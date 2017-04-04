Courtesy of Aggie Athletics Myles Garrett is the consensus top pick in this year's draft.

Courtesy of Chattanooga Times Derek Barnett would help the Saints pass rush.

Courtesy of NCAA.com Whether Ryan Ramczyk or Garrett Bolles, the Giants need o-line help.

Courtesy of YouTube The Saints could look to Patrick Mahomes II to be the quarterback of the future.

This is the slow time in the NFL calendar, but as the 2017 draft approaches, it’s always fun to project which college prospect will go to which NFL team. Here’s SCO’s NFL mock draft for the upcoming season.Ryan: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&MThe Browns have the most holes of any team in the NFL, with few star players other than offensive tackle Joe Thomas. Because of this, they'll opt to take the most talented player in the draft, Myles Garrett.Charlie: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&MGarrett impressed in game, at the combine, and pretty much everywhere else. On a team devoid of game-breaking talent, he will be a welcome addition.Ryan: Jonathan Allen, DT, AlabamaSimilarly to the Browns, the 49ers have many needs up and down the roster. They will attempt to give their defense a spark by drafting the monstrous tackle Jonathan Allen.Charlie: Jonathan Allen, DT, AlabamaThe 49ers have spent the last two drafts beefing up their offensive line with Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner, and yet their defense still needs interior help.Ryan: Jamal Adams, S, LSUThe Bears have found their running back of the future in Jordan Howard, so they'll upgrade on the defensive end early in the draft this year with shutdown safety Jamal Adams.Charlie: Solomon Thomas, DE, StanfordPairing young defensive tackle Eddie Goldman with pass rusher Solomon Thomas will finally give the Bears a way to chase down opposition quarterbacks.Ryan: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSUFournette is the clear cut top offensive player in this draft class. Jacksonville would be glad to steal him with the fourth overall pick, as he would provide much needed help to Blake Bortles.Charlie: Jamal Adams, S, LSUThe Jaguars offense is one quarterback away, so they’ll continue to draft defense. The pairing of Jalen Ramsey and Jamal Adams will wear down opposition passing attacks.Ryan: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio StateLattimore is an easy choice to upgrade the weak Titans secondary and boost Tennessee into the playoffs.Charlie: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio StateThe Titans only good corner is the second McCourty brother, and solidifying the secondary will go a long way to improving the team’s weak defense.Ryan: Marlon Humphrey, CB, AlabamaWith Darrelle Revis gone, the Jets desperately need a new star cornerback. Plugging Humphrey into the lineup would be the best possible solution to their secondary woes.Charlie: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre DameThe Jets love taking quarterbacks higher than they should. Unless they make a move on Colin Kaepernick, it looks like another first round passer will come to New York.Ryan: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio StateYet another team with issues in the defensive backfield, the Chargers will shore up a weakness at safety by taking Malik Hooker.Charlie: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio StateAfter losing Eric Weddle, the Chargers need a good ballhawking safety to shore up the center of the field.Ryan: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida StateThe combination of Cam Newton, Kelvin Benjamin, and Dalvin Cook would be deadly to opposing defenses.Charlie: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSUJonathan Stewart is too old to carry the bruising back load. Enter Leonard Fournette, ready and willing to tote the rock twenty times a game.Ryan: Solomon Thomas, DE, StanfordThe Bengals defensive line will be one to fear if they can pair Solomon Thomas with Geno Atkins.Charlie: Jabrill Peppers, S, MichiganThe Bengals roster has been heavily depleted during free agency, and a playmaker the caliber of Peppers should ignite things on the back end.Ryan: Mike Williams, WR, ClemsonThe Bills clearly need a second wide receiver to complement Sammy Watkins. The two Clemson products should work well together.Charlie: Mike Williams, WR, ClemsonTyrod Taylor is ready to grab hold of the franchise-quarterback role, but he’s going to need more than Sammy Watkins to find success.Ryan: Derek Barnett, DE, TennesseeThe Saints' offense is stellar, but they need an impact player like Barnett to improve their struggling defense.Charlie: Derek Barnett, DE, TennesseeBarnett is instant pass rush, and across from Cameron Jordan he should get ample opportunities to get to the quarterback.Ryan: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North CarolinaThis might be a reach, and a risky pick, but the Browns cannot after another year with a dud at the quarterback position.Charlie: Marlon Humphrey, CB, AlabamaCleveland’s first pick bolstered the pass rush, and the second will focus on the aging secondary. Humphrey would likely push Joe Haden onto the trade block.Ryan: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre DameKizer is an accurate, athletic option to replace the aging Carson Palmer.Charlie: O.J. Howard, TE, AlabamaJermaine Gresham is not the answer at tight end for the Cardinals. After losing Michael Floyd, and looking ahead to Larry Fitzgerald’s retirement, this offense needs an influx of young weapons.Ryan: Christian McCaffrey, RB/WR, StanfordThe versatile, dynamic McCaffrey can single-handedly take over games for the Eagles.Charlie: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida StateDarren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood can’t carry the load in Philly. Cook will take some of the pressure off of Carson Wentz’s arm.Ryan: Cam Robinson, OT, AlabamaAndrew Luck can't carry the Colts himself. He still might have to, but at least Cam Robinson might help keep him healthy.Charlie: Forrest Lamp, OG, Western KentuckyThe Indianapolis Colts have spent several picks on o-line help, but Andrew Luck is still getting hurt. Lamp will be a welcome addition to the offensive trench.Ryan: Taco Charlton, DE, MichiganCharlton is a massive pass rusher with the potential to become Baltimore's next great defender.Charlie: John Ross, WR, WashingtonThe Ravens need fewer “good soldier” types and more sexy playmakers. The 40-yard dash record holder fits the bill.Ryan: Reuben Foster, LB, AlabamaAdding Foster will improve the Redskins' poor run defense. Despite questions surrounding Foster's character, he is the right choice here.Charlie: Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLATak McKinley not only has an awesome name, but will also be a nice pair with outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan. If Junior Gallette finally gets healthy, the ‘Skins defense will be looking nice.Ryan: John Ross, WR, WashingtonThe Titans have lacked an explosive offense for years, but the combination of Mariota and Ross will create one of the speediest offensive attacks in the league.Charlie: Corey Davis, WR, Western MichiganCorey Davis will move to number one on the wide receiver depth chart, ahead of Rishard Matthews, Tajae Sharpe and the perennially underutilized Kendall Wright.Ryan: Jabrill Peppers, S, MichiganThe Buccaneers will roll the dice on the ultra-athletic Peppers, who can bolster both their special teams and secondary.Charlie: Christian McCaffrey, RB/WR, StanfordMcCaffrey can be a jack-of-all-trades for quarterback Cam Newton, helping out in the passing, rushing, and return game.Ryan: Zach Cunningham, LB, VanderbiltComing from a smaller SEC school like Vanderbilt, Cunningham is one of the most underrated players in this draft class. The Broncos will steal this dynamic player with the twentieth pick.Charlie: Reuben Foster, LB, AlabamaWith the retirement of DeMarcus Ware and the loss of Danny Trevathan last year, the Broncos’ linebacker corps is looking a little sparse.Ryan: Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLAMcKinley is a versatile player that can fill multiple roster holes in the Lions' defense.Charlie: Caleb Brantley, DT, FloridaHaloti Ngata won’t last forever, and Caleb Brantley will force teams to stop doubling Ezekiel Ansah. Tyrunn Walker is also not the long-term answer.Ryan: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, WisconsinThe Dolphins will draft bruising offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk to create running room for Jay Ajayi.Charlie: David Njoku, TE, MiamiNjoku stays in Miami, and learns the ropes from free-agent acquisition Julius Thomas in Adam Gase’s tight end-heavy offense.Ryan: Garrett Bolles, OT, UtahThe Giants desperately need to replace the massive bust that is Ereck Flowers.Charlie: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, WisconsinEreck Flowers is trash. Sorry, Giants fans. Ryan Ramczyk would be a day one starter for Big Blue.Ryan: Haason Reddick, LB, TempleThe Raiders' defense is strong, but they have a weakness at linebacker. Enter the underrated Haason Reddick from Temple.Charlie: Haason Reddick, LB, TemplePerry Riley Jr. is more of a stopgap, and Malcolm Smith is gone, leaving a spot open on the Raiders’ already stacked defense.Ryan: O.J. Howard, TE, AlabamaWhoever the Texans start at quarterback next year, he'll need some weapons other than DeAndre Hopkins.Charlie: Deshaun Watson, QB, ClemsonIf the Texans don’t pick up Tony Romo, they’ll go after the most pro-ready quarterback in the draft: Deshaun Watson. This guy just finds ways to win.Ryan: Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan StateThe Seahawks can add to their solid pass rush with the 285 pound beast McDowell.Charlie: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio StateRichard Sherman might be on his way out, but even if he stays, the Legion of Boom needs another defender on the island.Ryan: Adoree' Jackson, CB, USCWith Jackson and Tyreek Hill as return threats, opposing special teams will be scrambling to defend the Chiefs during kickoffs.Charlie: Alvin Kamara, RB, TennesseeThe Chiefs got rid of franchise rushing leader Jamaal Charles, and while the Spencer Ware/Charcandrick West combo is enticing, an athletic freak like Kamara could always find a place.Ryan: David Njoku, TE, MiamiUnfortunately for Cowboys fans, Jason Witten is on his way out, but luckily David Njoku is a capable replacement.Charlie: Tim Williams, OLB, AlabamaThe Cowboys will take the best defensive player left on the board at pick number 28. Tim Williams would be a day one starter alongside Sean Lee and maybe Jaylon Smith.Ryan: Charles Harris, DE, MissouriHarris is an explosive, versatile defender that can help the Packers not always rely on their powerful offensive attack.Charlie: Garrett Bolles, OT, UtahThe Packers have been hemorrhaging offensive linemen, and are far more likely to go after replacements in the draft than in free agency.Ryan: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio StateConley could work well as a slot corner in Pittsburgh alongside the aging William Gay.Charlie: Budda Baker, S, WashingtonBaker would fit nicely into either the third safety or nickel cornerback spot in the Steelers secondary.Ryan: Forrest Lamp, OG, Western KentuckyLamp is this year's underrated small school lineman that will break out on the national stage.Charlie: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLAFabian Moreau would be a high first round pick in most drafts, but in this year’s loaded college secondary, he’s a great value pick for the Falcons across from Desmond Trufant.Ryan: Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas TechMahomes can develop behind Drew Brees as he learns a more traditional NFL offense.Charlie: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North CarolinaThe New Orleans Saints have two first round picks after trading with the Patriots, and one will definitely go towards defense. The other could be used on a high-upside successor to the aging Drew Brees.