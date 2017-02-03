Silver Chips Online

Boys' basketball is taken down by Magruder
The Blair Blazers' boys' basketball team (7-8) threw different defensive looks at their opponents, but could not keep up with the Magruder Colonels' (11-6) accuracy from behind the three point arc. Even a big third quarter comeback that reeled the Colonels' lead to just three points could not keep the Blazers out of the loss column with a 64-55 loss.
Blair girls' basketball loses in final seconds
The Blair Blazers (10-5) lost to the Magruder Colonels (5-12) 45-44 in the final seconds of Tuesday's girls basketball game. Blair got off to a great start, earning a 27-8 lead through superior physicality and rebounding in the first half, but numerous turnovers in the second half let the Colonels back into the game.
SCOback Movie of the Week: Say Anything
Each week on the SCOback Movie of the Week, we'll feature and review one must-watch throwback film. Stay up to date with the selected film every week to be immersed in some awesome old movies.
La trayectoria de Un padre no tan padre
La película recién estrenada, Un padre no tan padre, trata de un anciano que regresa a vivir con su hijo menor después de estar en un hogar de ancianos por años. La relación de Don Servando (Héctor Bonilla) con sus hijos no es la que uno se imagina cuando piensa en una familia.
Getting your chocolate fix
Not all hot chocolate is created equal. Here is a guide to the best cocoa in town; one that achieves a delicate balance of sweet and rich chocolate, a creamy yet refreshing milk base and a subtle hint of hearty spices like cinnamon or nutmeg.
Opinions »
Religion or culture?
Christmas is not just a religious holiday anymore, as it has been accepted by nearly all Americans, regardless of religion. While the holiday still holds religious significance, it is undeniable that the Christmas season has become a part of American culture that largely leaves out the actual religious aspect of the holiday.
News »
'Nasty Women' storm the capital
More than half a million people gathered in the nation’s capital to march in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Entertainment »
"A Series of Unfortunate Events" is seriously good
Looking away from "A Series of Unfortunate Events" is the last thing anyone should do when watching this hilariously bizarre and witty adaptation of Daniel Handler's (also known as Lemony Snicket's) book series.
Sports »
Blair boys' basketball suffers tough 59-52 loss
The Blair Blazers (7-6) lost to the Paint Branch Panthers (10-5) by a score of 59-52 on Wednesday night. Paint Branch had built a comfortable lead by halftime, but the Blazers nearly battled back to tie it before Paint Branch secured the victory. Missed free throws and countless turnovers cost Blair a chance at an upset over a Panthers' team that took down the locally ranked Kennedy Cavaliers last week.
Poll »
What's the best social media site?Discuss this Poll