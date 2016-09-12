Blazer girls' soccer takes win over Springbrook by Alyssa Berrios , Staff Writer

The Blair girls' varsity soccer team (2-0) took the win on Thursday afternoon at home against Springbrook (1-1). Though not a big lead, the Blazers topped the Blue Devils 2-0.



Blair took the lead early on, scoring against Springbrook in the first ten minutes of the first half. By the last few minutes of the first period freshman Noa Dorah scored another astonishing goal against the Blue Devils.



From the beginning Blair took the lead with a goal by sophomore Maddy Merrill, assisted by defender Joelle Nwulu with 34 minutes left in the first half. Blair tested the Springbrook defensive line and controlled the ball for the majority of game.



Though Blair took the win, players thought their communication skills were not yet at its best. "Communication is something we definitely need to work on, some of us didn't talk as much this game," senior captain Joelle Nwulu said, explaining why Blair lacked momentum throughout the game.



Despite the players' thoughts Coach Bob Gibb was glad with the progress being made in communication. "Communication has gotten better. The beginning of the season they were quiet. If you listened closely, you could hear the girls talking throughout this game," Gibb stated.



Springbrook's defense was no match for Blair's swift offense, who had over five shots on goal throughout the game, keeping Springbrook on their heels.



With only 3:45 remaining, freshman Noa Dorah quietly weaved through the Blue Devils' defenders and scored the second and final goal by Blair.



According to senior defender Kinjal Ruecker, the Blazers had trouble with positioning and where to pass the ball. "We need to be quicker on our passing which means we need to be more aware of our teammates," said Ruecker.



As the clocked ticked down during the second half, the Blazers had to protect a slim lead, but the defense stood their ground.



According to Coach Gibb, the Blazers did well but still need practice. "I thought we played pretty well. We still have stuff we need to work on but we got two goals in the first half, we scored early, although we got two it could have been four or five," Coach Gibb said.