the AFC is set, but the Raiders can grab the top spot in the conference with a win and losses by the Chiefs and Patriots.
