Courtesy of Montgomery County The Student Member of the Board position has been filled with many candidates of similar, upcounty backgrounds.

Courtesy of Matt for SMOB This year Matt Post is a final candidate for SMOB, he is from Sherwood High School.

Courtesy of Alex for SMOB Alex Abrosimov, from Richard Montgomery High School, is also a final candidate for SMOB, is is also white, male, and hails from upcounty.