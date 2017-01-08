Silver Chips Online

Montgomery Blair High School's Online Student Newspaper
Merkel's proposed veil ban eliminates a woman's right to chose. Courtesy of The New York Times
Op/Ed

Lifting the veil on the rise of German Islamophobia

by Amy Forsbacka | 2 hours ago
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a ban on the full face veil in a speech at her party's conference. She said wearing the veil, called niqabs and burkas, was not appropriate in Germany. However, banning the veil does not encourage the cultural assimilation of migrant women.
Protest groups, such as the Women's March on Washington, are barred from marching on the Lincoln Memorial and on other federal land. Courtesy of Jeff Cubina
Local

Inauguration day protests struggle to obtain permits

by Maniza Habib | 2 hours ago
Groups seeking to protest on Inauguration day, or around that time, are struggling to obtain permits to march on National Park Service grounds and other public property.
Courtesy of Century Fox
Movies

Hidden no more

by Lauren Frost | Jan. 8, 2017
Hidden Figures, the story of three African American women that helped put the first man on the moon, is a powerful movie that shows the strength of many African Americans in the face of the adversity. It's a beautifully done, emotional movie that tells a story that everyone should know.
Three of our experts believe Malcolm Butler and the Patriots will make it to the Super Bowl. Courtesy of The Players' Tribune
Professional

NFL Playoff Predictions

by Ryan Handel, Benjamin Yokoyama, Ellie Williams and Nate Bodner | Jan. 7, 2017
Congratulations to Ellie for winning the SCO NFL predictions this season! This season was full of unexpected surprises like the Cardinals and the Panthers, as well as more pleasant surprises like the Dolphins and Raiders, who have made it back to the playoffs. Now we're moving on to our playoff predictions.
Lifestyle Blog

Living in the liberal bubble

by Maniza Habib | Jan. 5, 2017
Welcome to the bubble; where Donald Trump can't touch us. This is a safe space, a place where open-mindedness and inclusivity comes at the cost of ignorance towards any and all alternative world views. Not even the electoral college is allowed inside.

Opinions

Snapchat streaks are the true test of friendship.

Snapchat streaking in style

by Pedraam Faridjoo | Dec. 2, 2016
Although the average person may not pay much attention to Snapstreaks, for some, keeping a Snapchat streak alive has become a test of friendship, or just a fun challenge to see how many days they can go without forgetting to reply.

The activist power of TV

by Neva Taylor | Nov. 30, 2016

Trump selects a motley crew of cabinet members

by Charles Lott | Nov. 30, 2016

News

Syrian civilians evacuate Aleppo on buses.

International News Roundup for Dec. 9 to Dec. 20

by Ryan Handel | Dec. 23, 2016
In a time of turbulence, here are the latest stories from around the world.

Senior sells lip balm for a cause

by Ellie Williams | Dec. 22, 2016

Cheer to the top

by Zoe Friedman | Dec. 8, 2016

Entertainment

John McClane crawls through an air shaft.

SCOback Movie of the Week: Die Hard

by Charles Lott | Jan. 5, 2017
Each week on the SCOback Movie of the Week, we'll feature and review one must-watch throwback film. Stay up to date with the selected film every week to be immersed in some awesome old movies.

A collateral mess: Collateral Beauty disappoints

by Alyssa Berrios | Dec. 26, 2016

Rogue One heck of a movie

by Pedraam Faridjoo | Dec. 26, 2016

Sports

Linebacker Bud Dupree and the Steelers look to gain momentum heading into the playoffs.

NFL Week 17 Predictions

by Ellie Williams, Nate Bodner, Ryan Handel and Benjamin Yokoyama | Jan. 1, 2017
As we enter the final weekend of regular season football, Ellie remains in a commanding five game lead. The playoff picture in the AFC is set, but the Raiders can grab the top spot in the conference with a win and losses by the Chiefs and Patriots.

NFL Week 16 Predictions

by Ellie Williams, Nate Bodner, Ryan Handel and Benjamin Yokoyama | Dec. 24, 2016

NFL Week 15 Predictions

by Ellie Williams, Ryan Handel, Nate Bodner and Benjamin Yokoyama | Dec. 18, 2016

