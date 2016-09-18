Standings after week one:

Ellie: 13-3

Nate: 10-6

Ben: 8-8

Ryan: 7-9



Jets at Bills

Ben: Jets

Nate: Jets

Ryan: Jets

Ellie: Jets



Ben says: New York lost to a Cincinnati offense that looked really good last week but they can't afford a loss to their former head coach.

Nate says: The Jets defense is stronger than it appeared last week against the bengals. The Bills do not have the weapons to thwart the jets the same way.

Ryan says: The Jets looked good last week even in a losing effort. The same can’t be said for the Bills.

Ellie says: Buffalo will have trouble getting past the Jets’ dominant defense.



Saints at Giants

Ben: Giants

Nate: Saints

Ryan: Saints

Ellie: Giants



Ben says: The Saints defense got torched last week and the two headed monster of Sterling Shepard and Odell Beckham Jr. will go to work on that weak secondary.

Nate says: Brees is going to win this QB shootout matchup against Manning.

Ryan says: Drew Brees and Brandin Cooks will be enough to overpower the Giants, despite the Saints’ horrendous defense.

Ellie says: After signing Oliver Vernon, Damon Harrison, and Janoris Jenkins, the Giants’ defense is ready to take on the Saints.



Titans at Lions

Ben: Lions

Nate: Titans

Ryan: Lions

Ellie: Titans



Ben says: They looked really good last week. God awful defense but Matt Stafford was lighting it up.

Nate says: Mariota is going to fix his mistakes from last week to trump a week Detroit defense.

Ryan says: As a team, the Titans make too many crucial mistakes and turnovers to stop the efficient Lions.

Ellie says: Tennessee will have more ball control against the Lions compared to week one.



Cowboys at Redskins

Ben: Redskins

Nate: Redskins

Ryan: Redskins

Ellie: Cowboys



Ben says: Every week.

Nate says: Dak Prescott is not very good. The Redskins will rebound.

Ryan says: The Redskins will be eager to rebound from their crushing loss to the Steelers by defeating their hated rivals.

Ellie says: Kirk Cousins was shaky week one, while Dak Prescott came out strong.



Chiefs at Texans

Ben: Chiefs

Nate: Texans

Ryan: Texans

Ellie: Chiefs



Ben says: The Chiefs turned on their offense in the second half last week and the Texans secondary isn't much more.

Nate says: Chiefs got lucky last week. Won't happen again against a much better Houston team.

Ryan says: Lamar Miller and J.J. Watt will keep the Texans rolling against the Chiefs.

Ellie says: The Chiefs’ momentum will carry through to this week against Houston.



Dolphins at Patriots

Ben: Patriots

Nate: Patriots

Ryan: Patriots

Ellie: Patriots



Ben says: The Patriots find ways to win even without Tom Brady. The Dolphins barely beat the Titans last week.

Nate says: If there is one thing we know about the Brady era of the Patriots, it's that they win division games.

Ryan says: The Patriots have showed that they’re still the Patriots even without Brady. The Dolphins will be no match for them, especially with Gronkowski back in the lineup.

Ellie says: The Patriots have a well developed offense that the Dolphins can’t match.



Ravens at Browns

Ben: Ravens

Nate: Ravens

Ryan: Ravens

Ellie: Ravens



Ben says: Joe Flacco should be able to finally turn on the offense against a bad Browns team.

Nate says: I will almost definitely pick against the Browns every week.

Ryan says: Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and the Browns being terrible.

Ellie says: The Browns really can’t win, against anyone.



49ers at Panthers

Ben: Panthers

Nate: Panthers

Ryan: Panthers

Ellie: Panthers



Ben says: The Panthers can't fall to 0-2.

Nate says: Cam will make up for a week one loss by torching the ‘9ers.

Ryan says: The defending NFC champions will take out the frustration from their week 1 loss on the 49ers.

Ellie says: Cam Newton and a talented d-line will crush the 49ers.



Bengals at Steelers

Ben: Steelers

Nate: Steelers

Ryan: Steelers

Ellie: Steelers



Ben says: I was going to pick the Bengals but the Steelers are at home in this rivalry matchup.

Nate says: The high powered Steeler offense has more than enough weapons to handle the bengals, who only have

Ryan says: Even with A.J. Green, the Bengals’ offense can’t come close to the firepower that the Steelers possess.

Ellie says: Steelers looked dominant against the skins in week one and the bengals don’t have an answer for Antonio Brown.



Buccaneers at Cardinals

Ben: Cardinals

Nate: Buccaneers

Ryan: Cardinals

Ellie: Cardinals



Ben says: The Cardinals, like the Panthers, can't afford to fall to 0-2. Their defense will step up once again.

Nate says: Jameis Winston is a very talented young quarterback on a talented team on the rise. The Bucs could steal this on from the cardinals this week.

Ryan says: Patrick Peterson and the Cardinals’ strong defense will fluster Jameis Winston as Arizona rolls to its first win of the year

Ellie says: The Buccaneers’ d-line doesn’t stand much of a chance against Carson Palmer’s deep pass.



Seahawks at Rams

Ben: Seahawks

Nate: Seahawks

Ryan: Seahawks

Ellie: Seahawks



Ben says: Goodness the Rams suck.

Nate says: I can't pick a team quarterbacked by Case Keenum.

Ryan says: The Seahawks have their flaws, but the Rams put up such a poor showing on Monday night that it’s impossible to pick them this week.

Ellie says: If Russell Wilson is playing there’s no way the Rams can win.



Falcons at Raiders

Ben: Raiders

Nate: Raiders

Ryan: Raiders

Ellie: Raiders



Ben says: Derek Carr is a young leader in the making, and Matt Ryan and Atlanta won't be able to keep up.

Nate says: The young Raiders offense will torch Atlanta just like the Bucs did last week.

Ryan says: Up and coming Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will put up another strong performance in his team’s second victory.

Ellie says: The Falcons just don’t have anything going for them.



Jaguars at Chargers

Ben: Jaguars

Nate: Jaguars

Ryan: Jaguars

Ellie: Chargers



Ben says: Blake Bortles and the Jags stuck with the high-powered offense in Green Bay. This should be an easy task against a bad Chargers defense.

Nate says: Another team on the rise, the Jags have what it takes to take advantage of an unfinished Chargers defense.

Ryan says: The Jaguars showed that they can hang with the best in their close loss to the Packers.

Ellie says: Melvin Gordon is promising. So are the Chargers at home.



Colts at Broncos

Ben: Broncos

Nate: Broncos

Ryan: Broncos

Ellie: Broncos



Ben says: The Colts defense got me negative five points last week against the Lions so I'm holding a grudge.

Nate says: Andrew Luck's skill on offense won't be able to make up for the Colts severely depleted defense.

Ryan says: Even Trevor Siemian will be able to shred the Colts’ porous defense.

Ellie says: Broncos defense led by Von Miller will have no problem stopping the Colts.



Packers at Vikings

Ben: Packers

Nate: Packers

Ryan: Packers

Ellie: Packers



Ben says: The Pack bared their fangs against a pretty good Jaguars defense. Coupled with a weak Vikings offense this should be an easy win.

Nate says: The Vikings win against a poor Titan team won't count for anything this week. Packers will win.

Ryan says: The Packers are clearly superior to the Bradford-led Vikings.

Ellie says: Aaron Rodgers will easily take on the sad Minnesota offense.



Eagles at Bears

Ben: Eagles

Nate: Bears

Ryan: Eagles

Ellie: Bears



Ben says: Carson Wentz looked great in his debut, but it's the small weapons he has around him that make him so good.

Nate says: Bears elite young secondary will be able to thwart Wentz, as Wentz has only been tested by the Browns secondary thus far.

Ryan says: Rookie Carson Wentz will do just enough to carry his team past the lowly Bears.

Ellie says: Carson Wentz did well against one of the worst teams in the league, but he won’t be able to hold up against the Bears.