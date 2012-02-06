Every week on Silver Chips Online the top ten tweets will aim to highlight the ten most important, most clever, or funniest tweets of the week. Keep caught up with news, sports, and social media in this week's roundup.At the Grammy's this weekend singer Adele Adkins won five awards, among them Album of the Year for "25" and Song of the Year for "Hello." Many people thought that Beyonce Knowles-Carter was more deserving for her album "Lemonade," and Adele was one of them. She announced onstage that Beyonce should have won, and after accidentally breaking one of her trophies, offered half to the other singer so that they could share it.A large hole was found in the Oroville Dam in Northern California this week, leading to a mandatory evacuation order placed on the surrounding communities. Organizations like the Red Cross reached out to help the evacuees find food, shelter, and other resources in the wake of the disaster.At Blair this weekend, Sankofa, a celebration of black history and culture, put on multiple shows in front of a sold-out auditorium. The performance was a huge hit, taking on issues of race and discrimination like no other public high school has done before, and principal Renay Johnson was happy to brag about her students' accomplishments.Chance The Rapper also had a big night at the Grammy's, winning a grand total of three awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album ("Coloring Book"), and Best Rap Performance for "No Problem" feat. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz. Daily Fire then tweet out this photo of Chance arm in arm with fellow rapper Jay Z, wearing a hat sporting the number three.This weekend, Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors returned to his former team the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he was greeted by boos and jeers. The most common chant of the night was, "Cupcake," as fans made fun of Durant for being a pushover by waving giant cardboard pastries and cupcake shirts. Durant's Golden State teammate Draymond Green was later seen sporting this shirt in support of his friend.This tweet from President Donald Trump refers to the spat between his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and the clothing chain Nordstrom. Ivanka's newest clothing line was removed from stores, and Donald lashed out on social media. Comments were also made by White House advisor Kellyanne Conway and Press Secretary Sean Spicer, bringing into question whether the President can separate the interests of his brand from the interests of the nation.College basketball analyst and former player Rebecca Lobo tweeted out this photo of the University of Connecticut gymnasium before a game between the Huskies women's basketball team and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Students and fans of UConn are hyped because the team is in the midst of a 99 game win streak, and one more victory would put them across the century mark.Yet another Grammy-related tweet pokes some fun at Cee-Lo Green and Beyonce Knowles-Carter. Both celebrities wore over-the-top gold outfits to the awards show, calling into question; who wore it better, Cee-Lo, Beyonce, or the gold power ranger from the old cartoon series?Blair senior Madison Waechter swam the 200-meter freestyle in a minute and 49.6 seconds this week, also winning the 500-meter freestyle with a time of four minutes and 51.28 seconds. These times automatically qualify her as an All-American swimmer.The U.S. Board of Education has come under a lot of fire of late thanks to new Secretary Betsy DeVos. The Board of Ed's most recent Twitter post did nothing to quell fears; in an attempt to pay homage to Black History Month, they tweeted out this quote by W.E.B. DuBois. Notice the spelling - it's DuBois, not DeBois. If the BOE can't spell, then who can?