Silver Chips Online

Deciding the presidency based on 538 people
In the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by almost 3 million but had 70 less Electoral College votes than Donald Trump, resulting in her loss. She had more of the public’s support but less of the 538 electors who had the final word. By the law, she isn’t our President, but she should be.
Blending south India with southern cuisine
As the proud new owner of Asha Gomez's new cookbook, My Two Souths, I'd thought I'd try out one of her new recipes!
Born to Run too long
Much like the Boss's (Bruce Springsteen's) famous concerts, his new autobiography Born to Run runs a little over time. The book serves as a guide to the prolific singer/songwriter's life, and is a must-read for any Springsteen fan or 20th century music aficionado, but the lengthy descriptions of his inspiration and medical health are a bit much.
The story behind the ink
Is there anything you’d be willing to have inked on your body for the rest of your life? For some, a display so permanent might seem like a mistake, but others think tattoos are a cool way of expressing oneself through art. For a few Blazers, tattoos are a way of connecting and paying tribute to loved ones.
Showing a war through a screen
Bana Alabed, seven, is a little Syrian girl bringing the daily struggles of living in a war zone and what is happening inside of Aleppo to the forefront of national media. Her medium for doing this? Twitter. During Syria's civil war, social media is helping the international community care more about the Aleppo conflict by directly seeing how it affects those living in Aleppo.
Who can you trust?
Throughout much of America’s history, the media was highly trusted by the American public as a reliable source of news. Unfortunately, those days are long gone. In an age in which fake news is more common than ever, it is necessary to get information from reliable sources and double check stories that seem unreasonable.
Inauguration day protests struggle to obtain permits
Groups seeking to protest on Inauguration day, or around that time, are struggling to obtain permits to march on National Park Service grounds and other public property.
SCOback Movie of the Week: Zero Dark Thirty
Each week on the SCOback Movie of the Week, we'll feature and review one must-watch throwback film. Stay up to date with the selected film every week to be immersed in some awesome old movies.
Blair girls basketball topples Springbrook
The Blair Blazers won 60-24 on Friday against the Springbrook Blue Devils. The first quarter saw the Blazers start off slowly, allowing the Blue Devils to match them score for score. Despite the shooting ability of the Springbrook guards, Blair was able to take the lead in the second quarter.
What's your favorite snow day activity?