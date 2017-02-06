Every week on Silver Chips Online the top ten tweets will aim to highlight the ten most important, most clever, or funniest tweets of the week. Keep caught up with news, sports, and social media in this week's roundup.The New England Patriots won the Super Bowl on Sunday, coming back from a 25-point deficit to the Atlanta Falcons and setting the all-time record for yards in a game. The match was also the first Super Bowl to go to overtime and the largest comeback victory the big game has ever seen.Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show drew a lot of praise and also a lot of criticism. She started the show atop the NRG Stadium, jumping onto stage while suspended by wires. People criticized her wardrobe especially, commenting on her midriff and making fun of her stomach. Gaga responded on Instagram by saying that she's proud of her body, and everyone else should be, too.Betsy DeVos was confirmed as Education Secretary for President Donald Trump's cabinet Monday. The congressional vote ended in a tie, and Vice President Mike Pence had to weigh in to pass DeVos through. She has been widely criticized for being unprepared for the job.In a speech this week about Black History Month, President Trump called attention to abolitionist Frederick Douglass by saying that, "Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who has done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice." This roundabout manner of paying respect to Douglass made it seem like Trump thought he was still alive, a point made fun of in this tweet by the Yale University Press.This tweet comes from Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who was well on his way to a Super Bowl MVP trophy after registering three sacks in the game. He and his teammates tweeted a series of messages thanking fans for their support in spite of the team's Super Bowl loss.Singer Beyonce Knowles-Carter announced on her Instagram page this week that she is pregnant with twins by posting this iconic photo. She and rapper husband Jay-Z received a lot of support on Twitter, especially in this funny posting by Sylvia Obell.Melissa McCarthy appeared on Saturday Night Live this week as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Dressed in a wig and thick makeup, McCarthy proceeded to chew massive quantities of gum, make politically incorrect statements, and attack reporters with her podium, inspiring this tweet from Amy Hale.Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump, tweeted this out after the Super Bowl. At halftime the Wall Street Journal gave the Falcons, who were up 21-3, a 91.6% chance of winning the game. Trump Jr. made fun of the statistic, likening it to the reports that Hillary Clinton had a high percentage chance of winning leading up to the election.The MoCoSnow Twitter account, which makes up-to-date predictions and projections as to whether or not school will be canceled due to weather-related emergencies, posted this photo of its founder and staffer, Alex Tsironis, after meeting with the Blair News Crew this week.The Washington Wizards basketball team has been on a tear of late, good for third place in the East and sixteen straight home wins. That was until they ran into Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers last night, resulting in an overtime loss. The Wizards' team account posted this gif after Lebron hit a buzzer-beater fadeaway three to send the game to overtime.