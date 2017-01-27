Montgomery Blair High School's Online Student Newspaper
Sunday, January 29, 2017 6:52 pm
Caption: "A Series of Unfortunate Events" is one of Netflix's newest shows. Courtesy of Entertainment Weekly
"A Series of Unfortunate Events" is seriously good

by Pedraam Faridjoo | 4 hours ago
Looking away from "A Series of Unfortunate Events" is the last thing anyone should do when watching this hilariously bizarre and witty adaptation of Daniel Handler's (also known as Lemony Snicket's) book series.
Blair boys' basketball suffers tough 59-52 loss

by Nate Bodner | 12:55 am
The Blair Blazers (7-6) lost to the Paint Branch Panthers (10-5) by a score of 59-52 on Wednesday night. Paint Branch had built a comfortable lead by halftime, but the Blazers nearly battled back to tie it before Paint Branch secured the victory. Missed free throws and countless turnovers cost Blair a chance at an upset over a Panthers' team that took down the locally ranked Kennedy Cavaliers last week.
Girls' basketball dismantles the Bengals 52-38

by Benjamin Yokoyama | Jan. 27, 2017
The Blazers girls basketball team (9-3) came back from a first half deficit to take down the Blake Bengals (2-13) on Monday night for their sixth consecutive win after a convincing victory over the Sherwood Warriors.
Skate like a girl

by Ryan Handel | Jan. 25, 2017
The casual observer might not even realize that Blair hockey number nine is sophomore Mollie Dalbey, the only girl on the Blair ice hockey team.
Trump's inaugural address featured heavily in this week's Twitter breakdown. Courtesy of Politico
Top ten tweets: 1/17-1/23

by Charles Lott, Ellie Williams, Amy Forsbacka, Lauren Frost, Sandeep David and Nate Bodner | Jan. 25, 2017
Every week on Silver Chips Online the top ten tweets will aim to highlight the ten most important, most clever, or funniest tweets of the week. Keep caught up with news, sports, and social media in this week's roundup.

A Syrian boy walks through the rubble of Aleppo.

Showing a war through a screen

by Amy Forsbacka | Jan. 14, 2017
Bana Alabed, seven, is a little Syrian girl bringing the daily struggles of living in a war zone and what is happening inside of Aleppo to the forefront of national media. Her medium for doing this? Twitter. During Syria's civil war, social media is helping the international community care more about the Aleppo conflict by directly seeing how it affects those living in Aleppo.

Who can you trust?

by Ryan Handel | Jan. 11, 2017

Lifting the veil on the rise of German Islamophobia

by Amy Forsbacka | Jan. 9, 2017

Protest groups, such as the Women's March on Washington, are barred from marching on the Lincoln Memorial and on other federal land.

Inauguration day protests struggle to obtain permits

by Maniza Habib | Jan. 9, 2017
Groups seeking to protest on Inauguration day, or around that time, are struggling to obtain permits to march on National Park Service grounds and other public property.

International News Roundup for Dec. 9 to Dec. 20

by Ryan Handel | Dec. 23, 2016

Senior sells lip balm for a cause

by Ellie Williams | Dec. 22, 2016

L.B. Jefferies (James Stewart) looks out the window through his binoculars.

SCOback Movie of the Week: Rear Window

by Charles Lott and Pedraam Faridjoo | Jan. 23, 2017
Each week on the SCOback Movie of the Week, we'll feature and review one must-watch throwback film. Stay up to date with the selected film every week to be immersed in some awesome old movies.

Born to Run too long

by Charles Lott | Jan. 15, 2017

SCOback Movie of the Week: Zero Dark Thirty

by Charles Lott | Jan. 11, 2017

Julius Cobb taps in the game-winning shot.

Blair boys' basketball team earns tight win against Sherwood

by Ryan Handel | Jan. 23, 2017
Neither team led by more than six points for the duration of the contest, and the game was tied at 46 with 30 seconds to play. However, the Blazers struck last on a tip-in by senior forward Julius Cobb with less than a second left on the clock to escape with a 48-46 win.

Blair girls basketball topples Springbrook

by Amy Forsbacka | Jan. 12, 2017

Blair boys basketball wins an overtime thriller

by Nate Bodner | Jan. 11, 2017
 
 

