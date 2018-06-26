Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons SCO Yummy has got you covered, starting with this delicious chocolate cake.

It's finally summer, and there are many things to celebrate, so it would be nice to have a couple recipes on hand that are fun and easy to make. But even if you don't know any recipes, don't worry! SCO Yummy has got you covered, starting with this delicious chocolate cake.This three-layered chocolate cake is easy to make and super satisfying once you're done. You can play around with the ingredients and add different flavors for fun, but this is one of the most simple recipes.3 cups all-purpose flour3 cups granulated sugar1 1/2 cups unsweetened cocoa powder1 tbsp baking soda1 1/2 tsp baking powder1 1/2 tsp salt4 large eggs1 1/2 cups buttermilk1 1/2 cups warm water1/2 cup vegetable oil2 tsp vanilla extract1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter three 9-inch pans; then dust with flour, and tap out the excess.2. In a large bowl, mix together all of the dry ingredients until they are all blended together.3. Add eggs, buttermilk, warm water, oil and vanilla. Beat on medium speed until smooth.4. Bake for 30-35 minutes until done: stick a toothpick in; if it comes out clean, the cake is done.To avoid getting eggshells into the cake batter, crack them into a separate bowl so that it is easier to pick out eggshells if need be.To make 1 cup of buttermilk, mix together 3/4 cup of milk and 1/4 cup of vinegar.While you can choose any kind of frosting for this cake, I prefer to use a vanilla frosting to contrast with the rich chocolate of the cake. I don't use exact numbers when making frosting; instead, I mix together the ingredients until the desired consistency is reached.Powdered sugar1 stick of butter (softened)2-4 tbsp milkVanillaBeat the butter into a cream, and slowly add powdered sugar and milk as needed. The consistency should be on the thicker, stiffer side. Add the vanilla for more flavor.Make sure the butter is softened before beating it and is more like a cream before adding in the powdered sugar. This will make it easier to incorporate the powdered sugar and make less of a mess.Make sure the cake is completely cool before frosting it.And there you have it! A simple chocolate cake that will have everyone asking for more.