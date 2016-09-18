Tags: NFL Predictions
Sept. 18, 2016
NFL Week 2 Predictions
Standings after week one:
Ellie: 13-3
Nate: 10-6
Ben: 8-8
Ryan: 7-9
Jets at Bills
Ben: Jets
Nate: Jets
Ryan: Jets
Ellie: Jets
Ben says: New York lost to a Cincinnati offense that looked really good last week but they can't afford a loss to their former head coach.
Nate says: The Jets defense is stronger than it appeared last week against the bengals. The Bills do not have the weapons to thwart the jets the same way.
Ryan says: The Jets looked good last week even in a losing effort. The same can’t be said for the Bills.
Ellie says: Buffalo will have trouble getting past the Jets’ dominant defense.
Saints at Giants
Ben: Giants
Nate: Saints
Ryan: Saints
Ellie: Giants
Ben says: The Saints defense got torched last week and the two headed monster of Sterling Shepard and Odell Beckham Jr. will go to work on that weak secondary.
Nate says: Brees is going to win this QB shootout matchup against Manning.
Ryan says: Drew Brees and Brandin Cooks will be enough to overpower the Giants, despite the Saints’ horrendous defense.
Ellie says: After signing Oliver Vernon, Damon Harrison, and Janoris Jenkins, the Giants’ defense is ready to take on the Saints.
Titans at Lions
Ben: Lions
Nate: Titans
Ryan: Lions
Ellie: Titans
Ben says: They looked really good last week. God awful defense but Matt Stafford was lighting it up.
Nate says: Mariota is going to fix his mistakes from last week to trump a week Detroit defense.
Ryan says: As a team, the Titans make too many crucial mistakes and turnovers to stop the efficient Lions.
Ellie says: Tennessee will have more ball control against the Lions compared to week one.
Cowboys at Redskins
Ben: Redskins
Nate: Redskins
Ryan: Redskins
Ellie: Cowboys
Ben says: Every week.
Nate says: Dak Prescott is not very good. The Redskins will rebound.
Ryan says: The Redskins will be eager to rebound from their crushing loss to the Steelers by defeating their hated rivals.
Ellie says: Kirk Cousins was shaky week one, while Dak Prescott came out strong.
Chiefs at Texans
Ben: Chiefs
Nate: Texans
Ryan: Texans
Ellie: Chiefs
Ben says: The Chiefs turned on their offense in the second half last week and the Texans secondary isn't much more.
Nate says: Chiefs got lucky last week. Won't happen again against a much better Houston team.
Ryan says: Lamar Miller and J.J. Watt will keep the Texans rolling against the Chiefs.
Ellie says: The Chiefs’ momentum will carry through to this week against Houston.
Dolphins at Patriots
Ben: Patriots
Nate: Patriots
Ryan: Patriots
Ellie: Patriots
Ben says: The Patriots find ways to win even without Tom Brady. The Dolphins barely beat the Titans last week.
Nate says: If there is one thing we know about the Brady era of the Patriots, it's that they win division games.
Ryan says: The Patriots have showed that they’re still the Patriots even without Brady. The Dolphins will be no match for them, especially with Gronkowski back in the lineup.
Ellie says: The Patriots have a well developed offense that the Dolphins can’t match.
Ravens at Browns
Ben: Ravens
Nate: Ravens
Ryan: Ravens
Ellie: Ravens
Ben says: Joe Flacco should be able to finally turn on the offense against a bad Browns team.
Nate says: I will almost definitely pick against the Browns every week.
Ryan says: Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and the Browns being terrible.
Ellie says: The Browns really can’t win, against anyone.
49ers at Panthers
Ben: Panthers
Nate: Panthers
Ryan: Panthers
Ellie: Panthers
Ben says: The Panthers can't fall to 0-2.
Nate says: Cam will make up for a week one loss by torching the ‘9ers.
Ryan says: The defending NFC champions will take out the frustration from their week 1 loss on the 49ers.
Ellie says: Cam Newton and a talented d-line will crush the 49ers.
Bengals at Steelers
Ben: Steelers
Nate: Steelers
Ryan: Steelers
Ellie: Steelers
Ben says: I was going to pick the Bengals but the Steelers are at home in this rivalry matchup.
Nate says: The high powered Steeler offense has more than enough weapons to handle the bengals, who only have
Ryan says: Even with A.J. Green, the Bengals’ offense can’t come close to the firepower that the Steelers possess.
Ellie says: Steelers looked dominant against the skins in week one and the bengals don’t have an answer for Antonio Brown.
Buccaneers at Cardinals
Ben: Cardinals
Nate: Buccaneers
Ryan: Cardinals
Ellie: Cardinals
Ben says: The Cardinals, like the Panthers, can't afford to fall to 0-2. Their defense will step up once again.
Nate says: Jameis Winston is a very talented young quarterback on a talented team on the rise. The Bucs could steal this on from the cardinals this week.
Ryan says: Patrick Peterson and the Cardinals’ strong defense will fluster Jameis Winston as Arizona rolls to its first win of the year
Ellie says: The Buccaneers’ d-line doesn’t stand much of a chance against Carson Palmer’s deep pass.
Seahawks at Rams
Ben: Seahawks
Nate: Seahawks
Ryan: Seahawks
Ellie: Seahawks
Ben says: Goodness the Rams suck.
Nate says: I can't pick a team quarterbacked by Case Keenum.
Ryan says: The Seahawks have their flaws, but the Rams put up such a poor showing on Monday night that it’s impossible to pick them this week.
Ellie says: If Russell Wilson is playing there’s no way the Rams can win.
Falcons at Raiders
Ben: Raiders
Nate: Raiders
Ryan: Raiders
Ellie: Raiders
Ben says: Derek Carr is a young leader in the making, and Matt Ryan and Atlanta won't be able to keep up.
Nate says: The young Raiders offense will torch Atlanta just like the Bucs did last week.
Ryan says: Up and coming Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will put up another strong performance in his team’s second victory.
Ellie says: The Falcons just don’t have anything going for them.
Jaguars at Chargers
Ben: Jaguars
Nate: Jaguars
Ryan: Jaguars
Ellie: Chargers
Ben says: Blake Bortles and the Jags stuck with the high-powered offense in Green Bay. This should be an easy task against a bad Chargers defense.
Nate says: Another team on the rise, the Jags have what it takes to take advantage of an unfinished Chargers defense.
Ryan says: The Jaguars showed that they can hang with the best in their close loss to the Packers.
Ellie says: Melvin Gordon is promising. So are the Chargers at home.
Colts at Broncos
Ben: Broncos
Nate: Broncos
Ryan: Broncos
Ellie: Broncos
Ben says: The Colts defense got me negative five points last week against the Lions so I'm holding a grudge.
Nate says: Andrew Luck's skill on offense won't be able to make up for the Colts severely depleted defense.
Ryan says: Even Trevor Siemian will be able to shred the Colts’ porous defense.
Ellie says: Broncos defense led by Von Miller will have no problem stopping the Colts.
Packers at Vikings
Ben: Packers
Nate: Packers
Ryan: Packers
Ellie: Packers
Ben says: The Pack bared their fangs against a pretty good Jaguars defense. Coupled with a weak Vikings offense this should be an easy win.
Nate says: The Vikings win against a poor Titan team won't count for anything this week. Packers will win.
Ryan says: The Packers are clearly superior to the Bradford-led Vikings.
Ellie says: Aaron Rodgers will easily take on the sad Minnesota offense.
Eagles at Bears
Ben: Eagles
Nate: Bears
Ryan: Eagles
Ellie: Bears
Ben says: Carson Wentz looked great in his debut, but it's the small weapons he has around him that make him so good.
Nate says: Bears elite young secondary will be able to thwart Wentz, as Wentz has only been tested by the Browns secondary thus far.
Ryan says: Rookie Carson Wentz will do just enough to carry his team past the lowly Bears.
Ellie says: Carson Wentz did well against one of the worst teams in the league, but he won’t be able to hold up against the Bears.
