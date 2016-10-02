SCO Fantasy Football Picks Week 4 by Charles Lott , Online Features Editor and Benjamin Yokoyama , Online Sports Editor

Every four weeks SCO staff writers Ben Yokoyama and Charlie Lott will post their fantasy football predictions alongside those of a special guest teacher.



To submit your fantasy football picks, you need to pick one player for each of the below categories, and write a brief explanation of why you have chosen him. Send your picks in to our experts at fantasyfootball.sco@gmail.com to get them online.



This week we welcome social studies teacher Ms. Rich



Start ‘em:

Players who are locks to play this week.

Ben: Coby Fleener, New Orleans Saints, TE

The Saints wideouts are having some trouble staying healthy, putting more on Fleener to make plays. The Chargers have an abysmal defense, and Fleener will have clear seam routes the whole day.

Charlie: Melvin Gordon, San Diego Chargers, RB

Melvin Gordon’s sophomore season is off to a fast start, and with pass-catching back Danny Woodhead sidelined for the season Gordon is an RB1 against the Saints.

Ms. Rich: Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers, QB

Big Ben can’t take two losses in a row, and he’ll come out strong against the Chiefs with Le’Veon Bell back.



Bench ‘em:

Players who we think should not be in your starting lineup this week.

Ben: Eli Manning, New York Giants, QB

Eli’s playing at Minnesota, and that team is determined to stay undefeated, especially in front of their home crowd in their brand-new stadium. Even with OBJ and new weapon Sterling Shepard, Eli will have a tough time Sunday.

Charlie: Sammy Watkins, Buffalo Bills, WR

Watkins is nursing a foot injury, and will be playing against a tough New England Patriots secondary. Leave him on the bench.

Ms. Rich: Jeremy Hill, Cincinnati Bengals, RB

Hill is stuck in a timeshare with Gio Bernard, and he won’t get much of anywhere without a touchdown with the offense leaning on Andy Dalton.



Trust

Players who performed well last week and are certain to have great performances again.

Ben: Trevor Siemian, Denver Broncos, QB

Siemian has shown mastery of his Broncos’ offense, and he should have a field day against the Bucs, who always seem to be involved in high scoring games.

Charlie: Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears, RB

Howard went for 90 yards last week, and with both Jeremy Langford and Ka’deem Carey sidelined, Howard has RB1 upside against the Lions.

Ms. Rich: Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions, WR

Marvin Jones put up a huge number last week, and he’s up against the Bears next week. His connection with quarterback Matthew Stafford is very strong and I think he’ll be putting up big numbers more often.



Bust:

Players who had one great performance, but we think won’t do so well this week.

Ben: Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons, RB

After scoring three short touchdowns last week, there’s no possible way that happens against the Panthers defense.

Charlie: Terrelle Pryor Sr., Cleveland Browns, WR

Last week for the Browns, Pryor was a jack-of-all-trades, but don’t go spending a top waiver wire pick to get him. Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman are on their way back, rendering the former Ohio St. star useless.

Ms. Rich: Melvin Gordon, San Diego Chargers, RB

Gordon had a big week last week, but the Chargers have an important passing attack that they need to play catch up with the Saints.



Week 2 Off the waiver wire:

Players who are under the radar, and can be picked up in most fantasy leagues.

Ben: Alfred Morris, Dallas Cowboys, RB

Ezekiel Elliott is getting a lot of carries, but Morris has gotten goal-line touches, and as Elliott fatigues or fumbles again, Morris is next in line.

Charlie: Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TE

Many people are experiencing tight end troubles, including yours truly. Brate has taken over for Austin Seferian-Jenkins, and has shown a great rapport with Jameis Winston.

Ms. Rich: Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears, RB

With Jeremy Langford out of the picture this week, Howard will be able to score some as the starter for Chicago.