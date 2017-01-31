Every week on Silver Chips Online the top ten tweets will aim to highlight the ten most important, most clever, or funniest tweets of the week. Keep caught up with news, sports, and social media in this week's roundup.This tweet from the official Twitter account is a reference to the recent executive action by President Donald Trump to ban all incoming Muslim refugees from entering the country. His decision has sparked numerous protests in airports across the nation. Many of the people being denied entry to the United States are permanent residents returning from vacation and other legal immigrants and tourists.The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) twitter account posted this announcement on Saturday after a judge granted a national stay for President Trump's executive order. The case is still in court, and it is unclear as of yet as to whether or not the President's action will be rescinded. The new law will not go into effect until a court has ruled.ABC News tweeted out this video of France's Eiffel Tower "going dark" out of solidarity for the victims of a shooting at a mosque in Quebec, Canada. All of the lights were turned off to show respect for those killed or hurt in the event, and also paid homage to the recent struggles in France and worldwide regarding the treatment of the religion of Islam.Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB) Eric Guerci sent out this photo of this year's SMOB candidates. Those pictured include four Blair students; junior Le Do, junior Charles Goldman, junior Joshua Sorto, and junior Michael Yin. Blazers will soon be able to vote for which candidate they would like to represent them on the Board of Education.Tennis legend Roger Federer posted this photo of himself after beating Rafael Nadal to win his world record eighteenth Grand Slam title at the age of 35. Serena Williams, also 35, won the women's Australian Open over her sister Venus Williams, bringing her total major tournament victories to 23, one short of the record held by Margaret Court.Maryland congressional representative Jamie Raskin posted these photos of the protest at Dulles Airport following the Muslim travel ban placed by President Donald Trump. The images show signs begging for humanity on behalf of the new President and welcoming incoming refugees to the country.This tweet comes from Cleveland Browns All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas after the American Football Conference defeated the National Football Conference in this year's Pro Bowl. Thomas made a jab at his own team; thanks to the Browns' going 1-15 on the season, the Pro Bowl victory was only Thomas's second of the year.Twitter user Dr. C. A. OLMO makes reference to the hashtag #boycott Starbucks movement in this tweet. In light of President Trump's immigration ban, Starbucks announced that it would be hiring 10,000 refugees to new positions in coffee shops. Some people feel that this is a disservice to the millions of Americans who are out of work, and as such have decided to boycott the coffee chain.This tweet announces Complex Music's choice for best rapper of 2017, Chance The Rapper. Chance responded with thanks on his own Twitter account. This decision makes Chance one of seven rappers to be presented the honor in the last ten years; Drake, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z, Lil' Wayne, and Kanye West are the others.Bleacher Report announced this week that Jamaican sprinter and Olympic superstar Usain Bolt will lose his gold medal for a 2008 relay because of the fact that his teammate Nesta Carter was disqualified for doping.