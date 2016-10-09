Week 4 of the NFL season saw two undefeated teams lose unexpectedly. Now down to the three undefeated teams, the Eagles and Vikings should be expecting to continue their undefeated seasons, while the Broncos face off against the Falcons, led by the top passer and top receiver Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, who connected for 300 yards last week against the Panthers. Locally, the Ravens and Redskins will duel it out in the Battle of the Beltways after the Ravens suffered their first loss of the season. Check out our writers' picks this week.



Standings:

Ellie: 39-24

Ben: 38-25

Nate: 34-29

Ryan: 30-33



Cardinals at 49ers

Ben: Cardinals

Nate: Cardinals

Ryan: Cardinals

Ellie: Cardinals



Ben says: Even without Carson Palmer the Cardinals' defense should have a relatively easy ride through the Blaine Gabbert-led 49ers.

Nate says: The Cardinals have struggled so far this season, but their defense will be able to handle Blaine Gabbert and the rest of the 49ers shaky offense

Ryan says: The Cardinals are struggling, and things will only get worse if Carson Palmer can’t play on Thursday night. Still, expect them to get by the bumbling 49ers.

Ellie says: Both teams have had a rough season so far but the Cardinals would have to make a lot of mistakes for the 49ers to come up on top.



Texans at Vikings

Ben: Vikings

Nate: Vikings

Ryan: Vikings

Ellie: Vikings



Ben says: The Vikings are rolling right now, and Sam Bradford can only get more adjusted to the offense.

Nate says: The Vikings boast one of the best defenses in the league, and an offense that is still competing without key players. The Texans have very little to be happy about so far.

Ryan says: The Vikings defense will swallow up turnover-prone Brock Osweiler,

Ellie says: Sam Bradford will continue on his upward trend and lead the offense to the win.



Bears at Colts

Ben: Colts

Nate: Colts

Ryan: Colts

Ellie: Colts



Ben says: The battle between the Colts dismal defense and the Bears sluggish offense will come down to Andrew Luck's execution.

Nate says: Whether Brian Hoyer or Jay Cutler is starting, this offense isn’t doing anything good.

Ryan says: The Bears should enjoy their recent win over the Lions, because it’s the last win they’ll get for a while.

Ellie says: The Colts are coming off a rough loss to the Jaguars, but Andrew Luck can take on the Bears’ weak defense.



Jets at Steelers

Ben: Steelers

Nate: Steelers

Ryan: Steelers

Ellie: Steelers



Ben says: Ryan Fitzpatrick couldn't hit water from the middle of the ocean.

Nate says: Fitzpatricks struggles as QB won’t go away against the Steel Curtain

Ryan says: The Jets’ schedule only gets more brutal as they face the Steelers. Although the Jets have played relatively well so far, another tough game will drop them to 1-4.

Ellie says: The Jets are 0-3, things aren’t looking good.



Titans at Dolphins

Ben: Dolphins

Nate: Titans

Ryan: Titans

Ellie: Dolphins



Ben says: This may be the most inconsequential game of the season.

Nate says: The Dolphins couldn’t beat the Browns without a fluke missed field goal and over time. They won’t be so lucky anymore.

Ryan says: The Dolphins barely escaped their game with the winless Browns in their last matchup, while the Titans are an underrated team that has fallen victim to close losses and a difficult early schedule.

Ellie says: Last season the Dolphins slaughtered the Titans and I'm hoping they can do it again at home.



Eagles at Lions

Ben: Eagles

Nate: Lions

Ryan: Eagles

Ellie: Eagles



Ben says: Carson Wentz has looked excellent, and the Lions won't be the ones to stop him after a bye week.

Nate says: This is the week Wentz comes back to Earth after an above average start to the season.

Ryan says: If Carson Wentz can pick apart the Steelers defense, imagine what he can do to the Lions.

Ellie says: The Eagles are undefeated and have gone up against much better teams than Detroit, who are coming off of 3 straight losses.



Patriots at Browns

Ben: Patriots

Nate: Patriots

Ryan: Patriots

Ellie: Patriots



Ben says: The Browns are just so dreadful.

Nate says: Brady’s baaaaaack.

Ryan says: Browns fans should have paper bags ready, because this game could get ugly.

Ellie says: The Patriots with Brady are a super bowl team, the Browns are nowhere close.



Redskins at Ravens

Ben: Redskins

Nate: Redskins

Ryan: Redskins

Ellie: Ravens



Ben says: I promised myself I would do it. But there's a little extra at stake in the Battle of the Beltways.

Nate says: Washington has improved every game and if Kirk Cousins performs, the Redskins will breeze past the Ravens.

Ryan says: The Redskins have been getting stronger each week of the season, and they will carry their momentum into Baltimore and topple the Ravens.

Ellie says: The Ravens have the best defense in the league right now, and are looking to make up for last weeks disappointing loss at home.



Falcons at Broncos

Ben: Falcons

Nate: Broncos

Ryan: Falcons

Ellie: Broncos



Ben says: I'm rolling with the high-powered passing attack with a hint of ground game in Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Aqib Talib may be facing some punishment from his offseason antics as well.

Nate says: Matt Ryan and Julio Jones’s big games last week don’t mean a thing to the best defense in football.

Ryan says: Finally, an offense that the fearsome Broncos defense won’t be able to stop.

Ellie says: If there's a team to shut down the impressive Falcons offense, it's the Broncos. The game being in Denver is an added bonus.



Bengals at Cowboys

Ben: Bengals

Nate: Bengals

Ryan: Cowboys

Ellie: Bengals



Ben says: Andy Dalton never seems to disappoint in the regular season, and he's using AJ Green very well after a slow season last year.

Nate says: The Bengals have a better defense than any team the the Cowboys have played thus far. Prescott and Elliott won’t have any answers this week.

Ryan says: Dak Prescott has been finding his stride in recent weeks. He and Ezekiel Elliott will plow through the Bengals.

Ellie says: Bengals offense led by AJ Green and Andy Dalton will be too much for the Cowboys defense to handle.



Chargers at Raiders

Ben: Raiders

Nate: Raiders

Ryan: Raiders

Ellie: Raiders



Ben says: Derek Carr is my fantasy QB and I can't pick against him. He and Michael Crabtree have a great connection in addition to his established connection with Amari Cooper.

Nate says: Derek Carr has been playing fantastic football so far this season,and his receiving core is deep enough to spread out the targets and thwart an inferior San Diego defense

Ryan says: This year’s Chargers always seem to find a way lose. That won’t change this week against a formidable Raiders squad.

Ellie says: The inexperienced

San Diego defense won't hold up against the Raiders’ solid O-line.



Bills at Rams

Ben: Rams

Nate: Rams

Ryan: Bills

Ellie: Rams



Ben says: Their defense is on a roll this year, and the Bills game against a weakened Patriots team will prove to be a fluke.

Nate says:Both teams have upset better teams in recent weeks with superior defense, but in what is fixing to be a tough defensive battle, I give the Rams the edge due to a superior ground game with Todd Gurley.

Ryan says: A motivated Rex Ryan has turned his team around and steamrolled the Cardinals and Patriots. The Bills will have no mercy on the Rams as their winning streak continues.

Ellie says: Running back Todd Gurley will run all over the Bills and defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be a dominant force on defense.



Giants at Packers

Ben: Packers

Nate: Packers

Ryan: Packers

Ellie: Packers



Ben says: After a week off the Pack attack are back against a running back-less Giants team.

Nate says: Aaron Rodgers and his elite group of receivers will have the edge over the Giant's’ “revamped” defense.

Ryan says: The Packers’ defense will stuff the Giants, who are still reeling from the loss of Shane Vereen.

Ellie says: Odell Beckham’s emotional outbursts will keep the Giants out of any sort of rhythm which will allow Aaron Rodgers to lead the Packers to victory.



Buccaneers at Panthers

Ben: Panthers

Nate: Buccaneers

Ryan: Panthers

Ellie: Panthers



Ben says: Even with Derek Anderson, the Panthers defense can make Doug Martin and Jameis Winston look foolish.

Nate says: Cam Newton is out with a concussion, and the young Panther defense has struggled against the passing game a lot recently.

Ryan says: No team in the NFL should be angrier right now than the Panthers, who are 1-3 after starting last year 15-0. They will take their frustration out on the poor Buccaneers.

Ellie says: Panthers’ stout defense led by linebacker Luke Kuechly will shut down the Buccaneers’ offense.