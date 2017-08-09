Courtesy of B Too Famous for their delectable breakfast options, B Too attracts many visitors to try items such as the renowned “doffle.”

Courtesy of Ambar Simple, yet flavorful lamb kebabs are a classic favorite among those who dine at Ambar.

Courtesy of Arroz Mike Isabella’s unique twist on Spanish and Moroccan cultures presents itself through this spring vegetable bomba rice with morels and eggs.

Courtesy of Haikan One of their many ramen dishes, Haikan’s spicy shoyu ramen provides customers with a rich, savory taste that’s hard to resist and even harder to forget.