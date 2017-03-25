March 25, 2017
Rockville High School student sexually assaulted
Two Rockville High School students are being accused of forcing a female student into the boys bathroom and raping during the course of the school day on Friday, March 16, according to police reports.
A 14-year-old female from Rockville High School in Montgomery County reported that she was sexually assaulted by two male students, Jose Montano (17) and Henry Sanchez Milian (18). She reported that Montano, who she knew as a friend, approached her in the hallway. He asked her for a hug and pressured her for sex, according to police reports. When she refused, Montano forced her into a stall in the boys’ restroom. Montano began undressing her while she resisted, when Milian joined Montano in the restroom. They both proceeded to pull down the victim's pants and took turns forcing her to give them oral sex while the other raped her from behind. According to the police report, the victim continuously told them to stop as they were forcing themselves onto her.
The boys stopped when they heard the bathroom door open. The victim immediately reported the incident to a staff member.
Montano denied all accusations, claiming that he and Milian went into the bathroom to tell jokes.
Forensic specialists found samples of found blood mixed with male fluid in the bathroom to charge Montano and Milano. They are being charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual assault. The two boys were subsequently arrested on school property according to a letter sent out to the Rockville High School community.
After the incident, Rockville High School Principal Billie-Jean Bensen sent out a letter to parents affirming school safety as a top priority and ensuring that staff will remain vigilant. "Ensuring a safe, secure and welcoming learning environment for all of our students is our top priority. Our staff remains vigilant in the monitoring of our school each and every day," the letter read. Superintendent Jack Smith also released a letter condemning the actions of the students. "The allegations presented in the charging documents are horrible and unacceptable. They do not represent the positive values of our students and school communities," he wrote. Smith also reiterated the county's support of the victim and that the county will work to ensure that schools are safe.
According to Montgomery County's policy on sexual harassment the county holds supervisors, principals and all employees responsible to protect students from sexual harassment and maintain a safe environment.
If you feel as if you are the target of sexual harassment please report any incidents of sexual harassment s to parents or school authorities. The office of student affairs can be reached 301-670-1419. Schools principals, counselors, teachers and other staff members can provide additional support.
A 14-year-old female from Rockville High School in Montgomery County reported that she was sexually assaulted by two male students, Jose Montano (17) and Henry Sanchez Milian (18). She reported that Montano, who she knew as a friend, approached her in the hallway. He asked her for a hug and pressured her for sex, according to police reports. When she refused, Montano forced her into a stall in the boys’ restroom. Montano began undressing her while she resisted, when Milian joined Montano in the restroom. They both proceeded to pull down the victim's pants and took turns forcing her to give them oral sex while the other raped her from behind. According to the police report, the victim continuously told them to stop as they were forcing themselves onto her.
The boys stopped when they heard the bathroom door open. The victim immediately reported the incident to a staff member.
Montano denied all accusations, claiming that he and Milian went into the bathroom to tell jokes.
Forensic specialists found samples of found blood mixed with male fluid in the bathroom to charge Montano and Milano. They are being charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual assault. The two boys were subsequently arrested on school property according to a letter sent out to the Rockville High School community.
After the incident, Rockville High School Principal Billie-Jean Bensen sent out a letter to parents affirming school safety as a top priority and ensuring that staff will remain vigilant. "Ensuring a safe, secure and welcoming learning environment for all of our students is our top priority. Our staff remains vigilant in the monitoring of our school each and every day," the letter read. Superintendent Jack Smith also released a letter condemning the actions of the students. "The allegations presented in the charging documents are horrible and unacceptable. They do not represent the positive values of our students and school communities," he wrote. Smith also reiterated the county's support of the victim and that the county will work to ensure that schools are safe.
According to Montgomery County's policy on sexual harassment the county holds supervisors, principals and all employees responsible to protect students from sexual harassment and maintain a safe environment.
If you feel as if you are the target of sexual harassment please report any incidents of sexual harassment s to parents or school authorities. The office of student affairs can be reached 301-670-1419. Schools principals, counselors, teachers and other staff members can provide additional support.
Tweet
Discuss this Article
Silver Chips Online invites you to share your thoughts about this article. Please use this forum to further discussion of the story topic and refrain from personal attacks and offensive language. SCO reserves the right to deny any comment. No comments that include hyperlinks will be posted. If you have a question for us, please include your email address or use this form.